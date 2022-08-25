ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, West Virginia, sets summer record for rainfall

By WVDN
Hinton News
Hinton News
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A rainy summer has set a record in West Virginia’s capital city.

With a month still left in the summer, the 23.23 inches (59 centimeters) of rain that has fallen in Charleston since June 21 broke the mark of 23.13 inches (58.75 centimeters) set in 1958, the National Weather Service said.

Nearly 4 inches of rain fell last week in the Charleston area. Flooding in parts of Kanawha and Fayette counties prompted Gov. Jim Justice to declare a state of emergency.

Five of the 10 rainiest summers in Charleston have occurred this century. The others happened in 2003, 2006, 2013 and 2018, the weather service said.

News and information for Hinton West Virginia and surrounding communities in Summers and Greenbrier Counties.

