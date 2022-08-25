Pearland stays alive in Little League World Series with win over Iowa

HOUSTON ( CW39 ) — The Pearland Little League All-Stars rebounded in the Little League World Series by eliminating Davenport, Iowa from the tournament on Tuesday.

The Southwest Region champs used a solo home run and heads-up base-running to beat the Midwest champs, 4-0 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Pearland moves on in the double-elimination tournament to face Hollidaysburg, Pa. in a rematch Wednesday at 6 p.m. Pearland beat Hollidaysburg 8-3 on Thursday to open the tournament.

The winner advances to the U.S. semifinals on Thursday, where it will face the loser of Wednesday’s game between Honolulu, Hawaii and Nolensville, Tennessee.

Pearland, Texas’ Jacob Zurek delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against Davenport, Iowa, at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas plays Davenport, Iowa in Lamade Stadium during the fifth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Texas won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Ethan Richardson (12) doubles off Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger, driving in a run, during the fourth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Manny Castillo (17) scores on a wild pitch by Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger, left, during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Texas won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Manny Castillo slides safely into third with a triple off Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Texas won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Pearland, Texas’ Manny Castillo celebrates as he stands on third base after hitting a triple off Davenport, Iowa’s Greyson Ballinger during the sixth inning of a baseball game at the Little League World Series in South Williamsport, Pa., Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Texas won 4-0. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

