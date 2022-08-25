ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District

The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
Shapiro sues leasing company for rent-to-own scheme

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law. Shapiro is suing the leasing company for a rent-to-own scheme he says was targeting low-income Pennsylvanians. “This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Consumers deserve to have […]
4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township

Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’

As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Interstate 83 reopens after truck crashed into bridge

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 83, which had been closed since Wednesday afternoon, is now open. The roadway reopened at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. I-83 was shut down after a truck hit a bridge that passes over the busy roadway. A dump truck that had its bed up hit...
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl

Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
The Death of Pennsylvania’s Forgotten Funeral Pie

On a warm August morning in 1880, a coffin containing the body of Christian Herr, borne by eight pallbearers, led a procession of 1,500 mourners to the Old Mennonite Church in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old reverend had been well-liked, and the crowd was filled with relatives, friends, and members of the congregation. But the large group almost certainly contained several “funeral runners,” a type of mourner that often popped up at Pennsylvania German memorials in the 1800s. These attendees weren’t there to pay their respects. They were there for the food.
Fatal accident in Harrisburg, one death and multiple injuries

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police responded to a two vehicle accident on South Cameron and Shanois Streets. Officers say that they received the call at about 10:00PM on August 26 and upon arrival, located numerous victims suffering from various injuries. Included in the victims was an adult...
