ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

North Thurston teachers picket for reduced workload, increased pay

By Briseida Holguin
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQL4v_0hVMTgwA00

Early Thursday about two hundred North Thurston teachers gathered to picket outside the administration building as the district and the union were bargaining.

They have yet to reach an agreement and the first day of school is just around the corner.

“Honestly all I’m looking to do is my job, and to do it well. The district just doesn’t seem to be hearing what we are saying,” said Jojo McWhinney, a science teacher at Chinook Middle School.

The district and the North Thurston Education Association have been negotiating all summer on a new collective bargaining agreement for this upcoming school year.

The current contract expires on the Aug. 31 and the first day of classes is Sept. 7.

“The main thing that we’re asking for is a reduction in workload, a normal teacher day is, you know, an hour before school and then 2 to 5 hours after school. I also coach and things and it’s not unnormal for me to be at the school until 10 o’clock or later,” said McWhinney.

“Something that I want is to be able to having my planning period so I can be the best teacher for my students,” said Nadine Tusse, seventh grade teacher at Chinook Middle School.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

“Many, many extra hours, easily 50 hours a week, that’s a minimum for me, I get paid for 35 1/2 hours a week, and 60 hours is more the norm,” said Jeff Berland, special education teacher at River Ridge High School.

The union is also asking for a pay increase to keep up with rising costs. Union members hope that by the end of Thursday there will be a tentative agreement so there is not a strike authorization vote on Aug. 31.

KIRO 7 reached out to the district and the only statement it provided was that negotiations are underway, and it anticipates school will start on time.

We’ll keep you updated on this story since bargaining is expected to go on all day Thursday.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge High School#K12
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
105K+
Followers
126K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy