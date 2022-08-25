Shish Kabob Cafe Plans Move to Larger Space

A Mediterranean restaurant that has been in Richardson for nearly three decades is making a move—across the street. Shish Kabob Cafe first opened at 1498 W. Spring Valley Rd. in 1994. The new location at 7879 Spring Valley Rd. in Dallas will provide about 5,000 more square feet of space.

Shish Kabob Cafe owner Omar Barzani told What Now Dallas the new location will provide room for a larger buffet and more seating. “Sometimes if we get busy on weekends, I don’t have space. I don’t have space for special parties in a private room,” Barzani said. The new space is 7,500 square feet. “So, I have room for everything.”

The new space will need some remodeling, but Barzani plans to get it completely ready before the move so there isn’t any disruption in operations. “I don’t want to take anything from the old one to the new one.”

The menu at the new Shish Kabob Cafe location will include a larger selection of items. The current menu features a variety of appetizers including hummus and baba ghanoush. Other menu items include salads, sandwiches, and a variety of kabobs—ground beef, chicken, and lamb. Diners can enjoy baklava for dessert.

Barzani knows what it’s like to move a restaurant. He has owned Southern Recipes Grill for more than 20 years and moved the restaurant from Richardson to 621 W. Plano Pkwy, #229 in Plano several years ago. It took about four months to get into the new space, so Barzani hopes the Shish Kabob Cafe will open to the public in the new space by the end of 2022 or in early 2023.

