A man died at the hospital shortly after being received at the Garland County Detention Center Tuesday.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — An early Sunday morning traffic stop in Jacksonville leads to the arrest of the driver in possession of 24 grams of marijuana and a handgun with more than 50 rounds of ammunition. Shortly after 12: 30 a.m., officers with the Jacksonville Police Department said they...
MALVERN — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, staff at the Ouachita River Regional Unit observed inmate Jason Bramlett #133066 hanging in a locked single-man cell. Inmate Bramlett was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation...
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects accused of stealing "high-dollar jewelry" from an area retailer. Police said the incident involving the shoplifters occurred on Aug. 27 at the Walmart Supercenter. If you can identify the pictured suspects or...
Little Rock (KATV) — More than a week ago, a viral video involving two Crawford County Sheriff's deputies and one Mulberry Police officer beating up a man after he was arrested. State Senator Bob Ballinger(R-Ozark) District 5 told KATV the incident with those officers could've been avoided following a...
A traffic violation in Sherwood, turned into a sweet surprise for the driver and her son.
Little Rock police are investigating after they say two shootings in the Fourche Dam area left two people injured Thursday morning.
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are now investigating two shooting that authorities have determined to be "connected" to one another. According to reports, the incidents happened at Fourche Dam and Heather Lane respectively, with the shooting happening after three people got into an altercation. Police said that...
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police are currently working at the scene of a traffic collision and are asking the public to avoid the area Friday morning. Officials said the accident occurred at Baseline and Stanton Road. There was no further information available at this time.
Pine Bluff police are investigating a shooting after they say a man was found dead outside a home Wednesday night.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.
Judge Joseph William Bocage was a prominent pioneer settler of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County). He served as attorney for the Second Judicial District from 1844 to 1849 and as judge of the county court. In 1847, he prosecuted the first trial in Jefferson County to result in an execution. He was a successful planter, lumberman, inventor, manufacturer, and building contractor. Late in his life, he served as mayor of Pine Bluff.
A Lonoke County Deputy convicted of negligent homicide was seen greeting Ward Central Elementary students on campus on their first day back to school.
LITTLE ROCK – Today I’d like to talk about the steps we are taking to reduce violent crime in Arkansas. In 2017, there was a shooting at the Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock. It was a senseless, violent tragedy that occurred right here in our capital city, and it caught the attention of everyone.
One man is dead after state officials say he jumped out of an ambulance and ran into traffic on an interstate in Lonoke County.
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
