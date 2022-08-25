ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafourche Parish, LA

TPSO releases video of suspects in 2020 homicide in Gray

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet is asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects responsible for a 2020 Homicide that occurred in Gray. On November 16, 2020, shortly after 9:00pm, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office (TPSO) Patrol Division responded to 603 Linda Ann Ave. in reference to reports of a shooting that took place inside the residence. When TPSO Patrol Deputies arrived on scene, contact was made with a male subject that suffered multiple gunshot wounds, who was identified as Keith Stevenson, 44, of Gray. Patrol Deputies also discovered a female victim lying in the hallway of the home, who was identified Janice Gardner, of Gray, and the sister of Stevenson. TPSO Deputies quickly determined that Gardner was deceased by the time they arrived. Patrol Deputies received information that 2 unknown masked gunman forced entry into the residence and shot Stevenson and Gardner.
GRAY, LA
Woman arrested, accused of involving kids in drug sales

Berwick police have arrested a River Road woman who is accused of using her children to sell drugs. Police Chief David Leonard Sr. reported these arrests:. --Alyssa L. Ashmore, 32, River Road, Berwick, was arrested at 5:42 p.m. Friday on charges of distribution of codeine, cruelty to juveniles and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles (controlled dangerous substance laws).
BERWICK, LA
Deputies asking for help identifying suspects in 2020 double homicide

GRAY - Deputies with the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office are asking the public's help identifying two suspects in a shooting in 2020 that left two dead. Deputies say the department originally responded to 603 Linda Ann Avenue on Nov. 16, 2020, on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found Keith Stevenson, 44, suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies also reportedly found Janice Gardner, Stevenson's sister, who was also shot.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
Dog reported malnourished in St. James

The St. James Sheriff’s Office was notified on Sunday via email and Facebook posts of a dog located in Vacherie which was chained to a post and appeared malnourished. A supervisor was dispatched to the residence and the owner of the dog was instructed to take it to a veterinarian immediately. The first concern is to make sure the dog is cared for and the Sheriff’s Office has advised it will consult with the veterinarian to help in the investigation. SJSO is awaiting results of the dog’s examination and will proceed accordingly.
VACHERIE, LA
Vehicle crashes into Metairie canal during three-car wreck, JPSO says

A vehicle plowed into a Metairie canal Monday morning during a three-car wreck near West Napoleon Avenue and David Drive, authorities said. The occupants in the submerged vehicle were evaluated by medical personnel, according to Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. He didn't say how many people were in the vehicle.
METAIRIE, LA
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
Juveniles involved in Destrehan shooting

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred in the 90 block of Carriage Lane in Destrehan on Saturday, August 27, 2022, around 12:30 A.M. Deputies were dispatched to the area around 12:30 A.M. based on the report of gunfire. When deputies arrived at the...
DESTREHAN, LA
Teenage girl shot to death on Franklin Avenue

Members of the New Orleans Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old female. The offense occurred in the 5300 block of Franklin Avenue. At approximately 11:30 pm., Third District officers responded to a call of gunfire. Upon the officers’ arrival, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Lawsuit seeks to block move of underaged convicts to Angola

Area officials voiced opposition over a lawsuit the American Civil Liberties Union filed to block the transfer of underage offenders from Bridge City Center for Youth to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola. The state’s plan “would follow a chain of systematic failures caused by adults within the state Office...
ANGOLA, LA
Have you seen this girl? Deputies searching for 15-year-old runaway

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 15-year-old runaway who has been missing since Aug. 27. According to reports, Aubrey Parker left a friend's residence in Luling and never returned home. Aubrey told her friend a "cousin" was picking her up. Aubrey's mother contacted the sheriff's office and reported her as a runaway.
LULING, LA

