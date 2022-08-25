Whiskey Wednesday’s Thursday recruiting hangover: who is the next domino to fall for Lane Kiffin?

Read full article on original website
Ole Miss volleyball wanted all the smoke when it scheduled two top 25 opponents for its invitational in Oxford this past weekend. The Rebels (0-2) got all it wanted with a close fought loss to No. 9 Georgia Tech and a four set loss to No. 17 Illinois. Ole Miss jumped out to a quick lead against the Yellow Jackets with a 25-13 first set with what seemed to be one of the best crowds I can remember at a volleyball game in recent memory. Or maybe it was just the magic of television, who knows?
