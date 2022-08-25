Read full article on original website
Back to School 2022: New Hanover County Schools optimistic for return to normalcy
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As students arrive to Porters Neck Elementary School Monday morning, they are met by teachers ecstatic to have smiling faces in their classrooms once again. Monday’s first day of school is the first for which masks are not required since 2019. For this first...
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -- Current and former officials from Coastal Horizons said they were approached in July of 2020 by New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman with a quid-pro-quo: $50 million in funding to silence criticism about The Healing Place, the county’s planned recovery center. At the time, it...
Former UNCW history professor to speak at Pender County Library
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor Chris E. Fonvielle Jr. will hold a presentation at the Pender County Main Library in Burgaw on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. Fonvielle is a historian with a keen interest in the history of the American Civil...
COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Kindergarten teacher wants math centers and flexible seating for her young students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As students and teachers head back to school, WECT is returning to its Community Classroom. Each night during the week of Aug. 29-Sept. 2, WECT will feature a DonorsChoose project from an area school. DonorsChoose is an online charity that helps teachers get funding for school project.
Beach nourishment project to move forward in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Surf City has announced that the next step in their beach nourishment project has begun. Per their announcement, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is working to authorize a Surf City only project. This follows North Topsail Beach’s choice to not participate in the project.
Novant NHRMC receives heart failure accreditation
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced Aug. 29 that they have received Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services from the American College of Cardiology. Per the announcement, Novant NHRMC is among only three in North Carolina to receive this accreditation. Among the requirements for...
Leland announces ‘Founders’ Celebration’ to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary. The “Founders’ Celebration” will take place on Sept. 10 from 3-9 p.m. at Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.
New Hanover County Fire Rescue responds to fire at Boone Ln. caused by dryer
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A structure fire was put out by New Hanover County Fire Rescue and the Wilmington Fire Department at the residence on 1101 Boone Ln. this afternoon. According to fire officials, the fire was contained to a dryer in one of the duplex units. There were no...
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Movie tickets will be available for $3 at any time in any format on Saturday, September 3 for “National Cinema Day” at participating theaters nationwide. Locally, you can take advantage of this deal at:. The Pointe 14 - 2223 Blockbuster Road, Wilmington, NC 28412...
Sunset Beach Police officers hospitalized for possible secondary drug exposure
SUNSET BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Three Sunset Beach Police officers were hospitalized for possible secondary narcotics exposure on Sunday, August 28. Per the Sunset Beach PD, the officers responded to the 1600 block of Seaside Road to two people reportedly under the influence of drugs. The two were arrested for felony drug possession, but one of the officers began to feel ill. An ambulance transported him to the McLeod Health Seacoast Hospital in South Carolina.
WPD: Horse injured after WPD Mounted Unit hit by drunk driver
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A horse was injured and a WPD Mounted Unit Officer were struck by a vehicle when a drunk driver attempted to pass, according to the Wilmington Police Department. A news release from the WPD states that early Saturday morning the driver, Alexis Williamson was arrested after...
WPD horse injured in accident involving alleged drunk driver
Wilmington Police close case on the death of Val D’Auvray. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Man suspected of Surf City homicide appears in court. Pedestrian killed by car crash near Ocean Isle Beach, driver charged with DWI. Updated: Aug. 26, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT.
First Alert Forecast: late summer heat at home, items to watch in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you! Through the close of business Monday, Wilmington had officially recorded a respectable 6.06 inches of August rain. Chances for the Port City - and Cape Fear Region in general - to add to that tally before the end of the month include 30% for Tuesday, 20% for Tuesday night, and 30% for Wednesday. An approaching and passing front will help engineer these modest shower / storm odds. Expect temperatures to swell along and behind this front with daily highs likely to be deep in the 80s to locally lower 90s to close the week and launch into Labor Day weekend.
