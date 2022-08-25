Read full article on original website
The 5 best underdog VALORANT players at VCT Champions 2022
Coming into the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year, most people are ready to see 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and Masters One winners OpTic Gaming face each other again, this time for the ultimate prize. But several VALORANT players and teams are returning to the big stage as underdogs or making...
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event
Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
ALGS offseason madness continues with Snip3down, NICKMERCS, and more
The offseason madness continued in North America’s pro Apex Legends scene this weekend with multiple tournaments playing host to many of the region’s best teams trialing out new compositions, strategies, and, in some cases, new players. The Knights Carnage Cup featured the majority of the teams already invited...
C9’s Jensen cracks 2000 career LCS kills in same teamfight EG’s Danny blows past his own major milestone
During the third game of today’s second round playoff series against Evil Geniuses, Cloud9 mid laner Jensen became just the fourth player in the history of the LCS to earn 2,000 kills throughout his League of Legends career. With this achievement, the legendary mid laner joins Bjergsen, Doublelift, and...
G2 Esports defeats Misfits in second match of LEC Playoffs, securing a spot at Worlds for MAD Lions
During the second day of the LEC Summer Split Playoffs, G2 Esports overpowered Misfits Gaming, sending them into the lower bracket and securing MAD Lions a spot for this year’s Worlds. In a bloody series, G2 defeated Misfits 3-1, earning themselves a place in Malmo in the final upper...
Riot Games reveals subdued, modern redesign of League’s iconic Summoner’s Cup
Riot Games has revealed the new design for the Summoner’s Cup, the official trophy of the League of Legends World Championship. The new Summoner’s Cup moves away from the rounded, more bulbous design of the traditional Cup, moving in the direction of a sleek, more modernized design. The Summoner’s Cup as a whole is more angular now, with many of the trophy’s old spherical features being replaced by clean-cut, linear attributes.
Gen.G decimate T1 in 3-0 sweep to become LCK champions following extended technical difficulties delaying series start
After three weeks of competition, the 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs culminated in the top two seeds of the region meeting for the chance to call themselves the LCK champions. In one of the most single-sided series in recent LCK history, Gen.G successfully swept T1, a team that, mere months ago, fans around the world thought was unstoppable, to add a Playoffs victory to their regular season win. Despite the outcome, both of these teams will be moving on to represent the region at the World Championship, where they have the potential to add even more accolades to their histories.
EG hand red-hot C9 ticket to Worlds after sluggish outting in second round of LCS Championship
Evil Geniuses hadn’t played on the LCS stage in 14 days, and the defending champions weren’t able to shake off the rust in time during today’s 3-1 Summer Playoff loss to Cloud9. C9 rolled through the league’s top-seeded team to claim North America’s second berth at this year’s League of Legends World Championship.
Staying alive: Fnatic pulls off hard-fought reverse sweep against Excel Esports, avoids early exit from 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs
Today, Excel Esports and Fnatic entered the LEC Studios in Berlin with one goal: survival. Both teams were sitting in the lower bracket of the 2022 LEC Summer Playoffs and were on the precipice of elimination from both the tournament and a possible berth at the 2022 World Championship. Everything...
G2 get sweet revenge over Vitality to claim last BLAST Premier Fall Finals slot
The last Counter-Strike match in the Blast Premier Falls Groups 2022 finished with the new-and-improved G2 Esports taking down Team Vitality in a tight 2-1 clash. NiKo’s squad lost to Vitality earlier in the BLAST-run CS:GO tourney, but has now given Vitality a taste of its own medicine in a three-map bout. And, in a reversal of fortunes for both squads, NiKo was able to push his team over the line.
High-impact pro League picks, including Renekton, Sivir, others to receive nerfs in Patch 12.17
The League of Legends Patch 12.17 preview was released earlier today, with another strong focus on balancing champions who could impact the 2022 pro meta. Patch 12.17 will be one of the final League patches released before the start of the 2022 World Championship, so the game’s dev team is making a conscious effort to keep the pro meta in tip-top shape before the best 24 teams in the world compete for the Summoner’s Cup next month.
ESL Pro League season 16: Scores, standings, schedule
This year’s second edition of the ESL Pro League, the most prestigious league in CS:GO esports, will run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 2 with an $823,000 prize pool up for grabs. Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world have been split into four groups of six teams each for the group stage of ESL Pro League season 16 and only the three best squads from each group will participate in the playoffs.
100 Thieves earn spot at Worlds 2022 after explosive LCS Championship series against Liquid
North American League of Legends fans were treated to a battle between the new and old era of the west today, when Team Liquid’s veteran superteam clashed against the young stars of 100 Thieves during the second round of the 2022 LCS Championship. The best-of-five series promised to be an explosive encounter between two of the best teams in the league, but when the dust settled at the end of the day, only one team rose from the carnage: 100 Thieves.
Spacestation acquires LATAM Halo’s dominant Pittsburgh Knights roster
After an endless cycle of roster changes that did little to improve Spacestation Gaming’s bid to become a top contender in Halo’s North American circuit since the beginning of the year, the organization has now set its sights on a new competitive region. Spacestation announced today that it has acquired the Pittsburgh Knights roster from the LATAM region, replacing its current North American lineup.
Riot overhauls Hecarim’s AD ratios, crowd control, more in wave of adjustments on League PBE
League of Legends Patch 12.17 is quickly approaching, and 20 different champions are slated to receive buffs, nerfs, and adjustments, with many more to be affected by item changes, including Stopwatch and Zhonya’s Hourglass. Champions at all five roles will be altered in Patch 12.17, but one champion in...
Legends of Runeterra Forces from Beyond Seasonal standings for Americas and EMEA
The top 32 Legends of Runeterra players in the Americas and EMEA regions competed for a slot at Worlds in the Forces from Beyond Seasonal. Taking place from Aug. 27 to 28, the Forces from Beyond Seasonal showcased a variety of builds, from Kai’Sa and Evelynn. They were added to the champion roster in the Forces from Beyond expansion to staple archetypes like Pirates and Ezreal/Kennen.
Galorants to include new VALORANT eligibility rule in Game Changers Academy tournaments
Galorants will soon be implementing a new rule that will tighten eligibility requirements for VALORANT teams entering their Game Changers Academy tournaments, a report from Game Changers Report has stated. The rule will require teams to have played together for two weeks prior to registration. The rule is currently in...
Ornn claims big stompy Legends of Runeterra champion in Freljord
Riot Games has buffed the Legends of Runeterra Freljord region through Ornn, the fifth Awakening expansion champion to join the ranks. Short on words but packed with value, Ornn was revealed today as the final LoR champion within the Awakening expansion that releases on Aug. 31. Using the new mechanic Forge and Equipment, the hammer god synergizes with Jax but will be played with other champions too.
Full timeline of events for VCT 2023 partnership
In 2023, the VALORANT ecosystem as we’ve known it since the start of 2021 will completely change with the launch of the Riot-sponsored partnership model. The top tier of VALORANT esports will consist of three international leagues, one for the Americas, one for EMEA, and one for Asia, each consisting of 10 partnered organizations.
What does Inting mean in League of Legends?
League of Legends’ lingo can often be the key to better understanding your teammates. When players first start their League adventures, their first order of business will be to understand the game’s mechanics. Once that’s out of the way, they’ll need to get familiar with the lingo to increase their team’s communication level.
