Middletown, DE

U.S. Geological Survey

USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE

LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

115-Year-Old Susquehanna River Trail Bridge to be Replaced Thanks to $20 Million Design Grant

The project to replace the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge is getting closer to reality with the announcement of $20 million in funding to complete the final design work. The bridge is 115 years old, serving as the main rail connector between Havre de Grace and Perryville, Md. The two-track bridge carries all Amtrak service, MARC commuter trains and freight on the Northeast Corridor main line.
PERRYVILLE, MD
WMDT.com

Delaware State Housing Authority pausing Rental Assitance Program, with scaled back elligibility and payment amounts set for its return

DELAWARE – The Delaware State Housing Authority will pause applications for the Emergency Housing & Rental Assitance Program (EHAP) from September 9th to October. The temporary program pause will allow the agency to modify program guidelines in accordance with the federal U.S. Treasury requirements, implement a shift between federal funding sources, and manage application volume.
DELAWARE STATE
Local
Delaware Traffic
City
Middletown, DE
State
Delaware State
delawaretoday.com

14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs

Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
WMDT.com

Del. DMV announces new application process for Medical Tint Waivers

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has announced a new Medical Tint Waiver application process. Starting Monday, customers wanting a waiver will no longer start the application process by picking up a paper application at the DMV. Instead, the Medical Tint Waiver application is moving online. The DMV says it will continue to process all paper applications through October 31st.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
delawarepublic.org

State Housing Authority to pause emergency rental assistance program applications

The Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stops taking new applications for its emergency rental assistance program starting September 9. The program, known as the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DHAP), relies on federal Emergency Rental Assistance program dollars. Delaware received that funding in two sections, the first expires September 30th. DSHA then transitions to the next round of funding, which is expected to last until 2025.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision

Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard approaching the intersection at Southgate Boulevard. As the Highlander approached this intersection, a pedestrian entered the westbound lane of Boulden Boulevard and into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle fled the area and continued westbound. A short time later, an officer from the New Castle County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the Highlander on Marrows Road north of White Chapel Drive. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently taken into custody without incident.
NEW CASTLE, DE
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN

(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WGMD Radio

Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday

The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
delawarebusinessnow.com

State preparing for buyback of high-capacity gun magazines

The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is preparing for a limited buyback program during which Delaware residents are eligible to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition turned over to law enforcement. DSHS is working to establish the framework and...
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Two traffic incidents, one location, four hospitalized Friday night

Two incidents several minutes apart in New Castle Friday night left 4 people hospitalized at Christiana. New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several area fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving a sedan and 2 small SUV's in the 100 block of North DuPont Highway shortly before 7 p.m.
NEW CASTLE, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans

As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
LEWES, DE
PhillyBite

What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?

Philadelphia, PA - Rocky Mountain oysters, or meatballs as they are also known in Canada, are oysters made from the testicles of bulls. They are deep-fried and often coated in flour and pepper. They are typically served as an appetizer. However, there is a more adventurous way to enjoy this tasty delicacy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WMDT.com

Early College Middle School grand opening in Dover

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Early College Middle School in Dover. The school has been in planning for several years and will be an extension of Early College High School, which opened in 2013. Both schools will now be known collectively as the Early College School, and both offer college prep for students.
DOVER, DE

