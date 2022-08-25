ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Inmate dies at Malvern prison; suicide cause

MALVERN — On Wednesday, August 24, 2022, staff at the Ouachita River Regional Unit observed inmate Jason Bramlett #133066 hanging in a locked single-man cell. Inmate Bramlett was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 9:58 a.m. The Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation...
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
Little Rock police investigating shooting on Kanis Road

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a shooting that happened Monday evening. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened on Kanis Road between 12th Street and John Barrow. Police said that two people were shot and their injuries are non-life-threatening. LRPD officials are asking the public to avoid […]
Police: Arkansas man arrested in connection to Henderson bank robbery

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An Arkansas man has been arrested in connection to a bank robbery that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Tuesday, August 23. On Thursday, the Murphysboro Police Department responded to a robbery at Regions Bank located in Murphysboro, Illinois. According to a press release, it was reported...
Joseph William Bocage (1819–1898)

Judge Joseph William Bocage was a prominent pioneer settler of Pine Bluff (Jefferson County). He served as attorney for the Second Judicial District from 1844 to 1849 and as judge of the county court. In 1847, he prosecuted the first trial in Jefferson County to result in an execution. He was a successful planter, lumberman, inventor, manufacturer, and building contractor. Late in his life, he served as mayor of Pine Bluff.
