Ashland County, OH

Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County

COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
#Electronic Waste#Waste Collection#Electronics#Green Board
