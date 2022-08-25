Read full article on original website
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested at NCH for misusing 911 system
A 24-year-old man was arrested early Monday after Naples police said he was causing a disturbance in the NCH emergency department. Favio Vallejo kept yelling at NCH staff and said he wasn’t happy with the care he was receiving, according to the Naples Police Department. Police told him Vallejo...
WINKNEWS.com
Expansions planned for Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda
There is a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda. The plans include a hotel, housing and more shopping. Fisherman’s Village in Punta Gorda is calling it a quality of life expansion. It’s expected to cost between $200 and 300 million. “We’ve seen a great...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
WINKNEWS.com
Fort Myers, Cape Coral are the third most overvalued housing market in the nation
Right now, homes are selling for way over value, especially in Cape Coral. This might lead prospective homeowners to put off buying a home until the market cools off. Peter Davis, a broker associate with John Harwood Properties, said the days of people buying homes over market value are gone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Immokalee man accused of leaving child alone in car for 40 minutes
An Immokalee man was arrested for leaving their child alone in their car for nearly 40 minutes back in June. Deputies arrested Ketel Lorsime, 45, on Sunday after an investigation into him leaving his 3-year-old son alone in the car for about 39 minutes on June 21. Just after 7:30...
WINKNEWS.com
Tips sought in Sunday hit-and-run that hospitalized man in Bonita Springs
Authorities need tips from the public to help find the driver responsible for a hit-and-run crash that hospitalized a man in Bonita Springs early Sunday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, a 40-year-old Lee County man is struggling to recover from multiple injuries sustained in a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the area of Calypso Way and Torchfire Trail. A witness was driving home just after 2 a.m. and found the victim lying in the roadway, bleeding from the face and injured from having been dragged 10 to 11 feet by another car. Rather than staying at the scene of the collision, as mandated by law, the driver who hit the man drove away.
WINKNEWS.com
Illinois man arrested for running $6K tab at Ritz-Carlton with fraudulent credit card
A 39-year-old convicted felon was arrested by Collier deputies on Friday after he ran up a $6,000 tab at the Ritz Carlton Hotel and then said he couldn’t pay it. Eric Louis, of Illinois, faces a charge of swindling an establishment, four counts of fraud for possessing a similitude of a driver’s license, one count of possessing a skimming device, one count of giving false information to law enforcement, one count of marijuana possession under 20 grams and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
foodieflashpacker.com
6 Best Ft. Myers Beach Restaurants | Where to Eat on Ft. Myers Beach, FL
Located on a seven-mile-long barrier island that serves as a gateway to Southwest Florida, Fort Myers Beach is one of the Gulf Coast’s most stunningly picturesque regions. Known for its vibrant sunsets, pearly-white sands, and a true-blue Old Florida small town feel, Fort Myers is one precious slice of island paradise.
helpmechas.com
Airline That ‘Inspires Travel’ Expands Service In The Wolverine State To Another Florida City
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. Avelo expands nonstop service from Lansing and Kalamazoo to Fort Myers Avelo introduces a new era of affordable, convenient, and choice in air travel to Michigan. Low introductory one-way prices to Florida’s Gulf Coast begin at $79. A second nonstop Florida destination, Fort Myers, has been added by Avelo Airlines to its expanded service from Lansing and Kalamazoo. The sole airline providing inexpensive, practical, and nonstop connectivity to Florida for the Southwest and Mid-Michigan regions is Avelo.
Enhanced law enforcement presence to be at East Naples Middle School Tuesday
The Collier County Sheriff's Office informs families there will be an enhanced law enforcement presence at ENMS due to a 'concerning" social media post referencing the school.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Captiva restaurant space sells for $6 million
SHM Pineland LLC purchased a restaurant space at 4401 Point House Trail and property at 4421 Point House Trail on Captiva from Island Bar LLC for $6 million. The property last sold in 2019 for $1.15 million.
santivachronicle.com
Sanibel Fire District Logs 38 Calls
Sanibel Fire & Rescue District logged 38 calls from Friday, Aug. 19 to Thursday, Aug. 25, but a dozen dispatches were canceled en route.
WINKNEWS.com
DoorDash driver identified as man seen taking photo outside Buckingham home
A man landed on the radar of the Lee County Sheriff’s Office after taking a photo in front of a Buckingham home for his job. It recently happened to a DoorDash driver who was dropping off an order. After an investigation, his name is cleared, but the damage was already done.
WINKNEWS.com
Police rule reported Ida Baker High School threat non-credible
More police will be seen on the campus of Ida Baker High School in Cape Coral on Monday morning as a precaution after a threat, deemed non-credible, was reported against the school Sunday. On Sunday, parents of students at Ida Baker High received an automated call about a threat. Neighbors...
WINKNEWS.com
Persons of interest sought in wallet theft at Target
Authorities are searching for three people considered persons of interest in an ongoing fraud investigation at a Target in south Fort Myers. According to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, the victim said she wasn’t aware her wallet had been taken out of her purse while shopping at the store at 13711 S. Tamiami Trail on Saturday.
WINKNEWS.com
North Fort Myers man faces child neglect charge for leaving child alone for 5 hours
A 25-year-old man was arrested after authorities said he left a 6-year-old child in his care alone and hungry for five hours. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said Benjamin Pec Tziboy, of North Fort Myers, faces a child neglect charge. According to an arrest report, witnesses found the child...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of voyeurism video in Bowman’s Beach Park
A man was arrested in Chicago for voyeurism in Bowman’s Beach Park on July 28, according to the Sanibel Police Department. Dana Alan Caruso, 58, was arrested in Chicago, Illinois, on Aug. 19, and he is accused of taping the video. On July 28, employees with Sanibel’s Public Works...
Driver sought in Bonita Springs hit and run crash
Deputies are looking for driver after a hit-and-run crash left one man hospitalized on Sunday morning.
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested, accused of fleeing deputies on a golf cart
A man was arrested in Immokalee for fleeing deputies on a golf cart. Alex Acevedo, 24, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office. According to a Collier County report, around 11:30 p.m. a deputy saw...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral family travels to watch Artemis 1 launch
A Cape Coral family travels to watch the launch of Artemis 1 on Monday morning. WINK News was at Space View Park across from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch isn’t expected to take off until 8:33 a.m. Monday morning but people are already claiming their spots to try to get the best view of the Artemis I.
Comments / 0