WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested at NCH for misusing 911 system

A 24-year-old man was arrested early Monday after Naples police said he was causing a disturbance in the NCH emergency department. Favio Vallejo kept yelling at NCH staff and said he wasn’t happy with the care he was receiving, according to the Naples Police Department. Police told him Vallejo...
WINKNEWS.com

Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda

There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda. The plans include a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a quality of life expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 and 300 million. “We’ve seen a great...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Immokalee man accused of leaving child alone in car for 40 minutes

An Immokalee man was arrested for leaving their child alone in their car for nearly 40 minutes back in June. Deputies arrested Ketel Lorsime, 45, on Sunday after an investigation into him leaving his 3-year-old son alone in the car for about 39 minutes on June 21. Just after 7:30...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tips sought in Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized man in Bonita Springs

Authorities need tips from the public to help find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man in Bonita Springs early Sunday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old Lee County man is struggling to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of Calypso Way and Torchfire Trail. A witness was driving home just after 2 a.m. and found the victim lying in the roadway, bleeding from the face and injured from having been dragged 10 to 11 feet by another car. Rather than staying at the scene of the collision, as mandated by law, the driver who hit the man drove away.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card

A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
helpmechas.com

Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City

This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million

SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
CAPTIVA, FL
santivachronicle.com

Sanibel Fire District Logs 38 Calls

Sanibel Fire & Rescue District logged 38 calls from Friday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 25, but a dozen dispatches were canceled en route.
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Police rule reported Ida Baker High School threat non-credible

More police will be seen on the campus of Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral on Monday morning as a precaution after a threat, deemed non-credible, was reported against the school Sunday. On Sunday, parents of students at Ida Baker High received an automated call about a threat. Neighbors...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Persons of interest sought in wallet theft at Target

Authorities are searching for three people considered persons of interest in an ongoing fraud investigation at a Target in south Fort Myers. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the victim said she wasn’t aware her wallet had been taken out of her purse while shopping at the store at 13711 S. Tamiami Trail on Saturday.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park

A man was arrested in Chicago for voyeurism in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees with Sanibel’s Public Works...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart

A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
IMMOKALEE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral family travels to watch Artemis 1 launch

A Cape Coral family travels to watch the launch of Artemis 1 on Monday morning. WINK News was at Space View Park across from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch isn’t expected to take off until 8:33 a.m. Monday morning but people are already claiming their spots to try to get the best view of the Artemis I.
CAPE CORAL, FL

