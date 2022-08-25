Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks Down 51% and 86% I'd Buy Without Hesitation
Nvidia is shaping the future of revolutionary technologies like genomic sequencing, autonomous machines, and the metaverse. Roku is the most popular streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and its ad-support streaming service is gaining momentum. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
2 Mega-Growth Stocks That Billionaires Can't Stop Buying
Israel Englander recently increased his stake in Tesla, while David Shaw added to his position in Datadog. Tesla's revenue climbed 60% over the past year, and the company achieved an industry-leading operating margin. Datadog's revenue rose 79% over the past year, and free cash flow soared 168%. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
These 2 Stocks Will Move the Nasdaq This Week
The Nasdaq fell sharply on Friday and looked to continue its downtrend Monday morning. Investors should watch Lululemon Athletica and MongoDB this week. Their financial results have implications not just for the companies themselves, but for entire groups of stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Axsome Therapeutics recently picked up a big FDA win, and has a rising star with a drug it recently acquired. Vertex Pharmaceuticals dominates the treatment of cystic fibrosis, but could soon expand beyond that indication. Novavax awaits a potentially big boost from COVID-19 omicron boosters. You’re reading a free article...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
4 Small-Cap Stocks I'm Betting the Farm On
Although small-cap stocks are often unproven, landing one or two winners can generate life-changing money over the long term. These four small-cap companies have the growth catalysts and innovation to be significant moneymakers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-Growth Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and Hold Forever
Thermo Fisher has a long history of growing via acquisition, and it'll continue to do so. PerkinElmer is a diagnostics powerhouse, and it's also a major player in the biomedical research market. Both companies stand to benefit from the growth of the life sciences sector in the long term. You’re...
Motley Fool
My Top ETF to Buy and Hold Forever
The strongest investments are the ones with potential for long-term growth. With the right strategy, it's possible to become a millionaire by investing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
The $64,000 Question Facing Ethereum: Will It Really Be Better After the Merge?
The Merge is a major technological upgrade for Ethereum that will improve the overall performance of the Ethereum ecosystem. But by how much?. In addition to questions about overall performance gains, there are also questions about how decentralized the new proof-of-stake blockchain will be. Investors should adjust their expectations about...
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now
SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Is It Still Possible to Become a Millionaire With Crypto?
In the past, crypto's claim to fame has been its explosive returns. However, as prices sink, some investors are questioning its potential. It's still possible to make a lot of money with crypto, but it requires the right strategy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
2 Unstoppable Industrial Stocks That Could Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
Growing $250,000 to $1 million by 2032 requires a lofty 14.8% compounded return, but it's possible. The good news is that the 10-year time horizon is perfect for long-term buy-and-hold investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
China’s biggest property developer Country Garden sees profits plunge 96%
China’s biggest property developer Country Garden Holdings has reported a 96% drop in profits, blaming a “severe depression” in the country’s crisi-hit property market in which “only the fittest can survive”. The company, which is listed in Hong Kong, said preliminary net profit collapsed...
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Motley Fool
3 No-Brainer Reasons to Buy Ethereum Before The Merge
Ethereum is already a strong player in the crypto market. However, The Merge could make it an even stronger investment. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Curaleaf, Canopy, and Aurora Cannabis Stocks Just Popped
President Biden hasn't been a huge fan of legalized pot, but Pennsylvania's lieutenant governor hopes to change that at the Labor Day parade in Pittsburgh. But even on the slim chance he succeeds, that might not change prospects for most marijuana stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
My Top FAANG Stock to Buy for the Second Half of 2022 (and Beyond)
FAANG stocks gained attention as some of the most popular tech companies. One that looks especially of interest now is iPhone maker Apple. Despite its size, the tech giant continues to find new and creative ways to grow. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Syngenta Group continues momentum with strong growth in Q2 2022
BASEL, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 30, 2022-- Syngenta Group today announced strong financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2022. Second quarter Group sales increased 24 percent to $9.2 billion, up $1.8 billion year-on-year. Second-quarter EBITDA for 2022 increased 39 percent to $1.7 billion, driven by launches of innovative products and services, increased productivity and prices that offset higher costs. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220829005709/en/ Farmer checking the soil fertility and humus between soybean rows (Photo: Business Wire)
Motley Fool
4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
The Oracle of Omaha has created nearly $650 billion in value for Berkshire Hathaway's shareholders since 1965. Following Buffett's footsteps into these well-known, highly innovative stocks could more than triple your initial investment in eight years. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Comments / 0