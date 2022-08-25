ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Narcotics, Draco AK-47 pistol seized in east Harris County

By Rachel Estrada
 4 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CW39) Harris County District III Crime Reduction Unit seized drugs and guns after conducting a traffic stop in east Harris County.

D3 C.R.U conducted a traffic stop in East Harris County. As the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed two loaded firearms in plain view within reach of the driver and passenger. Both occupants are felons. A large number of narcotics were seized along with a Draco.

Major Susan Cotter, Twitter

