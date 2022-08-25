Read full article on original website
Related
wfxg.com
Richmond County Sheriff's Deputy arrested, placed on administrative leave
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that it has placed one of its deputies on administrative leave. According to the Sheriff's Office, Lamar Washington was arrested by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office on Sunday. Washington is charged with disorderly conduct, simple assault and resisting or interfering with a police officer.
wach.com
Sumter police searching for woman missing for nine years
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — Barbara Ann Jenkins hasn't been seen since Aug. 29, 2013, on her way back home after walking her son to his bus stop in the South Sumter area and Sumter police are asking for your help in finding her. If you have information that could...
wach.com
Traffic stop leads to Columbia police finding missing North Carolina woman
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia police officer is being commended after finding a missing Gaston County elderly woman. Corporal C. Lake was commended on Monday on Social Media after finding 81-year-old Brenda Thomas safely during a traffic stop early Monday morning. Thomas was reported missing by her family...
Missing Gaston County woman with dementia found safe in Columbia, police say
COLUMBIA, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 81-year-old Mount Holly woman with dementia who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found safe in Columbia early Monday morning, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Authorities said Brenda Brackett Thomas was reported missing by family members after she was last seen leaving her home around 4 p.m. […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wach.com
Sumter man in custody for planning an attempted robbery
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The Sumter County Sheriff's Office says wanted man Senque Robinson is in custody for unlawfully planning or scheming to accomplish a robbery. Robinson's warrant is in relation to the death of Willie McDuffie who was found dead at his maintenance garage on July 19.
columbiapd.net
Recently Promoted Corporal Finds NC Woman at Center of Silver Alert
An elderly female from Gaston County who prompted a North Carolina Silver Alert was found safe overnight by a recently promoted Columbia Police Department (CPD) Corporal. Corporal C. Lake found 81-year-old Brenda Thomas driving along Taylor Street shortly before 1:00 a.m. (August 29, 2022). According to the North Carolina Center...
Discovery of Richland County homeless camp leads to arrests in multiple burglary cases
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Richland County said the discovery of a homeless camp led them to breaks in multiple burglary cases. Deputies with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) responded to a construction site off Farrow Road on Wednesday after the site manager reported that someone had cut a hole in the […]
WLTX.com
Sumter authorities arrest person of interest in murder for conspiracy to commit armed robbery
SUMTER, S.C. — A man listed as a person of interest in a July murder has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office had previously listed 24-year-old Senque Rashad-TyrekRobinson as wanted on the conspiracy charge and accused of working with another "to unlawfully plan or scheme to accomplish a robbery." However, he was also wanted for questioning in the death of Willie McDuffie. Investigators said McDuffie's body was found at his Airport Road maintenance garage in Sumter on July 19.
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
Lexington County Coroner identifies shooting victim, Deputies make arrest
LEXINGTON CO, SC (WOLO)- The Lexington County Coroner has identified a man who was shot and killed Thursday on Glenn Road. According to the coroner, 66 year old Michael Duane Funny, of West Columbia, was shot multiple times in the upper body and died at the scene from the injuries he sustained.
WLTX.com
Shooting at busy South Carolina race track leaves one dead
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in the Upstate say they have taken a suspect they believe shot a man dead near the ticket office of a busy local race track into custody. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened during the last race of the night...
Hotel shooting in Augusta leaves man injured
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A hotel shooting left one man injured. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at Hampton Inn on Timbercreek Lane, near Gordon Highway just after 6:40 p.m. Saturday. Deputies found a man shot in his arm inside his hotel room. Investigators say the suspect is a man who was […]
Meth, fentanyl, pills, heroin: Homeland Security involved in huge Aiken Co. bust
WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Aiken County investigators, in association with a federal agent, have made a massive seizure with drugs measured in pounds. According to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office, the drug bust led to the seizure of 10 pounds of methamphetamine, 11 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of powder fentanyl, 450 pills that were controlled substances, and two grams of heroin. Investigators also seized seven guns, $16,000 in cash, a car, a van, and a stolen trailer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Richmond County Authorities searching for missing man
Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man. Eddie Ruffin was last seen walking in the castle pines subdivision near the mailboxes on August 27 around 4:00 pm. and wearing unknown clothing. Ruffin is known to visit the Food Lion at Tobacco Road and Highway 56. If you […]
Aiken man dead following high-speed chase in Richmond County, suspect in custody
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a high-speed chase in Richmond County. Authorities say Brian Heath, 28, of Aiken, was driving his vehicle on Old Savannah Road when his vehicle was struck by a vehicle involved in a pursuit with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. Heath was pronounced dead at the […]
One hospitalized after shooting along St. Andrews Road
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is investigating following a shooting that happened in a busy area of St. Andrews Road on Friday morning. According to initial details from the investigation, the sheriff's department said the shooting happened around 5 a.m. in the 300 block of St. Andrews Road - an area that includes about 1,500 feet of both homes and businesses near Tram and Bush River roads.
wach.com
Former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant charged, accused of assaulting inmate
KERSHAW COUNTY (WACH) — A former Kershaw County Detention Center sergeant has been charged with 2nd-degree assault and battery, according to SLED. LOCAL FIRST | Homeless camp discovery leads to breaks in multiple burglary cases. According to an arrest warrant, Steven Thomas Payne, 35, of Camden, S.C. is accused...
Lexington County heroin trafficker sentenced to decades in prison
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A convicted drug trafficker will spend the next three decades in prison following a conviction handed up in Lexington County. According to the 11th Circuit Solicitor's Office, 29-year-old Israel Mendoza Cervantes was sentenced in general sessions court earlier in the week after being convicted of all charges brought against him.
WRDW-TV
Three injured by weekend shootings in Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men suffered injuries in shooting incidents over the weekend in Augusta. The first shooting happened Saturday evening at a local Hampton Inn. Richmond County deputies responded to a call of shots fired at inn’s location at 306 Timbercreek Lane at 6:44 p.m. Upon arrival,...
Toddler critical after being found unresponsive near pool
SUMTER, S.C. — A toddler is receiving treatment following an incident in Sumter on Saturday. Sumter Police said emergency crews were called out around 11:30 a.m. to an address on Henderson Street where a child was found unresponsive in the back area of a home near a pool. Details...
iheart.com
Three People Reported Shot In Gaston, Police Investigating
(Lexington County, SC)- Police are investigating after three people were reported shot in Gaston. The Lexington County Sheriff's Department responded to the scene Thursday evening. They say there is no ongoing threat to the public. The shooting is believed to be an isolated incident, according to deputies.
Comments / 1