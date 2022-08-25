ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

KOOL 96.5

Is Homelessness, Drug Use At This Twin Falls Park A Real Threat?

The subject of homelessness and drug use is something I often see people in the Twin Falls community sounding off on when scrolling Facebook and other sites dedicated to local content. As far as the homeless folks are concerned, where is it they are supposed to go that would make those in southern Idaho that have roofs over their heads and multiple meals a day feel safer?
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

The Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was Just Spotted in Twin Falls

Twin Falls is a pretty exciting town, especially as the fair is about to start this week, but we still get pretty excited when the iconic Wienermobile rolls through town. My wife just sent me a text with a picture and video of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Poleline near Target. It was driving west and turned south at the Fillmore intersection by the Hampton Inn. She had an appointment to get to and wasn’t able to follow the car to see if it was going to stop somewhere for an event or to get gas nearby. There is a Chevron gas station on that corner or possibly they are spending the night at the Hampton or Holiday Inn.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Annual car show brings in a big crowd in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls is becoming a destination for car enthusiasts., as the 8th annual Summer Showdown Cars show was held on Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. One of the organizers said the event has doubled in size since its inception. They typically see anywhere from...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Do You Work Or Live With A Twin Falls Chronic Interrupter?

Interrupting someone mid-sentence is something we've both been guilty of and found ourselves at the receiving end of. It can ruin work and personal relationships if it happens too frequently. The term for someone that just can't seem to let another human being get a complete sentence out of their...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Animal Shelter in ‘crisis mode’

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Animal Shelter says they are in “crisis mode”, and need help from the community. According to a Facebook post, they say every shelter and rescue in the United States including Twin Falls is currently overpopulated with huskies. It’s 35% of the current population at the shelter, and they are taking in a husky daily.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week, 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident east of Twin Falls. Now his family is using their heartbreak to help others avoid the same. Saturday night, friends and family of Kirtley gathered at the Snake River...
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Emergency crews respond to near-drowning in Box Canyon

Gooding County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Emergency crews responded to a near-drowning incident in Gooding County this weekend that required a young man to be transported to the hospital. The Gooding County Sheriff’s and other agencies responded to a near drowning in Box Canyon on Saturday around 2 p.m. A...
GOODING COUNTY, ID
KOOL 96.5

Why Has Twin Falls Given the Finger to This Finger Food?

When it comes to good food, Twin Falls is continually growing in variety and quality. In addition to an amazing assortment of local restraints, Twin Falls has several popular chains to suit almost any taste. But there's a particular food in Twin Falls that feels a little underrepresented. When I...
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
JEROME, ID
KOOL 96.5

Cover Your Ears to Block Out these 8 Sounds of Twin Falls

When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

7 Reasons Twin Falls Will Be Saved When the World Ends

We all have our flaws and all have our good qualities. Sometimes certain parts of us are more recognizable than others. Lately, it seems that more and more of the bad parts of people have been coming out, and a few weeks ago, I wrote about why all of these flaws together are reasons why Twin Falls is going to hell. While there is a ton of negativity and evil in this world, and sinful acts happening around Twin, that doesn't mean that the whole town is this way. There are still good people and good qualities in Twin, and they are easy to spot every day. These are the reasons why Twin Falls will be saved if the end of the world were today.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

KOOL 96.5

Twin Falls, ID
