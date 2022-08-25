Read full article on original website
Related
Fast Company
Tesla’s shoddy wheel symbolizes everything that’s wrong with the company
The Tesla Model S’s infamous yoke is even worse than everyone thought. This half steering wheel—a steering trapezoid, if you will—launched on the $95,000 Model S in 2021. Not only has its design made it extremely difficult to steer when making any kind of low-speed maneuver—but now the yoke is literally falling apart for some customers after as few as 12,000 miles of driving.
MotorTrend Magazine
Build a Low-Buck Small-Block Chevy for Your Daily Driver
Most engine builds you see these days show you how to build a killer engine using very nice parts, but they often neglect to tell how much all that great stuff will cost. While those builds certainly have their place, they overlook the guy who just needs a plain and simple small-block for a humble hot rod.
Motley Fool
GM's Growth Is About More Than Just Electric Vehicles
General Motors has a venerable history as a military contractor -- but it's been out of the defense biz for a while. This week, GM roared back into the defense business with a bid for a $5 billion defense contract -- and a new partner from Germany. You’re reading a...
CNET
Nissan Rogue Sport Will Be Dropped From US Lineup
Nissan will stop selling the compact Rogue Sport in the US. Smaller and less powerful than the standard Rogue, the Rogue Sport struggled to find success, especially following the introduction of the subcompact Kicks crossover. What's next. The Rogue Sport will be sold through early 2023. The Nissan Rogue Sport...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fordauthority.com
Ford EcoBoost Carbon Buildup Issue Solved Via Walnut Blasting: Video
A common problem that arises with the Ford EcoBoost engine family is that of unwanted carbon buildup. As the vehicle ages and its mileage increases, carbon buildup occurs on the back of the intake valves, potentially causing drivability issues due to disturbed airflow. As Ford Authority previously reported, seasoned Ford technician Brian, perhaps better known by his YouTube alias Ford Tech Makuloco, has addressed this issue in the past. Recently, another vehicle ended up in his bay for a cleaning of excessive carbon buildup, and he found an efficient solution to get it running right again.
electrek.co
The best urban electric bikes you can buy for under $1,000 right now
I’ve had the pleasure of testing literally hundreds of electric bicycles over the past few years. I’ve seen everything from bargain basement models to several ultra high-end electric bikes with cutting edge materials and advanced production processes. Sometimes the cheapest electric bikes leaving you wanting more while the...
makeuseof.com
How to Install a Kill Switch On Any Car
Automobile manufacturers have made drastic improvements to their safety and alarm systems to combat vehicle theft. However, with the rise in material costs, some manufacturers have opted out of adding immobilizers, which makes stealing vehicles much easier. The implementation of immobilizers makes stealing a vehicle harder by using vehicle-specific keys but not impossible.
Canada’s New All-Electric Train-Plane Hybrid Travels Faster Than a Jet
Canadians will soon have a zippy new way to get around—if TransPod has anything to say about it, that is. The Canadian start-up recently unveiled a hybrid between an aircraft and a train that it claims will transform travel in the Great White North. The fully electric FluxJet will be able to soar at more than 621 mph sans emissions. For comparison, that’s a little quicker than the average private jet or about three times faster than a high-speed train. The plane without wings, as the company calls it, is based on a new field of physics called “veillance flux” and features...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CAR AND DRIVER
1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Is Our Bring a Trailer Auction Pick of the Day
• This 1966 Oldsmobile Toronado is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. • The 1966 model year was the first for the massive front-wheel-drive coupe. • The no-reserve auction ends August 30. In the mid-1960s, General Motors was a market-dominating colossus, and its industry-leading design department was arguably...
Amazon Will Save You Hundreds on Complete Mechanic Tool Sets
AmazonGet yourself all the garage tools you'll ever need.
CNET
Switching to an Electric Lawn Mower Really Can Save You Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. If you're looking to end-of-summer sales for a new mower, it's a great time to consider an electric lawn mower. Not only are they much better for the environment than gas models, but some areas of the country are planning to ban fossil fuel-powered lawn care tools outright.
Universe Today
Mechazilla Lifts a Super Heavy With all 33 Engines Onto the Launchpad
Little by little, SpaceX is getting closer to conducting the maiden orbital flight with its Starship and Super Heavy prototype! That was certainly the message Elon Musk conveyed on August 23rd when he posted an image via Twitter of the “Mechazilla” launch tower loading the fully-stacked prototype onto its launchpad at the SpaceX Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas. From here, the six-engine SN24 Starship and the BN7 Super Heavy prototype (with its full complement of 33 Raptor engines) will launch, which could happen in just a few weeks.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week
The 2022 Monterey Car Week came through with some unexpected heroes. The post Some Cool Cars Sold For Less Than $10,000 at Monterey Car Week appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Road & Track
The 10 Best String Trimmers for a Tidy Lawn
If you want a neatly cut yard, you’ll have to trim its grass. Some people trim before they mow, while others mow and then trim. Regardless of your preference, the tool you need to put the finishing touch on your landscape is a string trimmer. Some people call them weed eaters–others call them weedwackers. By any name, it's a handheld power tool that spins a line head by means of either a gas engine or a lithium-ion battery and a DC motor.
CNET
Best Ceramic Coating for 2022
Listen to the hype about ceramic auto paint coatings and you might get the idea that a ceramic top coat will protect your vehicle from falling tree limbs. It won't. The best ceramic coatings will give your car or truck its best defense against settling airborne chemicals and pollutants, tree sap, road and sea salt, bird poop and the sun's harmful ultraviolet rays. They'll also deliver a gorgeous sheen that's hard to beat.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp launches with discount
The Xiaomi Mijia Air Conditioner Natural Wind 1.5 hp has launched in China. The device’s wind deflector offers a wide airflow range, opening up to 106 mm (~4.2-in) wide, and you can adjust its angle from 0 to 180°. This allows for an air circulation rate of up to 700 m³ (~24,720 ft³) per hour. The natural feeling comes from the upward-directed cooled air and downward-directed warm air supplies, gently altering the temperature of the whole room.
Comments / 1