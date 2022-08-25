Read full article on original website
Record-Breaking Fiscal Year for Jobs, Economic Investment in Georgia
Just a few months prior to the election, Gov. Brian Kemp declared that Georgia’s economy had another record year. In his annual State Address, Kemp discussed the record-breaking number of jobs created over this past year, which he said was buoyed by the state’s electric vehicle (EV) factories.
Georgia DOT awards over $150 million in construction contracts to multiple projects
ATLANTA — In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded over $150 million to various construction projects. GDOT said approximately $150,615,453 was awarded to a total of 22 projects. The largest single investment, worth approximately $35 million, was awarded to Vertical Earth Inc. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Two Columbus residents among 28 newly-graduated Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers
GEORGIA (WRBL) — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) held a graduation ceremony for 28 Georgia Juvenile Correctional Officers on Friday, August 26, at the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth, Ga. Two Columbus natives were included in this graduating class — Regina Brooks and Ashlee Harris, who work at the Columbus facilities. […]
Homelessness a problem in rural Georgia
ATLANTA — Though many associate homelessness with urban centers, the problem of lack of housing is more widespread, speakers said at a recent state Senate hearing on homelessness. Rising rental prices and wages that have not kept up have pushed some Georgians out of their homes, experts and local...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
WALB 10
Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are almost 12,000 children in foster care in the state of Georgia and not enough homes for all of them. WALB News 10 Investigates reported in July that many foster kids are staying temporarily in hotels. Now, the crisis is so bad in Lowndes County, that children in foster care there, may have to be moved to other regions.
Clayton News Daily
Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Trump election probe in Georgia cites voting system breach
The prosecutor investigating whether former President Donald Trump and others illegally tried to interfere in the 2020 election in Georgia is seeking information about the alleged involvement of a Trump ally in the breach of voting equipment at a county roughly 200 miles south of her Atlanta office. The widening...
Accomplished cardiac electrophysiologist joins Phoebe Physicians
ALBANY — Fellowship-trained cardiac electrophysiologist Dr. James Coman has joined Phoebe’s Heart & Vascular team, bringing a vast array of advanced procedures designed to specifically treat the electrical systems of the heart to southwest Georgia residents. “Dr. Coman is a great addition to our already highly-trained heart and...
Albany Herald
Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme
ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
'The shirt is more than just a shirt it has a meaning on it": Student business promotes non-violence in Bibb County
MACON, Ga. — These days many people are looking for ways to make extra money. A group of kids here in Macon are launching a product line they hope will earn some extra cash while also making a difference. "Love people while they are here don't wait until they...
Albany Herald
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling, wood-burning energy
ADEL — A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an...
Georgia State Patrol comes in 4th place in Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest
GEORGIA, USA — Editors note: The video in this story is from previous coverage of the Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest when voting was still open. Georgia law enforcement came in 4th place in the Annual Best Looking Cruiser Calendar Contest. The voting competition is held through the American...
'Joy of discovery': Digging up Georgia's past at GCSU
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — When you think of the state of Georgia, prehistoric fossils don't really come to mind. However, experts at Georgia College say creatures like mammoths used to roam our backyards long ago. Al Mead, biology professor and paleontologist at Georgia College, says that their institution has the...
Georgia's absentee ballot request window now open
ATLANTA — Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag
MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths last month, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
Black Voters Matter to host statewide rallies and pop-up health clinics for Medicaid expansion
ATLANTA — One local voting rights group is raising awareness for Medicaid expansion to support black families living in rural Georgia. Black Voters Matter will host several rallies and pop-up health clinics at five locations where rural hospitals have closed Sunday, August 28, 2022. As of 2021, in the...
Vintage market in Perry draws customers from all over
PERRY, Ga. — Shoppers in middle Georgia got their hands on some cool items at one of the biggest vintage markets in the area over the weekend. "Vintage Market Days of Central Georgia" opened up last Friday, and carried on until 3-o'clock on Sunday. Shoppers chose from all kinds...
msn.com
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal remembered during celebration of life service
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) - Hundreds of friends and family members gathered Saturday afternoon in the Ramsey Conference Center at Lanier Technical College to celebrate the life of former Georgia first lady Sandra Deal. Deal died after a long battle with breast cancer that metastasized to her brain. She died Tuesday...
'I'm believing that it's going to happen for me': Warner Robins opens application for home-repair grants
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins is offering grants for homeowners in the northeast section of town whose houses need a fix-up. It's a federally-funded home-repair grant we told you about in May. The Warner Robins Community and Economic Development Department has been working to get this grant application ready for you.
