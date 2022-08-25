ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Business Insider

Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says

Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
RadarOnline

'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics

A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Deadline

Emily Blunt Heads To Mipcom For ‘The English’; U.S.-Aussie Sci-Fi ‘Island In The Stars’ Readied (Exclusive); Ukrainian Titles Among European Film Academy Longlist; Warner Bros Denmark Unveils Grand Canyon Format — Global Briefs

Emily Blunt Heading To Mipcom For ‘The English’ Red Carpet Curtain Raiser Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer and Hugo Blick are headed to Cannes for a red carpet screening of buzzy Western drama series The English at Mipcom. The event will be the curtain raiser for the RX France-hosted event and will take place at the Grand Auditorium in Cannes’ Palais des Festivals on Sunday October 16 at 6pm CET, the evening before the main festival, market and conference kicks off. A Q&A with stars Blunt and Spencer and writer-director Blick will follow. The English follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (the Blunt) and ex-cavalry...
