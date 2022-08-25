ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

myasbn.com

Record-Breaking Fiscal Year for Jobs, Economic Investment in Georgia

Just a few months prior to the election, Gov. Brian Kemp declared that Georgia’s economy had another record year. In his annual State Address, Kemp discussed the record-breaking number of jobs created over this past year, which he said was buoyed by the state’s electric vehicle (EV) factories.
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (August 21-28)

MACON, Ga. — 1. 'I call them family,': Baldwin Co. Fire Department helps teen fight for his dream. 18-year-old Garry Mitchem has always dreamed of becoming a firefighter for Baldwin County. His disability doesn't stop him from achieving that dream, or helping his community. "I love this fire department, I love Milledgeville, I love both the county and the community," he said.
WALB 10

Lowndes Co. facing foster care crisis

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - There are almost 12,000 children in foster care in the state of Georgia and not enough homes for all of them. WALB News 10 Investigates reported in July that many foster kids are staying temporarily in hotels. Now, the crisis is so bad in Lowndes County, that children in foster care there, may have to be moved to other regions.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Counties with the oldest homes in Georgia

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Albany Herald

Former State of Georgia employee charged in fraud scheme

ATLANTA — A former Georgia Vocational Rehabilitation Agency counselor has been charged with forging educational records and creating fake students with non-existent disabilities and illnesses in an elaborate, multiyear scheme to steal more than $1.3 million. From May 2016 to November 2020, Karen C. Lyke, 37, of Toledo, Ohio,...
TOLEDO, OH
13WMAZ

'Joy of discovery': Digging up Georgia's past at GCSU

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — When you think of the state of Georgia, prehistoric fossils don't really come to mind. However, experts at Georgia College say creatures like mammoths used to roam our backyards long ago. Al Mead, biology professor and paleontologist at Georgia College, says that their institution has the...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia's absentee ballot request window now open

ATLANTA — Georgia voters choosing to vote by mail for the November election may now submit applications for absentee ballots online, by email, mail, fax, or in person until Oct. 28. In order to avoid any potential delays, voters are encouraged to submit their requests for ballots as soon as possible. Applications should be submitted to local county elections offices.
13WMAZ

Safety improvements at Macon's Lake Tobesofkee hit snag

MACON, Ga. — In July, Macon-Bibb commissioners announced new safety measures on Lake Tobesofkee. After two deaths last month, they made it a requirement for parents to watch their children under 14 in the water. They also voted to give the lake's director the ability to make more safety rules enforceable by the county code. They had more plans, like lowering the speed limit for boats on the lake, but those have hit a snag. Mayor Lester Miller says any changes like that need to go through the state.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Vintage market in Perry draws customers from all over

PERRY, Ga. — Shoppers in middle Georgia got their hands on some cool items at one of the biggest vintage markets in the area over the weekend. "Vintage Market Days of Central Georgia" opened up last Friday, and carried on until 3-o'clock on Sunday. Shoppers chose from all kinds...
PERRY, GA
13WMAZ

