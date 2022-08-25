Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Neuralink executive who had twins with Elon Musk told colleagues the pair conceived via IVF and did not have a romantic relationship, report says
Elon Musk had twins in late 2021 with Shivon Zilis, an executive at Neuralink. Zilis told colleagues the twins were conceived via in vitro fertilization, Reuters reported Friday. She also insisted that she did not have a romantic relationship with Musk, Reuters said. The Neuralink executive who had twins with...
Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
'I Am Curvaceous': New Jersey Preschool Art Teacher Slammed For 'Distracting' Outfits Fires Back At Critics
A preschool art teacher from New Jersey recently responded to critics who demanded she be fired for posting pictures of herself wearing tight form-fitting clothes in the classroom, Radar has learned.The unnamed Pennsauken Township, New Jersey teacher came under fire last week after her Instagram account went viral, although many of the people viewing her Instagram photos and videos slammed the teacher for the “distracting” content.In one photo, the preschool art teacher is seen with her back to a student while wearing tight blue jeans and a tight white top showing off her curvaceous body, while in one particular video...
Woman Demands Divorce After 'Repulsive' Comment Made by Husband
Marriage is a massive commitment to make, and one that some people may rush into before they truly know their spouse. The honeymoon phase of a relationship may seem appealing, but when that fades away, a person’s true colors come to light.
Emily Blunt Heads To Mipcom For ‘The English’; U.S.-Aussie Sci-Fi ‘Island In The Stars’ Readied (Exclusive); Ukrainian Titles Among European Film Academy Longlist; Warner Bros Denmark Unveils Grand Canyon Format — Global Briefs
Emily Blunt Heading To Mipcom For ‘The English’ Red Carpet Curtain Raiser Emily Blunt, Chaske Spencer and Hugo Blick are headed to Cannes for a red carpet screening of buzzy Western drama series The English at Mipcom. The event will be the curtain raiser for the RX France-hosted event and will take place at the Grand Auditorium in Cannes’ Palais des Festivals on Sunday October 16 at 6pm CET, the evening before the main festival, market and conference kicks off. A Q&A with stars Blunt and Spencer and writer-director Blick will follow. The English follows aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (the Blunt) and ex-cavalry...
Chris Rock says he has turned down offer to host Oscars again
Chris Rock has reportedly declined an offer to host next year’s Oscars. During a standup show on Sunday night in Phoenix, Arizona, the comedian said. the awards’ organisers had asked him to return to host for a third time (he previously emceed in 2005 and 2016). Earlier this...
