Environment

WMUR.com

Video: More heat ahead before showers in New Hampshire

The summer heat and humidity continue into Tuesday ahead of a cooler and less humid stretch of weather starting later Wednesday into the end of the week. Our best shower/storm chance comes Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear, mild, and muggy with some valley...
WMUR.com

Severe storm threat diminishes for New Hampshire after storms roll through

MANCHESTER, N.H. — A severe thunderstorm watch that was issued for most of New Hampshire has been dropped by the National Weather Service after a series of severe storms moved through the state. Multiple severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire during the afternoon, and there were some...
WMUR.com

Video: Sunny Saturday with a passing shower for some

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After storms rolled through on Friday, building high pressure will set up a bright and comfortable weekend across New Hampshire. Heat and humidity will build early next week, leading to another chance for showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog will dissipate in the coming hours, breaking for...
New Hampshire State
WLNS

PICTURES: Storms knock down trees, cause damage in mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Severe thunderstorms often bring damage and unexpected power outages. Crews are already out repairing storm damage. Want to see storm damage but don’t want to head into the elements? Don’t worry. 6 News is here for you with a recap of some of the storm damage mid-Michiganders are facing. A tree […]
WMUR.com

Video: Strong to severe storms possible in New Hampshire Friday

As the warmer temperatures and humidity remain in place through the end of the week, Friday's front could be impactful with scattered strong storms likely. Following that, fair skies return for the weekend. On Thursday night, the humidity will rise slowly as we head towards Friday. Overnight lows will fall...
Bring Me The News

NWS investigating possible tornado damage in Twin Cities

Weather officials are investigating if a tornado touched down in the south and eastern Twin Cities metro on Saturday night. A tornado warning was issued around 8 p.m. for Scott and Dakota counties, including the Apple Valley and Burnsville areas, before being extended to Bloomington, South St. Paul, and St. Paul shortly after.
94.9 HOM

Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?

We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson

Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Residents...
NBC Connecticut

Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Issued For Parts of Connecticut

Strong thunderstorms continue to move through Connecticut Friday afternoon. Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for Hartford, Tolland, and Windham counties. A tornado warning was briefly issued for Hartford and Tolland counties, but has since expired. Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Hartford and Tolland counties until...
WMUR.com

New Hampshire health officials report 516 new COVID-19 cases over weekend

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire health officials are reporting 516 new COVID-19 cases from over the weekend. There were 221 cases reported Friday, 195 cases reported on Saturday and 100 cases reported on Sunday. No updated information on deaths is available. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, there...
Boston

Map: Here’s how much rain fell on Monday and Tuesday

The Boston area saw more than an inch. Massachusetts has gotten some much needed rain this week, as most of the state continues to endure an “extreme” drought. The National Weather Service said radar estimates indicate that “well over 1.5 inches” fell in southeastern Massachusetts, northern Connecticut, and northern Rhode Island on Monday and Tuesday.
