New Hanover County, NC

WECT

Former UNCW history professor to speak at Pender County Library

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor Chris E. Fonvielle Jr. will hold a presentation at the Pender County Main Library in Burgaw on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. Fonvielle is a historian with a keen interest in the history of the American Civil...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
WECT

Beach nourishment project to move forward in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced that the next step in their beach nourishment project has begun. Per their announcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to authorize a Surf City only project. This follows North Topsail Beach’s choice to not participate in the project.
SURF CITY, NC
WECT

Novant NHRMC receives heart failure accreditation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Aug. 29 that they have received Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services from the American College of Cardiology. Per the announcement, Novant NHRMC is among only three in North Carolina to receive this accreditation. Among the requirements for...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure

SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Three Sunset Beach Police officers were hospitalized for possible secondary narcotics exposure on Sunday, August 28. Per the Sunset Beach PD, the officers responded to the 1600 block of Seaside Road to two people reportedly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested for felony drug possession, but one of the officers began to feel ill. An ambulance transported him to the McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in South Carolina.
SUNSET BEACH, NC
WECT

WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse was injured and a WPD Mounted Unit Officer were struck by a vehicle when a drunk driver attempted to pass, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that early Saturday morning the driver, Alexis Williamson was arrested after...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver

Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: late summer heat at home, items to watch in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Through the close of business Monday, Wilmington had officially recorded a respectable 6.06 inches of August rain. Chances for the Port City - and Cape Fear Region in general - to add to that tally before the end of the month include 30% for Tuesday, 20% for Tuesday night, and 30% for Wednesday. An approaching and passing front will help engineer these modest shower / storm odds. Expect temperatures to swell along and behind this front with daily highs likely to be deep in the 80s to locally lower 90s to close the week and launch into Labor Day weekend.
WILMINGTON, NC

