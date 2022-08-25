Read full article on original website
KRGV
Sheriff's Office: Three men, one juvenile arrested after aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County
Three men and one juvenile accused in two aggravated robberies in Hidalgo County were arrested on Sunday, according to a news release from Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office. At 8:40 p.m., deputies responded to an aggravated robbery at the 2700 block of Alamo Road in Alamo, involving several male subjects. That...
Former San Benito employee accused of stealing, pawning chainsaw
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former City of San Benito employee was arrested on charges of theft on Tuesday. Jose Martin Barajas Vazquez was arrested on two warrants for theft, a release from the San Benito Police Department stated. The investigation began when police received information of missing equipment from the San Benito Public […]
KRGV
Former San Benito employee arrested on theft charges
A former employee with the city of San Benito employee was arrested Tuesday in connection with the theft of equipment from the city's public works department. The arrest was made during an investigation into the theft of two chainsaws and one generator from the department, according to a news release from the city.
HCSO: Several arrested for aggravated robberies
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hidalgo County Sheriffs Office arrested three suspects for allegedly taking part of two aggravated robberies. The sheriff’s department says the first robbery occurred at 8:40 p.m. Sunday night on the 2700 block of Alamo Road, in rural Alamo. Meanwhile, the second robbery reportedly happened a few hours later at 11:30 p.m. […]
HPD: Three arrested after finding drugs during search
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Harlingen Organized Crime Unit has taken three suspects into custody after finding narcotics during a search warrant. According to a Facebook post from Harlingen Police Department, the incident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at the 300 block of West Pierce St. Police confirm the suspects were taken into custody […]
KRGV
2 arrested in connection with fruit stand robbery
Two men were arrested after authorities said they robbed a fruit stand worker at gun point Friday in San Benito, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Ezequiel Marquez, 36, and Jesus Garcia, 45, were arrested on aggravated robbery charges in connection with the investigation, according to a news release.
Bond set at $750K for weekend murder suspect
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Pharr man who confessed to killing a woman over the weekend has been arraigned. Police say Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, confessed to the murder of Monica Coronado DeLeon in an interview with investigators. He was arraigned on Tuesday and his bond was set at $750,000. DeLeon’s body was found Saturday […]
BPD: Man arrested for stalking woman at Wal-Mart
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police arrested a man accused of stalking a woman after she rejected his advances. On Aug. 10 Arturo Garza, 51, was at the Wal-Mart located at 2721 Boca Chica to make contact with a woman, police say. Garza is accused of continuously harassing and attempting to make contact with this […]
BPD: Woman arrested for DWI after wrecking with police
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman accused of driving while intoxicated was arrested early Sunday after colliding with another vehicle driven by a Brownsville police officer. Kadisha Nicole Avilez, 24, was driving a black Mazda and failed to stop in time at a red light on Old Port Isabel Road. Avilez rear-ended an unmarked pickup […]
Hours long standoff ends with arrest in Rio Hondo
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Hondo police have arrested a man who they say barricaded himself in a home for hours. The standoff was just across the street from Rio Hondo Elementary on Robert Garza Drive. The police chief said the man had several outstanding warrants. Since the crime scene was near the elementary, […]
KRGV
Police: Man in custody after holding woman captive, barricading himself inside Rio Hondo home
A man is in custody Tuesday morning after police say he barricaded himself inside his stepfather’s home in Rio Hondo for several hours. Antonio Perez, 42, barricaded himself inside the home located near the intersection of Roberto Garza Jr. Dr. and Heywood St. following a chase, according to Rio Hondo police Chief William Bilokury.
KRGV
Police execute search warrant in Pharr in connection with Donna homicide investigation, police say
Pharr police on Sunday assisted Donna police in executing a search warrant in reference to a homicide, according to Pharr police. The search warrant was executed Sunday afternoon at a home in Pharr near Villegas Avenue and Fir Street. Pharr's deputy police chief says Donna police had a search warrant...
KRGV
Weslaco Police Department warns residents of fake social media post
A social media post is spreading "inaccurate" and false information concerning the Weslaco Police Department, police said. The post says that Weslaco police released a video and details regarding a shooting in broad daylight that involved a 17-year-old victim, the department stated. "We would like to inform the public that...
KRGV
Police: Woman found dead inside Hidalgo home, death investigation underway
A death investigation is underway in Hidalgo after a 42-year-old woman was found dead inside a home Tuesday morning, according to police Chief Romeo Rodriguez. The woman's body was found at a home on the 2300 block of East Monterrey Avenue. Rodriguez says police are looking for a person of...
KRGV
Police: Pharr man arrested on murder charge after woman's body found in Donna
A man from Pharr has confessed to killing a woman whose body was found in Donna over the weekend, according to the Donna Police Department. Donna police on Monday arrested Andrew Stephen Scavnicky, 51, of Pharr on a murder charge. Scavnicky was charged with murder, a first-degree felony, on Tuesday,...
kurv.com
Jury Awards Millions In Damages In Lawsuit Filed Following Edinburg Triple-Killing
Damages totaling $16.6 million have been awarded to surviving family members of an Edinburg woman and her daughter killed in a triple murder-suicide more than 2-1/2 years ago. It was December 10th 2019 when 57-year-old Saul Ramon Avila shot and stabbed the two women – 48-year-old Magdalena Cantu who he lived with, and her daughter, 19-year-old Rebecca Cantu who Avila had been sexually abusing for several years. Avila also killed a home healthcare worker who provided care to Rebecca’s 3-year-old son who Avila fathered. The victims were found in the family’s apartment just north of downtown Edinburg. The killings occurred just days after Rebecca filed a sexual assault report with Edinburg police.
KRGV
Amnesty waiver in Harlingen to end Wednesday
The city of Harlingen held an amnesty period all through the month of August, and Wednesday Aug. 31, 5:00 p.m. is the last day to take advantage if you owe a ticket. Failure to appear charges are waived for people who have an outstanding arrest warrant. To qualify, you must...
Rio Grande City student apprehended after social media threat to bring a firearm to campus
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande City Grulla Independent School District student was apprehended this morning after allegedly making threats on social media to bring a firearm to campus. At 2 a.m. a concerned parent notified Grulla High School administration about a social media post stating that a firearm would be brought […]
