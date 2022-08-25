Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
BPSO searching for missing Singer woman
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a missing woman from Singer. Mirandia Garlington, 32, was last spoken to on August 23rd, at approximately 07:00 p.m., authorities said. It is believed by authorities that she could be in the Lake Charles or...
KPLC TV
Jennings library to temporarily close for repairs
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - The Jeff Davis Public Library in Jennings will be temporarily closed for repairs tomorrow, Tuesday, August 30, 2022. The parish library system says it only plans on the location being closed for one day and will reopen on Wednesday.
KPLC TV
Drainage project underway near Lake Charles Memorial emergency entrance
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Groundbreaking for one of the most crucial segments of Lake Charles’ drainage improvement project kicked off Monday. Construction is underway at Second Avenue alongside Lake Charles Memorial Hospital’s emergency entrance. Thomas Chapman, director of facilities at LCMH, said they’re working closely with the...
KPLC TV
McNeese Spotlight: Cowboy Block Party concert series returns
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowboy Block Party concert series will be returning for another football season this year. We spoke with McNeese Athletic Director Heath Schroyers this morning who told us what to expect. The block parties will take place every Friday night before each home football...
KPLC TV
SULPHUR JAMBOREEE
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Several viewers have sent in photos and videos of a water spout in the area of Moss Lake.
KPLC TV
“Musicmakers-2-U” donates instruments to Calcasieu students
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Twenty Calcasieu Parish music students will be going to class with cleaned and refurbished instruments this week. Over the weekend, “Musicmakers-2-U” donated instruments to students from eight schools across Calcasieu. The instruments were donated and refurbished before being presented to students that had been nominated by parents and teachers.
KPLC TV
Ward 1 Fire Department appoints new chief
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A familiar face in a different role is what Moss Bluff citizens can expect from their new fire chief. One fire chief’s retirement means another must be appointed. For the citizens of Moss Bluff and all of Ward 1, they can celebrate knowing it’s a full time appointment.
KPLC TV
Local mosquito expert discusses West Nile virus preventative measures
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The virus has been detected in 687 mosquito pools across the state, which is nearly triple what was reported this time last year. A local expert is reminding people of helpful measures to take to keep the biting bugs at bay. “Unfortunately it only takes...
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Public Libraries celebrate national library card sign-up month
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Library is reminding everyone that September is a time that libraries nationwide stress the importance of having a library card. With access to computers, media resources, books, and more, a library card can give students a variety of tools to help them succeed in the classroom and residents of all ages the opportunity to freely pursue their interests.
KPLC TV
Holly Beach Non Profit Group has big plans for Labor Day weekend
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Holly Beach Non Profit Group is hosting a Cajun Riviera Market on Saturday, September 3. Cold drinks and food such as hot dogs and chili Frito pies will be served. A DJ will also be at the event for entertainment. There will also be a...
KPLC TV
Barbershop to hold free hair cut event for those in need
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The local barbershop Beards & Shears will be offering free haircuts to those in need on September 19, 2022. Barbers will be on hand to give the haircuts at Abraham’s Tent on 2424 Fruge St. in Lake Charles. The barbershop is also looking to...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Aug. 26, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Aug. 26, 2022. Nicholas Grant Clement, 19, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug. Ryan Shane Gohs, 43, Lake Charles: Simple burglary; theft from $5,000 but less than $25,000. Victor Ryan Arceneaux, 32, Lafayette: Instate detainer. Johnathan Ryan Janise,...
KPLC TV
Lake Arthur vs. Elton summary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Elton High School Football Jamboree was canceled Friday night due to thunderstorms, but that didn’t stop the Indians and Tigers from wanting to play. The game between the two teams was rescheduled for the next day, and on Saturday Lake Arthur came to play. The Tigers scored the first 13 points of the game off the play of there Quarterback Ray Levi. The Indians would then answer with a touchdown of there own off a stout running attack lead by Jaden Ross. After that Elton drive though it was all Lake Arthur as they went on to score another 14 points, and came out with a win 28-7.
KPLC TV
Oscar-winning Pixar artist, Lake Charles native dies of pancreatic cancer
San Rafael, Calif. (KPLC) - Academy Award-winning Pixar animator Ralph Eggleston, a Lake Charles native and Sam Houston High School graduate, died from pancreatic cancer Sunday at age 56. Pixar Animation Studios honored the artist on Twitter Monday. Eggleston wrote and directed the Pixar short film “For the Birds,” for...
KPLC TV
Over 40 American flags retired and honored in Iowa
Iowa, LA (KPLC) - A ceremony was held allowing people to properly retire their American Flags. With the help of Avail Hospital and Boy Scouts Troop 25, organizers of the event said their goal was to honor those who’ve dedicated their lives for our freedom and the symbol of that freedom, the American flag.
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: New rheumatoid arthritis test
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Rheumatoid arthritis is a progressive autoimmune disease that if left untreated, can attack the joints and internal organs. There are medications that can help block the inflammation, but finding the right therapy is often trial and error. Now, a new diagnostic test can take the guesswork out of prescribing the right medication.
KPLC TV
Sheriff’s Office: Sulphur High student arrested for threats on social media
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office officials say a 17-year-old from Sulphur High School made threats on social media that he would shoot other students who attend the school. Detectives learned the teen threatened to carry out the shooting on a specific day of the week,...
KPLC TV
Rain Delay cancelled one game and delayed two others at Sulphur Jamboree
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) - A rain delay cancelled one game and pushed back two others at the Sulphur Jamboree Friday night. The Sulphur Golden Tornadoes and the Saint Louis Catholic Saints kicked off around 6:45 p.m. Saint Louis Catholic got on the board first with a touchdown by #20 Hank...
