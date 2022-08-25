Read full article on original website
Montana ranchers, officials appeal bison grazing on US land
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A ranching group and Republican state officials have asked a federal panel to reverse the Biden administration's approval of bison grazing on U.S. lands in central Montana as part of a vast nature reserve. Federal officials last month approved a request by the group American...
Lawmakers ask about self-sufficiency of New Mexico spaceport
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some members of a legislative financial oversight committee asked Monday whether Spaceport America will ever be self-sufficient, and they'll likely have to wait months for an answer. Public funds bankrolled the years-long construction of the desert outpost in southern New Mexico, and figures presented during...
Power outage closes Hawaii State Capitol until repairs done
HONOLULU (AP) — The Hawaii State Capitol remained closed Monday after a power outage over the weekend. On Saturday morning, one of three high-voltage circuit breakers at the state Capitol shorted, officials said. The cause is unknown. The Department of Accounting and General Services has been working with contractors...
Oregon fire spreads, governor declares statewide emergency
MERLIN, Ore. (AP) — A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon continued its rapid spread through a rural area and destroyed several structures, authorities said Sunday, as the threat of more blazes prompted the governor to sign a statewide emergency declaration. The Rum Creek Fire has burned almost 15 square...
West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia. Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.
Ship strike probably killed whale off California coast
SAUSALITO, Calif. (AP) — A humpback whale that washed ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area over the weekend probably was killed by a collision with a ship, researchers said. A necropsy determined that the female adult whale had “injuries consistent with a ship strike," including extensive bruising to the chest area along with a fractured vertebra, and her skull was dislocated from her spinal column, according to a statement from The Marine Mammal Center.
Charges dropped against man in machete killing in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine has dropped a murder charge against a man whose conviction for killing a neighbor with a machete was overturned. A jury found Bruce Akers guilty in January 2020 and he was sentenced to 38 years in state prison. But the Supreme Judicial Court ruled unanimously last year that Akers’ rights were violated by police and that a judge should have suppressed evidence and statements gathered by officers before they read Akers his Miranda rights, the Portland Press Herald reported Monday.
‘Wildest place in Maryland’ under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea. And that’s because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers...
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
North Carolina announces 189 arrests in alcohol crackdown
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina authorities have made 189 arrests in a statewide crackdown led by the state's Alcohol Law Enforcement agents. The agency announced 449 charges, including 20 felonies, 261 alcohol-related charges and 80 drug-related charges. Throughout the agency’s eight districts, special agents executed four search warrants,...
Ferry between Missouri, Kentucky closed due to low water
HICKMAN, Ky. (AP) — A ferry that carries vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri is closed temporarily due to low water, officials said. The Kentucky Transportation Department said it has no timetable on when the Dorena-Hickman Ferry will resume operations. Motorists can check on the ferry’s...
Washout repair completed on I-10 in Southern California
DESERT CENTER, Calif. (AP) — Highway workers have opened a second lane for travel on the main route from Los Angeles east to Phoenix after repairing damage caused by monsoonal flooding last week. The second lane was restored on Interstate 10 near Desert Center, the California Department of Transportation...
DNA: Remains match Tennessee sailor who died at Pearl Harbor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Department of Defense effort that began in 2015 to use science to solve one of our country’s prolonged mysteries has identified the remains of a Navy sailor from Athens, Tennessee, who died in the surprise Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor more than eight decades ago.
Traveling couple makes W.Va. stops during photo, book tour
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — It’s hard not to be intrigued, and even harder to resist, when Linda and Robert Kalman approach you. There’s Linda, with her Midwestern geniality and folksy friendliness. And there’s Robert, with that 8-by-10 large-format camera: an old-school, image-capturer that looks like it came...
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
Turbulence on Florida to Utah flight injures 3 passengers
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Three passengers on a Delta Airlines flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City suffered injuries when the jet encountered turbulence, the airline said. Delta spokesman Anthony Black said Flight 394 was transporting 143 passengers and six crew members when it experienced mild turbulence Friday afternoon.
Georgia island's lighthouse celebrating 150th anniversary
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A beloved lighthouse on the Georgia coast will be illuminated like a giant birthday candle to celebrate turning 150 years old. The lighthouse on St. Simons Island opened in 1872 to replace an earlier version destroyed during the Civil War. Standing 104 feet (32 meters) tall and capable of projecting its light beam 23 miles (37 kilometers) out to sea, the coastal landmark is still used to help ships navigate St. Simons Sound.
Forecasters warn of prolonged California heat wave
LOS ANGELES (AP) — California is facing a prolonged late-summer heat wave this week, with widespread triple-digit temperatures starting in the south and spreading northward, the National Weather Service said Monday. Excessive heat watches will go into effect Wednesday morning and remain in effect through Sunday evening in a...
Truck hauling tomatoes crashes, spills load across highway
VACAVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A truck hauling a load of tomatoes crashed Monday into the center divider of Northern California highway, spilling its load across several lanes of traffic that remained closed for hours, authorities said. The truck was one of three vehicles that collided on the westbound lanes...
Reeves declares emergency ahead of expected flooding
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A state of emergency is in effect in Mississippi as officials anticipate potentially massive flooding from a rising river sooner than expected, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said Saturday. “We're expecting the Pearl to crest at 36 feet late Sunday or early Monday in the Jackson...
