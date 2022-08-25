Read full article on original website
Related
Your Radio Place
Ohio approves rail crossing upgrades for Coshocton County
COSHOCTON, Ohio – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio has approved safety upgrades at rail crossings in Coshocton County. Ohio Central Railroad (OHCR) will install active warning devices at the County Road 273 grade crossing in Coshocton County by August 24, 2023. The PUCO will provide funds from the State Grade Crossing Protection Fund to cover the Commission’s cost of the projects. Preliminary cost estimates of the project are $144,000. The PUCO will provide funding up to $50,000 and OHCR will fund any remaining costs plus maintenance.
wksu.org
One more big change coming to U.S. 30 construction project in Mansfield
Ongoing construction on U.S. 30 in Mansfield has been the cause of major traffic backups and accidents in recent weeks. The Ohio Department of Transportation has an update on what drivers should anticipate in the coming months and how best to navigate the area. Work began in 2020 on the...
Fishing for Labor Day? One of the best spots is located in Ohio
Labor Day signals the end of summer and the last chance to enjoy family time out on the lake, fishing rod in-hand, says one fishing trip advisor. FishingBooker.com placed Put-in-Bay in Ottawa County among its nine best fishing destinations for Labor Day.
spectrumnews1.com
Stan Hywet’s 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show brings rare, classic vehicles to Akron
AKRON, Ohio — Exotic auto aficionados can spend a day at Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens checking out vintage Ferraris, rare and classic cars, and custom sports cars at this year’s Molto Bella Auto Show. The 9th annual Molto Bella Auto Show runs Sunday, Sept. 11 from 9...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whbc.com
Recent Fatal Crashes Raise Impaired Driving Conerns
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Just over a week ago, two Stark County residents were killed in separate head-on crashes. One of the accidents occurred in Wayne County. The two were struck by impaired drivers, according to law enforcement. 86-year-old Kenneth Russell was struck and killed in...
whbc.com
USDA: Stark Remains in Drought Watch
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Even if you were lucky enough to get one of those drenching downpours over the last few weeks, you may still be looking at dry grass and wilted plants. Nearly all of Stark County, southern Portage and parts of four other northeast...
ashlandsource.com
GALLERY: Downtown Mansfield's Heart of the City Cruise-In (Part 2)
Photos from the 25th anniversary of the Heart of the City Cruise-In on Saturday in downtown Mansfield. The huge event over several blocks began at noon and runs through 8 p.m., complete with classic cars, concessions and live music at several locations.
Cocaine, fentanyl among $300K drugs seized in Lorain
A Friday drug bust in the city turned up more than $300,000 in suspected narcotics, along with several guns and thousands in cash. The Lorain County SWAT Team served a search warrant at the West 18th Street home, based on a tip to the county's drug task force about "a large amount" of various drugs there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Sheffield Lake neighbors want yard cleaned up after mice take over homes
SHEFFIELD LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake man said his neighborhood puts a lot of energy into keeping their yards looking neat. But recently, the area has started smell after one abandon house has become a dumping ground. “I have a groundhog, there’s skunks, and I have field mice,...
Storms bring stunning skies, waterspouts in NE Ohio
Multiple FOX 8 viewers have sent in their photos from around Northeast Ohio Monday night as storms continue to roll through the area.
richlandsource.com
Then & Now: Angle's grocery store 1900
MANSFIELD -- John Angle had a grocery store on the south side of the Square in 1900. He also had a camera and a fierce desire to capture the world around him on paper.
morrowcountysentinel.com
Organized picket takes place at construction site in Morrow Co.
MARENGO- Earlier this week Tuesday-Thursday, August 23-25, Laborers’ Local 1216 and the North Central Ohio Building Trades held an informational picket at HM Construction’s distribution spec building in Marengo. The building is located on I-71 and State Route 61 in Morrow County. The purpose of the informational picket...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wtuz.com
New Phila Fire Department Works for Hours to Oust Hybrid Car Fire
Nick McWilliams reporting – Firefighters worked in the late hours at then of last week, due to a hybrid car fire at the East Central Ohio Educational Service Center. The incident occurred after crews were toned out around 9 p.m. Friday to East High Avenue, with the driver reportedly hearing a popping noise and pulling off the road, leaving the vehicle in the middle of the ECOESC parking lot.
Icebreaker demonstration wind farm proposed for Lake Erie has ‘new lease on life’
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Now that legal obstacles to the Icebreaker project have been removed, efforts to construct the demonstration wind farm in Lake Erie have started up again, and proponents are hopeful that conditions are now ripe for success. “We have a new lease on life,” said Ronn Richard, CEO...
sciotopost.com
ODNR Confirms Deer Disease in Ross, Athens, and Other Counties in Ohio
OHIO – ONDR is reporting that Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD) has been confirmed in Franklin, Hamilton, Perry, Athens, Ross, Warren, Butler, Greene, Preble, Highland, and Union counties. Sandusky and Madison counties are pending further testing. EHD typically affects some white-tailed deer in the late summer. This is not unusual,...
Several schools closed, remote learning due to heat
Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.
Mayfield with loss of Progressive workers takes an income tax hit, while most other suburbs are taking in more than ahead of COVID-19
MAYFIELD, Ohio — One of Cuyahoga County’s smallest communities is missing out on $8 million in income taxes, likely because many employees at insurance-giant Progressive are working from home. Mayfield, a village of 3,400 that’s home to one of Ohio’s largest employers, is in a unique position. The...
4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
kentwired.com
BREAKING NEWS: Two cars collide Sunday evening at corner of East Main Street and North Lincoln Street
Two cars collided at the intersection of East Main Street and North Lincoln Street Sunday evening, resulting in one car being flipped upside down. The crash resulted in two damaged vehicles: a white Jeep flipped upside down next to the Kent State University sign on front campus and a black sedan with front-end damage in the middle of the intersection.
wtuz.com
Weekend Rollover Crash Sends Two to Hospital
Nick McWilliams reporting – A crash in Bethlehem Township in Coshocton County sent two young adults to the hospital over the weekend. The crash along State Route 60 was reported late Saturday to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office. According to sheriff’s records, the investigation led deputies to determine...
Comments / 0