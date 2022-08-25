Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?

LARAMIE, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO