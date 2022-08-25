Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Unique Rail Bike Trail in New Jersey Belongs on Your Bucket ListTravel MavenWoodstown, NJ
Daycare Owner Faces 15 Years In Prison For Tax EvasionTaxBuzzWilmington, DE
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
3 Great Steakhouses in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
Actress Jenifer Lewis Coming to the Wilmington Public Library September 15thJanine ParisWilmington, DE
Related
finehomesandliving.com
Reasons Why Buying A House In Middletown Delaware A Great Post-Retirement Plan
If you're getting close to your retirement age and searching for the best locations to live the rest of your life in tranquility, retiring inMiddletown, Delaware,will be a great idea. Middletown is a small town in New Castle County, Delaware, with a population of 24,056. Thomas Jefferson - the third...
U.S. Geological Survey
USGS 01484525 MILLSBORO POND OUTLET AT MILLSBORO, DE
LOCATION.--Lat 38°35'40.4", long 75°17'27.7", Sussex County, DE, Hydrologic Unit 02040303, on right bank on upstream side of bridge on State Highway 24, upstream from Millsboro Pond Dam, at Millsboro. DRAINAGE AREA.--61.7 mi2. REVISIONS HISTORY (WQ).--https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/dv/?site_no=01484525: 2013. PERIOD OF RECORD.--May 1986 to September 1988. March 1991 to current year. GAGE.--Water-stage recorder, concrete control, and crest-stage gage. Datum of gage is 1.19 ft above North American Vertical Datum of 1988. REMARKS.--Outflow from lake controlled by sluice gates at outlet. Natural flow of stream affected by inflow from sand mine de-watering process. U.S. Geological Survey satellite data-collection platform at station. EXTREMES FOR PERIOD OF RECORD.--Maximum discharge, 2,080 ft3/s, Sept. 30, 2016, gage height, 4.95 ft; minimum discharge, 0.0 ft3/s, no flow, Aug. 29-31, 1998, July 9, 2012. COOPERATION.--Funding for this station is provided by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control through the Delaware Geological Survey, and the U.S. Geological Survey.
115-Year-Old Susquehanna River Trail Bridge to be Replaced Thanks to $20 Million Design Grant
The project to replace the Susquehanna River Rail Bridge is getting closer to reality with the announcement of $20 million in funding to complete the final design work. The bridge is 115 years old, serving as the main rail connector between Havre de Grace and Perryville, Md. The two-track bridge carries all Amtrak service, MARC commuter trains and freight on the Northeast Corridor main line.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Housing Authority pausing Rental Assitance Program, with scaled back elligibility and payment amounts set for its return
DELAWARE – The Delaware State Housing Authority will pause applications for the Emergency Housing & Rental Assitance Program (EHAP) from September 9th to October. The temporary program pause will allow the agency to modify program guidelines in accordance with the federal U.S. Treasury requirements, implement a shift between federal funding sources, and manage application volume.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delawaretoday.com
14 Delaware Crab Houses to Visit for Mouthwatering Crabs
Nothing comes between Delawareans and their blue crab—except a mallet. Here are 14 places in the First State serving up hard shell crabs. In Delaware, gas prices aren’t the only topic of conversation. Residents and tourists talk about the cost of blue crabs, which can hit eyebrow-raising amounts. No doubt the demand is high. Few can make it through summer without an old-fashioned crab feast.
WBOC
Delaware Division of Public Health Launches New Fentanyl Test Strip Distribution
DOVER, Del. - The Delaware Division of Public Health’s Office of Health Crisis Response on Monday announced it will begin including fentanyl test strips in Narcan kits it distributes to the public. The effort is part of a harm-reduction strategy aimed at preventing accidental overdoses due to fentanyl consumption.
