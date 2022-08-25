Damages totaling $16.6 million have been awarded to surviving family members of an Edinburg woman and her daughter killed in a triple murder-suicide more than 2-1/2 years ago. It was December 10th 2019 when 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila shot and stabbed the two women – 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu who he lived with, and her daughter, 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu who Avila had been sexually abusing for several years. Avila also killed a home healthcare worker who provided care to Rebecca’s 3-year-old son who Avila fathered. The victims were found in the family’s apartment just north of downtown Edinburg. The killings occurred just days after Rebecca filed a sexual assault report with Edinburg police.

