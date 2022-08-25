Read full article on original website
Family pets perish in Dickson City House Fire
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Multiple firefighters were needed in Dickson City this afternoon to battle flames that engulfed an entire garage and burned into a home. Crews responded to the scene in the 700 block of Beechwood Drive around 1:25 PM for a reported house fire with...
Bicyclist hit by car at 15th and Hamilton
ALLENTOWN, Pa. -- A bicyclist was hit by a car in the Lehigh Valley. It happened at the intersection of 15th and Hamilton in Allentown Friday night. The Allentown Police Department says the crash is under investigation.
Lehigh County doctor dies after bicycle accident
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. -- A Lehigh Valley woman died three weeks after a bicycle accident in Upper Macungie Township, Lehigh County. Dr. Lorraine A. Dickey, 60, died Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, the Lehigh County coroner said. She died of complications from a cervical spine injury...
Man injured after motorcycle collides with dump truck
TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews responded to a motorcycle crashing into a dump truck Thursday morning. The crash happened at the intersection of South Keyser and Continental Avenue in Taylor around 11:40 a.m. Police say a video from a dash camera on the dump truck captured the motorcyclist going through a red light during the […]
"The Clown Kid", Brian Orbin, Bikes Again!
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Brian Orbin, better known as “The Clown Kid” has been riding his bike throughout Luzerne County for the past eight years. Being on the road for so long, he has been through all types of weather and comes prepared with extra food, water, and items to keep himself safe.
Surrounding fire departments called to assist at scene of Lower Saucon Twp. fire
LOWER SAUCON TWP., Pa. - First responders were called to a house fire in Northampton County. It happened Friday just before 9 p.m. in the 2400 block of Black River Road in Lower Saucon Twp. Officials say surrounding fire departments were called in to assist. As of 9:30 p.m. there...
Body matching description of missing man found in Plymouth
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WBRE)— The Luzerne County Coroner tells Eyewitness News a search team located a body matching the description of a missing man Saturday afternoon. Francis Hacken, the Luzerne County Coroner, said a search team located the body around 3 pm off a 40-foot embankment near McDonald Street in Plymouth. This is the […]
Teen Found with Gunshot Wound to Head in Luzerne County, 17-Year-Old Charged with Homicide
Pennsylvania State Police have charged a 17-year-old male in Luzerne County with homicide after a teen was found with a gunshot wound to the head. According to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton, on Saturday August 27, 2022, at approximately 5:06 AM, The Pennsylvania State Police, Hazleton Station received a call to investigate a shooting at 14 Sand Hollow Drive, Butler Township, Luzerne County, where a 17-year-old Female victim was found with a gunshot wound to her head.
Fire damages Carbon County business
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — A fire sent dozens of crews scrambling to a business Wednesday night in Carbon County. A fire broke out just after 8 p.m. at Estes Express Lines near Leighton. Estes Express is a full-service freight transportation provider. Officials have not said what might have sparked the...
Unidentified Monroe County Arsonist Still At Large
On August 22, a Peterbilt dump truck was set on fire by an unidentified suspect at approximately 12:20 AM. The Pocono Township Police are seeking help from the community in identifying the criminal.
Forest City community remembering Alyssa Calhoon
FOREST CITY, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — The Lackawanna County community is grieving the loss of 17-year-old Alyssa Cahoon. Cahoon tragically died Thursday after her heart stopped beating during a training exercise with the Army National Guard in Fort Jackson South Carolina. Cahoon would have been a stating senior on...
Police: Man repeatedly hit 9-year-old boy
Berwick, Pa. — A Berwick man was charged with assault after he allegedly hit a 9-year-old boy hard enough to leave welts. The boy, only identified as J.S., had been playing with other children in Byron Terry's yard on Fairview Avenue on Aug. 18 around 8 p.m., court papers say. Terry, 30, got mad the boy was throwing rocks in his yard and wanted him to leave, witnesses told police. ...
Luzerne County DUI checkpoint leads to three arrests
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Hazleton have released the results of a DUI checkpoint held over the weekend. According to a release from PSP, roving and stationary checkpoints held from Saturday through Sunday in Southern Luzerne County yielded the following results: TOTAL DRIVERS STOPPED: 140 DUI ARRESTS: 3 TRAFFIC CITATIONS: 6 WRITTEN WARNINGS: […]
Co-worker allegedly stole phones
Berwick, Pa. — An employee at a snack food factory stole his co-workers' phones when they were left unattended, police say. Ramon Tejeda Pinales, 49, is now facing theft charges after he allegedly swiped an iPhone and a LG Stylo from his fellow employees at Wise Foods factory in Berwick. Terry Boyer, Wise operations manager, contacted Berwick police on July 7 to report both thefts, saying there was surveillance video...
Body of missing man found in Luzerne County
State Police say they have found the body of a man reported missing over the weekend in Luzerne County. 43-year old Adrien Hachey went camping with his family along Mount Pleasant Lane in Hazle Township near the Humboldt Industrial Park. Sometime Sunday, Hachey left the area where his family was camping. Investigators say his body was recovered in a small body of water near the area where he went missing. The death is not considered suspicious. An autopsy is scheduled for today.
Luzerne County coroner resigns amid staffing issues
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County coroner is resigning from his position. Francis Hacken submitted his resignation on Thursday, according to the Time’s Leader. It comes one week after he presented extensive data supporting his argument that more staffing and funding are needed in the coroner’s office. Hacken, a retired Pennsylvania State Police Captain, […]
Monroe County's Most Wanted Stalker Caught And Arrested
Photo provided by Monroe County Crime Watch Pa; Pocono Township Police Department. Brian Muffley, a former most wanted criminal in Monroe County, PA, was apprehended by the local Stroudsburg Area Regional Police (SARPD) and arrested for Felony Stalking and additional crimes without incident.
