California-based Bitwise Announces Acquisition of Wyoming’s Array School
Earlier this year, the California-based technology consultation firm Bitwise announced its expansion into Wyoming. Today, August 30, Bitwise released more information about the expansion and revealed that the firm had acquired Wyoming's Array school, located in Cheyenne. In a press release issued today, Bitwise CEO Jake Soberal said,. “We are...
Heads Up, Laramie! You Might Hear Cannon Fire Tomorrow
Midmorning Tuesday, August, 30, do not be surprised to hear some noise coming from the War Memorial Stadium. No, the Cowboys won’t be scoring repeated touchdowns in a football game. And no, it won’t be an unexpected military conflict. Instead, starting at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, University of...
Back to School Bash THIS THURSDAY!
How do we feel about going back to school? Yay? Nay? A little bit of both?. Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is hosting an event for Albany County schools; Back to School Bash! Come celebrate school being back in session and check out all of the cool opportunities for kids and families in Laramie! There will be food, games, giveaways, and more. Laramie PD will be grilling hot dogs and burgers, local businesses will be out with booths and games.
Pilot Hill is Throwing a PARTY! And You’re Invited!
The Laramie community never fails to make a project successful. As a thank you to the community, the Pilot Hill Project will be throwing a party to celebrate Pilot Hill and the community that made the dream come true! So make sure to mark the calendars and join them for some fun music, games, dinner, and raffles to win some fabulous prizes!
You Can Spend The Night At This Drive In Theater In Colorado
Sure, we have the Holiday Twin right here in Fort Collins but if you're looking to check out a really neat experience in the middle of nowhere, this is a spot you have to check out. The Frontier Drive-Inn has been around for almost 70 years but it's so much...
This Weekend in Laramie: LAST AUGUST WEEKEND
Last Friday of August, already? I hope everyone had a great first week back at school! If it was too overwhelming, here are some events happening around town that you can enjoy!. Friday, August 26. Downtown Laramie Farmers Market. Shop local vendors and enjoy live music at the Downtown Laramie...
Pokes Poll: Catch the Wyoming Game at the Stadium or on TV?
Football season is upon us. Across the Cowboy State, Pokes fans are pulling out their brown and gold gear, ready to cheer our Cowboys on as they square off on the gridiron. The first home game of the 2022 Football Season kicks off at 1:30 p.m. this Saturday, September 3, at War Memorial Stadium. They'll be squaring off against the University of Tulsa. No doubt, Cowboy Joe will trot his way to the field, Pistol Pete will be rootin' and tootin', and "Cotton Eyed Joe" will blare from the speakers overlooking Jonah Field. But my question is, will you be there waving a #Pokes flag in the stands, or do you plan on catching the game on TV?
”ForMak” School Safety Effort To Headline “Weekend In Wyoming”
The mother of a 13-year-old Cheyenne boy who was struck and killed in a school crosswalk last year will be a guest on the ''Weekend In Wyoming" program at 11 a.m. Saturday on AM 650, KGAB. Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a...
Laramie’s Weekly Recap [Aug 20-26]
Hey Laramie, in case you missed some of the news that was happening this week, here is a brief recap! Mostly news weather, so keep an eye out on them so you can stay safe, and prepare, if needed!. Wyoming's First Monkey Pox Case Identified. Oh no, the Wyoming Department...
What Beaches Does Garth Brooks Sing About in Cheyenne?
It's a sad truth that Cheyenne doesn't have much water. I mean, the biggest body of water in the city is at Lions Park. So, I've always wondered - what "beaches" is Garth Brooks singing about in "The Beaches of Cheyenne?" Where Are the "Beaches of Cheyenne?" If you're from...
NWS Cheyenne: Above Average Temps Expected This Labor Day Weekend
Whether you are headed out to the lake this Labor Day weekend or to "The War" for Wyoming's home opener against Tulsa, it looks like the weather is going to be nice. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says chances are looking good for sunny and breezy conditions as temperatures remain above average.
Idaho Residents Charged on Drug Felony in Laramie
Two Idaho residents are currently in jail on felony drug charges. On August 29, 2022, at approximately 10:53 a.m., Laramie Police Officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South 3rd Street for a welfare check on two subjects who had been slumped over in a parked vehicle for eight hours.
Best Fall Desserts – That Goes Beyond Pumpkin Spice
Hey Laramie, with Starbucks releasing their Pumpkin Spiced Latte earlier this week, it is official that the Fall or "Pumpkin Spice" Season is back. But don't you think Fall is just more than Pumpkin Spice Latte? Let's "spice things up" and go beyond Pumpkin Spice Latte for desserts. Here are...
Summer Is Winding Down. Here Is What’s Happening In Cheyenne This Weekend
This is the last weekend of August. Wow. I feel like this summer has blown by. Don't be sad. You can still enjoy the last drops of August this weekend, there's a ton of stuff going on in town that will get you out of the house, enjoying the 80-degree plus weather and some sunshine. Let's take a look at what's happening in Cheyenne this weekend.
Here’s a Novel Idea: Join Blue Mountain Bookstore’s Grand Opening
Hey there bookworms! I've got some good news for you; a new haven is opening up in Laramie. Blue Mountain Bookstore will be opening at 208 Grand Ave, Laramie this weekend! Guess your weekend will be fully BOOKED. Join them for their grand opening and treat yo’ SHELF. Day:...
Cheyenne NWS: Strong Winds, Small Hail Possible Friday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says storms featuring winds of up to 60 miles per hour and small hail are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming on Friday afternoon. The agency posted this statement on its website:. ''There is a disturbance that is moving through the...
