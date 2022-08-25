LAREDO (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 29 pounds of fentanyl worth $390,000 from a car entering Texas from Mexico. "This is a significant seizure of fentanyl and our officers took appropriate care, utilizing personal protective equipment during the seizure to minimize potential exposure given the high potency and dangerousness of the narcotic," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.The narcotics were seized at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo on Aug. 23.Border agents said a Mexican citizen was driving the Volkswagen Jetta, which has the drugs hidden inside. The car and driver were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

