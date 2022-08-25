ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessup, PA

WOLF

Family pets perish in Dickson City House Fire

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple firefighters were needed in Dickson City this afternoon to battle flames that engulfed an entire garage and burned into a home. Crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Beechwood Drive around 1:25 PM for a reported house fire with...
DICKSON CITY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton

ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident

UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Man injured after motorcycle collides with dump truck

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crashing into a dump truck Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser and Continental Avenue in Taylor around 11:40 a.m. Police say a video from a dash camera on the dump truck captured the motorcyclist going through a red light during the […]
WOLF

"The Clown Kid", Brian Orbin, Bikes Again!

LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Brian Orbin, better known as “The Clown Kid” has been riding his bike throughout Luzerne County for the past eight years. Being on the road for so long, he has been through all types of weather and comes prepared with extra food, water, and items to keep himself safe.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
PLYMOUTH, PA
#Traffic Accident
skooknews.com

Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide

Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Luzerne County girl fatally shot

Drums, Pa. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and another teen is behind bars after a fatal shooting early Saturday morning. State Police in Luzerne County have arrested 17-year-old Alan Jay Meyers, of Black Creek Township, and charged him with shooting the teen girl at a home on Sand Hollow Drive around 5 a.m. Police were called to the home, where they reportedly found the victim with a gunshot wound...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire damages Carbon County business

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WOLF

Forest City community remembering Alyssa Calhoon

FOREST CITY, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Alyssa Cahoon. Cahoon tragically died Thursday after her heart stopped beating during a training exercise with the Army National Guard in Fort Jackson South Carolina. Cahoon would have been a stating senior on...
FOREST CITY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police: Man repeatedly hit 9-year-old boy

Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was charged with assault after he allegedly hit a 9-year-old boy hard enough to leave welts. The boy, only identified as J.S., had been playing with other children in Byron Terry's yard on Fairview Avenue on Aug. 18 around 8 p.m., court papers say. Terry, 30, got mad the boy was throwing rocks in his yard and wanted him to leave, witnesses told police. ...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results: TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140 DUI ARRESTS: 3 TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6 WRITTEN WARNINGS: […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Co-worker allegedly stole phones

Berwick, Pa. — An employee at a snack food factory stole his co-workers' phones when they were left unattended, police say. Ramon Tejeda Pinales, 49, is now facing theft charges after he allegedly swiped an iPhone and a LG Stylo from his fellow employees at Wise Foods factory in Berwick. Terry Boyer, Wise operations manager, contacted Berwick police on July 7 to report both thefts, saying there was surveillance video...
BERWICK, PA
WBRE

Teen charged in shooting death of 17-year-old girl

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police arrested a teenager they believe shot and killed a 17-year-old girl. Officials said Pennsylvania State Police were called to a crime scene at 5:06 am on Sand Hollow Drive in Luzerne County where a 17-year-old female was found with a gunshot wound to her head. First responders […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NewsRadio WILK

Body of missing man found in Luzerne County

State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Luzerne County coroner resigns amid staffing issues

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner is resigning from his position. Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to the Time’s Leader. It comes one week after he presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are needed in the coroner’s office. Hacken, a retired Pennsylvania State Police Captain, […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA

