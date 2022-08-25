Read full article on original website
The Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was Just Spotted in Twin Falls
Twin Falls is a pretty exciting town, especially as the fair is about to start this week, but we still get pretty excited when the iconic Wienermobile rolls through town. My wife just sent me a text with a picture and video of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile on Poleline near Target. It was driving west and turned south at the Fillmore intersection by the Hampton Inn. She had an appointment to get to and wasn’t able to follow the car to see if it was going to stop somewhere for an event or to get gas nearby. There is a Chevron gas station on that corner or possibly they are spending the night at the Hampton or Holiday Inn.
Rock On At The Filer Golf Course With Music, Food, And Fun
Rock The Range is coming to Pebble Ponds Golf Course in Filer and it is going to be an event you do not want to miss. Bringing together all your favorite things in one place for a 21 and over experience. This is the first year and hopefully many more to come.
Look as a Massive Bison Stampede in Yellowstone Kills Traffic
Visiting Yellowstone should be on everyone's bucket list, and fortunately for those in the Magic Valley, we live close enough that there is little to no excuse for not going at some point. It is one of the most beautiful, natural areas in the country, and you can see animals in their natural habitat like nowhere else. When visiting, make sure you have your camera handy, because you never know what type of once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you will have to capture something. Recently a group of cars driving through Yellowstone caught a stampede, which reminds you how unpredictable the animals in the park can be.
Annual car show brings in a big crowd in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls is becoming a destination for car enthusiasts., as the 8th annual Summer Showdown Cars show was held on Saturday at Twin Falls City Park. One of the organizers said the event has doubled in size since its inception. They typically see anywhere from...
How I Became a Cat Person When I Moved to Idaho
I was never a cat guy when I was younger. I like dogs. Big dogs. We had cats in the house, but I wasn’t close to any of them. When I first came to Twin Falls, I had no pets and was living downtown in a studio apartment. There...
Animal Shelter in ‘crisis mode’
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls Animal Shelter says they are in “crisis mode”, and need help from the community. According to a Facebook post, they say every shelter and rescue in the United States including Twin Falls is currently overpopulated with huskies. It’s 35% of the current population at the shelter, and they are taking in a husky daily.
Idaho Fish and Game Continue Efforts to Keep Game Away from Farms
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idaho wildlife managers continue work to keep large game animals like elk away from farm fields in the Magic Valley region. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said conservation officers have been working through the summer on depredation operations in Elmore, Jerome, Blaine and Lincoln counties to keep animals like elk and deer from damaging crops. Most of the damage has been to corn crops this year, "As in years past, the most common request for assistance from landowners involves elk moving onto their cultivated fields at night, which limits Fish and Game’s options to reduce damages. Elk in standing corn are an extremely challenging situation for wildlife managers given elk rarely leave standing corn and only during nighttime hours," said the agency." Other efforts to keep deer from grape crops have been scaled back because of the success of hazing and selective herd removal. The agency said it continues to use lethal methods when necessary and have issued a very limited number of kill permits to some landowners. Biologists expect to see crop depredation continue for several more weeks until harvest begins.
Family hopes to turn tragedy into an impactful legacy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this week, 18-year-old Aiden Kirtley tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident east of Twin Falls. Now his family is using their heartbreak to help others avoid the same. Saturday night, friends and family of Kirtley gathered at the Snake River...
'If you were forced off the road... we need to hear from you.' Twin Falls chase witnesses wanted
TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Deputies with the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office say they need to hear from anyone who saw a driver speeding in the wrong direction early Friday morning on Highway 30. Deputies were pursuing the driver of a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata between 2:50 and 3:30...
Emergency crews respond to near-drowning in Box Canyon
Gooding County, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Emergency crews responded to a near-drowning incident in Gooding County this weekend that required a young man to be transported to the hospital. The Gooding County Sheriff’s and other agencies responded to a near drowning in Box Canyon on Saturday around 2 p.m. A...
Why Has Twin Falls Given the Finger to This Finger Food?
When it comes to good food, Twin Falls is continually growing in variety and quality. In addition to an amazing assortment of local restraints, Twin Falls has several popular chains to suit almost any taste. But there's a particular food in Twin Falls that feels a little underrepresented. When I...
Twin Falls New Museum Walking Path Is Like Traveling Back In Time
The Twin Falls Historical Museum has a new walking path that is like traveling back in time. It is full of the rich history of Twin Falls. The walking path is new and showcases some of the tools, people, and lifestyles of the past. Twin Falls Historical Museum Walking Path.
Remember When Ghost Adventures Passed Through Twin Falls ID?
New episodes of the popular paranormal reality series Ghost Adventures are scheduled to be released for streaming in just a few days. Many Magic Valley fans might recall when the investigation team drove through Twin Falls on their way to investigate a Gooding location a couple of years back. Ghost...
Is People Watching The Best Thing About The Twin Falls Co. Fair?
The fair is coming! The Twin Falls County Fair is less than a week from kicking off at the fairgrounds in Filer, and despite all the rides, live entertainment, animals, and the rodeo, the best thing about going might just be watching your fellow Idahoans in various states of mind.
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
5 Events Happening in the Magic Valley and Boise this Coming Weekend
School is back in full swing, but the summer heat remains. It makes for getting out on weekends a little warm, but still nice enough to get outside and attend any events, go kayaking, fishing, or camping while it still lasts. Labor Day is over a week away, and many may be resting this weekend to prepare for one final summer blowout weekend, but why wait and let the weather go to waste? There are events taking place this weekend to get you out of the house and have some fun. Here are the events taking place around Twin Falls this weekend, and even one in Boise.
Man Falls 25-feet in Jerome
JEROME, Idaho (KLIX)-Multiple Magic Valley emergency crews helped recover a man that suffered a 25-foot fall early Wednesday morning in Jerome. According to Magic Valley Paramedics, first responders were called out just before 8 a.m. to an industrial business in Jerome for the man that had fallen within a structure and needed to be rescued. The Magic Valley Paramedics Special Operations Rescue Team (SORT), Jerome Rural Fire Department, Jerome Sheriff's Office, Jerome Fire Department, and Air St. Luke's worked to get the man to an area hospital.
Cover Your Ears to Block Out these 8 Sounds of Twin Falls
When somebody moves to Twin Falls, there are a lot of adjustments to be made, especially if they have moved from the coast, a big city, or out of state. There are a few things that take some adjusting to get used to. The number one thing everyone comments on, including the locals, is that Twin Falls has some very distinct smells that burn the nostrils. It doesn't take long to figure out what some of them are and where they are coming from. They are a common topic that gets brought up, but nobody ever talks about the other senses. The smells are the most obvious, but some sounds take some adjusting as well, and after a while, you tune out because they become a part of everyday life, but to a visitor or newcomer, they may take time to get used to.
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
7 Reasons Twin Falls Will Be Saved When the World Ends
We all have our flaws and all have our good qualities. Sometimes certain parts of us are more recognizable than others. Lately, it seems that more and more of the bad parts of people have been coming out, and a few weeks ago, I wrote about why all of these flaws together are reasons why Twin Falls is going to hell. While there is a ton of negativity and evil in this world, and sinful acts happening around Twin, that doesn't mean that the whole town is this way. There are still good people and good qualities in Twin, and they are easy to spot every day. These are the reasons why Twin Falls will be saved if the end of the world were today.
