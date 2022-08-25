ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she 'was swatted'

Firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is claiming that she "was swatted" at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. Teasing that additional details will be forthcoming, Greene thanked local law enforcement in Floyd County, Georgia. "Swatting" is a harassment technique in which callers contact law enforcement to report an emergency situation to dispatch them to an innocent person's address.
Georgia Federal Judge Blocks Lindsey Graham’s Legal Maneuvering to Avoid Subpoena

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Federal Judge Leigh Martin May from Georgia rejected a request from Sen. Lindsey Graham to delay his testimony before a grand jury investigating former President Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 elections in the state. Graham is scheduled to testify next week. “Under the circumstances, further delay of Senator Graham’s testimony would greatly compound the overall delay in carrying out the grand jury’s investigation,” the Obama-appointed judge wrote in a ruling. “Further delay thus poses a significant risk of overall hindrance to the grand jury’s investigation, and the Court therefore finds that granting a stay would almost certainly result in material injury to the grand jury and its investigation.” Sen. Graham’s legal team had appealed an earlier ruling by Judge May ordering him to testify and asked her to stay the order pending the appeal, but she found that granting the request would not serve the public interest.
Lindsey Graham wants Georgia district attorney barred from asking him about calls with election officials

South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham has asked a Georgia federal judge to bar the Fulton County District Attorney’s office from asking him about his alleged attempt to push state officials into throwing out postal ballots cast for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.Mr Graham is fighting a subpoena issued to him by the special grand jury investigating former president Donald Trump’s attempt to overturn the most recent presidential election in the Peach State after he became the first Republican to lose Georgia’s electoral votes since Bill Clinton defeated then-president George HW Bush in 1992. US District Judge Leigh Martin...
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Election forecasters rethink their ratings

FROM WAVE TO RIPPLE — You’ve been hearing the rumbling for weeks: Maybe things won’t be so bad for Democrats in November after all. Media talking heads and Democrats have been pushing the mild-midterm narrative for weeks, amid an accumulation of signs suggesting an improving election environment for the party — among them, the Kansas abortion vote, Democrats’ legislative wins, promising performances in special elections in Minnesota and Nebraska, stumbles by GOP Senate candidates and voter registration gains among women. The murmurs grew louder this week after Democrat Pat Ryan defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election for a swing seat in New York’s Hudson Valley.
Judge invalidates bogus claims in Florida building collapse

Hundreds of bogus claims that sought a share of the $1.1 billion settlement in the deadly collapse of a Florida condominium building were ruled as fraudulent and invalid by a judge Wednesday. More than 450 presumably false claims, most seeking about $50,000, were filed in the court settlement arising from the June 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South building in which 98 people died. These claims “have no connection whatsoever” to the tragedy and appear to be “claims seeking to wrongfully capitalize on this tragedy at the expense of the true victims,” court-appointed receiver Michael Goldberg said in court documents. During a brief hearing Wednesday, Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Michael Hanzman said none of the bogus claimants showed up to provide evidence under oath so their claims will be struck from the list of settlement beneficiaries.
