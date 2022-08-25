ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

The 5 best underdog VALORANT players at VCT Champions 2022

Coming into the biggest VALORANT tournament of the year, most people are ready to see 100 Thieves, Fnatic, and Masters One winners OpTic Gaming face each other again, this time for the ultimate prize. But several VALORANT players and teams are returning to the big stage as underdogs or making...
Here are all the missions and rewards in League’s 2022 Steel Valkyrie event

Get your gear ready and steel yourselves for battle, summoners. League of Legends’ new 2022 Steel Valkyrie event has begun, and with it, comes a whole collection of different in-game missions to complete. The delicate balance of the galaxy is being threatened, and a squadron of different champions in high-tech exo-suits will be at the front lines as they fight for power and justice.
ALGS offseason madness continues with Snip3down, NICKMERCS, and more

The offseason madness continued in North America’s pro Apex Legends scene this weekend with multiple tournaments playing host to many of the region’s best teams trialing out new compositions, strategies, and, in some cases, new players. The Knights Carnage Cup featured the majority of the teams already invited...
Riot Games reveals subdued, modern redesign of League’s iconic Summoner’s Cup

Riot Games has revealed the new design for the Summoner’s Cup, the official trophy of the League of Legends World Championship. The new Summoner’s Cup moves away from the rounded, more bulbous design of the traditional Cup, moving in the direction of a sleek, more modernized design. The Summoner’s Cup as a whole is more angular now, with many of the trophy’s old spherical features being replaced by clean-cut, linear attributes.
Gen.G decimate T1 in 3-0 sweep to become LCK champions following extended technical difficulties delaying series start

After three weeks of competition, the 2022 LCK Summer Playoffs culminated in the top two seeds of the region meeting for the chance to call themselves the LCK champions. In one of the most single-sided series in recent LCK history, Gen.G successfully swept T1, a team that, mere months ago, fans around the world thought was unstoppable, to add a Playoffs victory to their regular season win. Despite the outcome, both of these teams will be moving on to represent the region at the World Championship, where they have the potential to add even more accolades to their histories.
G2 get sweet revenge over Vitality to claim last BLAST Premier Fall Finals slot

The last Counter-Strike match in the Blast Premier Falls Groups 2022 finished with the new-and-improved G2 Esports taking down Team Vitality in a tight 2-1 clash. NiKo’s squad lost to Vitality earlier in the BLAST-run CS:GO tourney, but has now given Vitality a taste of its own medicine in a three-map bout. And, in a reversal of fortunes for both squads, NiKo was able to push his team over the line.
High-impact pro League picks, including Renekton, Sivir, others to receive nerfs in Patch 12.17

The League of Legends Patch 12.17 preview was released earlier today, with another strong focus on balancing champions who could impact the 2022 pro meta. Patch 12.17 will be one of the final League patches released before the start of the 2022 World Championship, so the game’s dev team is making a conscious effort to keep the pro meta in tip-top shape before the best 24 teams in the world compete for the Summoner’s Cup next month.
ESL Pro League season 16: Scores, standings, schedule

This year’s second edition of the ESL Pro League, the most prestigious league in CS:GO esports, will run from Aug. 31 to Oct. 2 with an $823,000 prize pool up for grabs. Twenty-four of the best CS:GO teams in the world have been split into four groups of six teams each for the group stage of ESL Pro League season 16 and only the three best squads from each group will participate in the playoffs.
100 Thieves earn spot at Worlds 2022 after explosive LCS Championship series against Liquid

North American League of Legends fans were treated to a battle between the new and old era of the west today, when Team Liquid’s veteran superteam clashed against the young stars of 100 Thieves during the second round of the 2022 LCS Championship. The best-of-five series promised to be an explosive encounter between two of the best teams in the league, but when the dust settled at the end of the day, only one team rose from the carnage: 100 Thieves.
Spacestation acquires LATAM Halo’s dominant Pittsburgh Knights roster

After an endless cycle of roster changes that did little to improve Spacestation Gaming’s bid to become a top contender in Halo’s North American circuit since the beginning of the year, the organization has now set its sights on a new competitive region. Spacestation announced today that it has acquired the Pittsburgh Knights roster from the LATAM region, replacing its current North American lineup.
Legends of Runeterra Forces from Beyond Seasonal standings for Americas and EMEA

The top 32 Legends of Runeterra players in the Americas and EMEA regions competed for a slot at Worlds in the Forces from Beyond Seasonal. Taking place from Aug. 27 to 28, the Forces from Beyond Seasonal showcased a variety of builds, from Kai’Sa and Evelynn. They were added to the champion roster in the Forces from Beyond expansion to staple archetypes like Pirates and Ezreal/Kennen.
Ornn claims big stompy Legends of Runeterra champion in Freljord

Riot Games has buffed the Legends of Runeterra Freljord region through Ornn, the fifth Awakening expansion champion to join the ranks. Short on words but packed with value, Ornn was revealed today as the final LoR champion within the Awakening expansion that releases on Aug. 31. Using the new mechanic Forge and Equipment, the hammer god synergizes with Jax but will be played with other champions too.
Full timeline of events for VCT 2023 partnership

In 2023, the VALORANT ecosystem as we’ve known it since the start of 2021 will completely change with the launch of the Riot-sponsored partnership model. The top tier of VALORANT esports will consist of three international leagues, one for the Americas, one for EMEA, and one for Asia, each consisting of 10 partnered organizations.
What does Inting mean in League of Legends?

League of Legends’ lingo can often be the key to better understanding your teammates. When players first start their League adventures, their first order of business will be to understand the game’s mechanics. Once that’s out of the way, they’ll need to get familiar with the lingo to increase their team’s communication level.
VIDEO GAMES

