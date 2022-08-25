ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weslaco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

Former San Benito employee accused of stealing, pawning chainsaw

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former City of San Benito employee was arrested on charges of theft on Tuesday. Jose Martin Barajas Vazquez was arrested on two warrants for theft, a release from the San Benito Police Department stated. The investigation began when police received information of missing equipment from the San Benito Public […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges

A former employee with the city of San Benito employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of equipment from the city's public works department. The arrest was made during an investigation into the theft of two chainsaws and one generator from the department, according to a news release from the city.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

HCSO: Several arrested for aggravated robberies

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office arrested three suspects for allegedly taking part of two aggravated robberies. The sheriff’s department says the first robbery occurred at 8:40 p.m. Sunday night on the 2700 block of Alamo Road, in rural Alamo. Meanwhile, the second robbery reportedly happened a few hours later at 11:30 p.m. […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weslaco, TX
Weslaco, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
ValleyCentral

HPD: Three arrested after finding drugs during search

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Organized Crime Unit has taken three suspects into custody after finding narcotics during a search warrant. According to a Facebook post from Harlingen Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the 300 block of West Pierce St. Police confirm the suspects were taken into custody […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

2 arrested in connection with fruit stand robbery

Two men were arrested after authorities said they robbed a fruit stand worker at gun point Friday in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Bond set at $750K for weekend murder suspect

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man who confessed to killing a woman over the weekend has been arraigned. Police say Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, confessed to the murder of Monica Coronado DeLeon in an interview with investigators. He was arraigned on Tuesday and his bond was set at $750,000. DeLeon’s body was found Saturday […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man arrested for stalking woman at Wal-Mart

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man accused of stalking a woman after she rejected his advances. On Aug. 10 Arturo Garza, 51, was at the Wal-Mart located at 2721 Boca Chica to make contact with a woman, police say. Garza is accused of continuously harassing and attempting to make contact with this […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Rivera
ValleyCentral

BPD: Woman arrested for DWI after wrecking with police

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested early Sunday after colliding with another vehicle driven by a Brownsville police officer. Kadisha Nicole Avilez, 24, was driving a black Mazda and failed to stop in time at a red light on Old Port Isabel Road. Avilez rear-ended an unmarked pickup […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Hours long standoff ends with arrest in Rio Hondo

RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police have arrested a man who they say barricaded himself in a home for hours. The standoff was just across the street from Rio Hondo Elementary on Robert Garza Drive. The police chief said the man had several outstanding warrants. Since the crime scene was near the elementary, […]
RIO HONDO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organized Crime#Police#Crime Stoppers#Theft
KRGV

Weslaco Police Department warns residents of fake social media post

A social media post is spreading "inaccurate" and false information concerning the Weslaco Police Department, police said. The post says that Weslaco police released a video and details regarding a shooting in broad daylight that involved a 17-year-old victim, the department stated. "We would like to inform the public that...
WESLACO, TX
kurv.com

Jury Awards Millions In Damages In Lawsuit Filed Following Edinburg Triple-Killing

Damages totaling $16.6 million have been awarded to surviving family members of an Edinburg woman and her daughter killed in a triple murder-suicide more than 2-1/2 years ago. It was December 10th 2019 when 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila shot and stabbed the two women – 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu who he lived with, and her daughter, 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu who Avila had been sexually abusing for several years. Avila also killed a home healthcare worker who provided care to Rebecca’s 3-year-old son who Avila fathered. The victims were found in the family’s apartment just north of downtown Edinburg. The killings occurred just days after Rebecca filed a sexual assault report with Edinburg police.
EDINBURG, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRGV

Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday

The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
HARLINGEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy