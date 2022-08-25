Read full article on original website
New Wawa and Chick-fil-a locations, plus 16 other projects proposed for central Pa.
During the month of June, developers proposed new restaurants, housing developments, early learning centers, warehouses, a Wawa and a grocery store in Cumberland and Dauphin counties. It is important to note that not all plans come to fruition and even those that do could sometimes take years before a shovel...
Satan Club After School Program Coming To PA District
The Satanic Temple is coming to a Pennsylvania school district. In York County, the directors of the Northern York County School District addressed their approval of the Satanic Temple to use their facilities, stating that “the use of (their) school facilities must be permitted without discrimination.”. The event will...
Swimming, other water activities suspended at central Pennsylvania park
Noting water conditions “susceptible to harmful algal blooms” in Pinchot Lake, the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has suspended water activities in the 340-acre lake in Gifford Pinchot State Park near Lewisberry in York County. People, pets and wildlife can get sick when they come in...
Harrisburg’s Kipona Festival to return with food, music, laser light show over Labor Day weekend
Continuing a longstanding Labor Day weekend tradition, Harrisburg will celebrate the end of summer with one of its largest annual events. This year’s Kipona Festival will feature food trucks, live music and a laser light show during the event, which runs from Sept. 3 to 5 on City Island and Riverfront Park.
Update: Road reopened after fire activity in Cumberland County
As of shortly after 9:20 a.m., 511PA reported that the road was reopened.
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $3 million sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — For one lucky lottery player, a trip to Giant resulted in the winning of $3 million. A Giant store that sells Pennsylvania Lottery tickets in Cumberland County sold a $3 million winning ticket. The Giant located on Walnut Bottom Road in Carlisle sold the...
I-83, Queen Street In York County Closed By Stuck Dump Truck: Authorities
A stuck dump truck crash along Interstate 83 has closed the roadway in both directions in York County as on Wednesday, August 24, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. The crash happened at the overpass between Exit 16B: PA 74 North Queen Street and Exit 15: I-83 BUSINESS -...
Shapiro sues leasing company for rent-to-own scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — Attorney General Josh Shapiro filed a lawsuit Thursday against Progressive Leasing for allegedly violating a state disclosure law. Shapiro is suing the leasing company for a rent-to-own scheme he says was targeting low-income Pennsylvanians. “This company used deceptive practices to take advantage of low-income Pennsylvanians,” Shapiro said. “Consumers deserve to have […]
Emergency crews respond to scene of house fire in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of a house fire in York County. According to officials, crews responded to the 9600 block of Ashwood Dr. in Springfield Township around 11:55 a.m. on Aug. 25 for a reported fire. Officials say that the fire started in the...
4 injured in head-on crash on Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township
Four people were injured Friday night, around 8:30pm, in a head-on crash that occurred in the area of 924 West Penn Avenue in Heidelberg Township. According to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Heidelberg Township Police, a shuttle bus that was attempting to back out of the driveway of Johnny & Hons Smokehaus, located at 924 W. Penn Avenue, struck a car headed east along Penn Avenue. The car then crossed the center turn lane and collided with another vehicle headed west on Penn Avenue.
Former Catholic high school in Harrisburg to become a Halloween ‘haunted house’
As if high school weren’t scary enough: a Harrisburg building once used as a secondary school will host a haunted house this fall. The Bridge Eco Village, which is located in a building that was once the Bishop McDevitt High School, has announced a haunted attraction in partnership with Rotten Concepts. The attraction will be called The Unholy Schoolhouse, and plays into the building’s past as a parochial school under the Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg.
Interstate 83 reopens after truck crashed into bridge
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Interstate 83, which had been closed since Wednesday afternoon, is now open. The roadway reopened at 2:20 p.m. Thursday. I-83 was shut down after a truck hit a bridge that passes over the busy roadway. A dump truck that had its bed up hit...
Shamokin man charged with distribution of fentanyl
Williamsport, Pa. — A Shamokin man was indicted in federal court for allegedly distributing fentanyl on two different occasions in Northumberland County. Eric Clark, 32, distributed the fentanyl on June 1 and Aug. 3, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine.
Harrisburg man sentenced to over 20 years for bank robberies, firearm offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice has announced that a Harrisburg man was sentenced to 21 years in prison for multiple armed bank robberies and firearm offenses. According to a release from the department, 32-year-old Tashan Layton of Harrisburg was sentenced on Wednesday, Aug, 24. According to...
Court: Your license plate could get you pulled over in PA
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pennsylvania State Police can now pull over drivers that have any part of their license plates covered. This ruling follows a case from April 2021, where an officer pulled over a car that had a license plate with the bottom strip covered up. Specifically, it was said the frame encircling the […]
Harrisburg man sentenced to 256 months in jail for armed robbery, other offenses
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Harrisburg man has been sentenced to 256 months (over 21 years) in jail for armed bank robbery and other violations. Tashan Layton, 32, was found guilty of brandishing a firearm during the crime, armed bank robbery, and violating the conditions of his supervised release that had been imposed for a previous federal bank robbery conviction.
The Death of Pennsylvania’s Forgotten Funeral Pie
On a warm August morning in 1880, a coffin containing the body of Christian Herr, borne by eight pallbearers, led a procession of 1,500 mourners to the Old Mennonite Church in Millersville, Pennsylvania. The 68-year-old reverend had been well-liked, and the crowd was filled with relatives, friends, and members of the congregation. But the large group almost certainly contained several “funeral runners,” a type of mourner that often popped up at Pennsylvania German memorials in the 1800s. These attendees weren’t there to pay their respects. They were there for the food.
Fatal accident in Harrisburg, one death and multiple injuries
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Harrisburg Police responded to a two vehicle accident on South Cameron and Shanois Streets. Officers say that they received the call at about 10:00PM on August 26 and upon arrival, located numerous victims suffering from various injuries. Included in the victims was an adult...
Satanic Temple to hold back-to-school event at Northern High School
DILLSBURG, Pa. — On Tuesday, Northern York County School District officials gave the green light for the Satanic Temple to host an event at Northern High School. The event is a back-to-school night for the After School Satan Club. “We know people have assumptions about what Satanism is and...
