TBI offers reward for arrest of man suspected in toddler’s death

MORRISTOWN—The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) is now involved in the search for a man who is suspected in a crash that killed an 18-month-old boy in Morristown on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The TBI is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of 24-year-old Walter Noe Mendez. Mendez is suspected of leaving the scene of a crash that left a toddler dead.

A white Scion tC accelerated backwards into a home off Louise Avenue in Morristown at around 10:40 p.m. The car crashed into the room where the toddler was sleeping in his crib. The driver of the vehicle left the scene, and the Morristown Police Department (MPD) started searching for Mendez, who was suspected of driving the vehicle.

Mendez is 5’ 6” tall and weighing about 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Investigators said Mendez could be using the alias Luis Cardenas, Luis Mendez, or Louis Mendez.

The vehicle was left at the scene – inside the home – and alcohol was found was found inside the car. A warrant was issued for Mendez’s arrest on Tuesday. He has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused a fatality.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a family friend, Rusty Smith, called “Support for the Chilel Family” to help cover funeral expenses for the toddler and to help them find a place to stay because of the extensive damage to the home.

Anyone who has information regarding Mendez’s whereabouts, or anyone who sees him, is asked to not approach him but to call dispatch immediately at (423) 585-2701 or call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Anonymous tips can be called in to (423) 585-1833.