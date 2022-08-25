Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday evening. On August 28, 2022, at approximately 8:14 p.m., a red 2013 Toyota Highlander was traveling westbound on Boulden Boulevard approaching the intersection at Southgate Boulevard. As the Highlander approached this intersection, a pedestrian entered the westbound lane of Boulden Boulevard and into the path of the vehicle. As a result, the front of the vehicle struck the pedestrian while he was in the roadway. After the collision, the vehicle fled the area and continued westbound. A short time later, an officer from the New Castle County Police Department conducted a traffic stop on the Highlander on Marrows Road north of White Chapel Drive. Both the driver and passenger were subsequently taken into custody without incident.

NEW CASTLE, DE ・ 20 HOURS AGO