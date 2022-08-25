State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO