North Thurston teachers picket for reduced workload, increased pay

Early Thursday about two hundred North Thurston teachers gathered to picket outside the administration building as the district and the union were bargaining.

They have yet to reach an agreement and the first day of school is just around the corner.

“Honestly all I’m looking to do is my job, and to do it well. The district just doesn’t seem to be hearing what we are saying,” said Jojo McWhinney, a science teacher at Chinook Middle School.

The district and the North Thurston Education Association have been negotiating all summer on a new collective bargaining agreement for this upcoming school year.

The current contract expires on the Aug. 31 and the first day of classes is Sept. 7.

“The main thing that we’re asking for is a reduction in workload, a normal teacher day is, you know, an hour before school and then 2 to 5 hours after school. I also coach and things and it’s not unnormal for me to be at the school until 10 o’clock or later,” said McWhinney.

“Something that I want is to be able to having my planning period so I can be the best teacher for my students,” said Nadine Tusse, seventh grade teacher at Chinook Middle School.

“Many, many extra hours, easily 50 hours a week, that’s a minimum for me, I get paid for 35 1/2 hours a week, and 60 hours is more the norm,” said Jeff Berland, special education teacher at River Ridge High School.

The union is also asking for a pay increase to keep up with rising costs. Union members hope that by the end of Thursday there will be a tentative agreement so there is not a strike authorization vote on Aug. 31.

KIRO 7 reached out to the district and the only statement it provided was that negotiations are underway, and it anticipates school will start on time.

We’ll keep you updated on this story since bargaining is expected to go on all day Thursday.