WMDT.com
Del. DMV announces new application process for Medical Tint Waivers
DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Division of Motor Vehicles has announced a new Medical Tint Waiver application process. Starting Monday, customers wanting a waiver will no longer start the application process by picking up a paper application at the DMV. Instead, the Medical Tint Waiver application is moving online. The DMV says it will continue to process all paper applications through October 31st.
delawarepublic.org
Delaware is planning for high-capacity buyback program
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is planning a high-capacity magazine buyback program for residents. After the Delaware Large-Capacity Magazine Prohibition Act of 2022 was signed into law it made the possession of high-capacity magazines illegal in Delaware. The law also allows the Department of Safety and Homeland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
delawarepublic.org
Delaware water utilities offer feedback on proposed PFAS contamination standards
The Environmental Protection Agency announced Friday it is designating two of common types of the so-called “forever chemicals” PFAS as hazardous substances. That opens the door for the federal government to track contamination and push polluters to pay cleanup costs for the chemicals. The move comes as Delaware...
delawarepublic.org
State Housing Authority to pause emergency rental assistance program applications
The Delaware State Housing Authority temporarily stops taking new applications for its emergency rental assistance program starting September 9. The program, known as the Delaware Housing Assistance Program (DHAP), relies on federal Emergency Rental Assistance program dollars. Delaware received that funding in two sections, the first expires September 30th. DSHA then transitions to the next round of funding, which is expected to last until 2025.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard approaching the intersection at Southgate Boulevard. As the Highlander approached this intersection, a pedestrian entered the westbound lane of Boulden Boulevard and into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle fled the area and continued westbound. A short time later, an officer from the New Castle County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the Highlander on Marrows Road north of White Chapel Drive. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently taken into custody without incident.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN MIDDLETOWN
(Middletown, DE 19709) Today (Aug 29) at 0615 a.m., police officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to assist officers from the Middletown Police Department with a motor vehicle crash that occurred on Middletown Odessa Road (Rt. 299) east of Gloucester Blvd. Upon arrival, officers discovered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WGMD Radio
Del. to Issue Monthly Emergency Benefits Thursday
The Delaware Division of Social Services will issue emergency benefits for August to eligible households, as part of the state’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 public health emergency. The SNAP emergency food benefit will be available on recipients’ EBT cards today (Thursday). Eligible households enrolled in Temporary Assistance for...
Delaware pedestrian killed in crash involving Baltimore driver
A Baltimore driver is accused in a hit-and-run that killed a pedestrian in Delaware on Sunday evening.
delawarebusinessnow.com
State preparing for buyback of high-capacity gun magazines
The Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security is preparing for a limited buyback program during which Delaware residents are eligible to receive fair market compensation for any large magazine with more than 17 rounds of ammunition turned over to law enforcement. DSHS is working to establish the framework and...
WDEL 1150AM
Two traffic incidents, one location, four hospitalized Friday night
Two incidents several minutes apart in New Castle Friday night left 4 people hospitalized at Christiana. New Castle County Paramedics and rescue personnel from several area fire departments responded to a report of a crash involving a sedan and 2 small SUV's in the 100 block of North DuPont Highway shortly before 7 p.m.
N.J. weather: Ocean water in Atlantic City turns steamy, setting possible record high
A few weeks ago, some swimmers at the Jersey Shore were complaining about bone-chilling ocean temperatures along the beaches of Atlantic City. Now they are experiencing the opposite — extremely warm water temperatures that may have broken an all-time record. On Wednesday, water temperatures in Atlantic City soared to...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks donate $1,000 to Stand Down for Veterans
As an ever-present ally to those who have served this country, Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 of Lewes once again provided financial assistance to support a critical event for local veterans. Cape Henlopen Elks presented a $1,000 donation Aug. 4 for the annual Delaware Veterans Stand Down outreach event set...
PhillyBite
What Are Rocky Mountain Oysters?
Philadelphia, PA - Rocky Mountain oysters, or meatballs as they are also known in Canada, are oysters made from the testicles of bulls. They are deep-fried and often coated in flour and pepper. They are typically served as an appetizer. However, there is a more adventurous way to enjoy this tasty delicacy.
WMDT.com
Early College Middle School grand opening in Dover
DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University held a ribbon cutting for the grand opening of Early College Middle School in Dover. The school has been in planning for several years and will be an extension of Early College High School, which opened in 2013. Both schools will now be known collectively as the Early College School, and both offer college prep for students.
Comments / 0