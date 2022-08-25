Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Martin High School celebrates Arturo Campos ahead of Artemis One launch
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s one small step for a mannequin, and one giant leap for Laredo. While Monday’s launch of the Artemis One was postponed, Arturo Campos’ Alma Mater celebrated this astronomical event. Artemis One was grounded for a couple of more days, but that didn’t...
kgns.tv
Over 300 potential police officers pass entrance exam
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Over 300 potential police officers passed the Laredo Police Department’s entrance exam. The test was given on Wednesday, Aug. 10 a the Sames Auto Arena. Roughly 559 applicants took the test on that date and more than half of them passed. The applicants will now...
Texas-Mexico Border Town Approves Air Pollution Monitoring Following ProPublica and Texas Tribune Investigation
Two air monitoring initiatives are moving forward in Laredo after an analysis by the news outlets showed that a plant emitting ethylene oxide elevated the estimated lifetime cancer risk for nearly 130,000 people, including over 37,000 children.
kgns.tv
Dr. Trevino announces candidacy for mayor
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Another familiar face has announced his bid for mayor. Doctor Victor Trevino made his candidacy announcement on Friday morning along with family and supporters. You may recognize Trevino from his work as the city’s former health authority, a position he held from 2018 to 2022.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kgns.tv
Daughters of NASA engineer Arturo Campos head to Artemis launch
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Arturo Campos was a key player in bringing Apollo 13 home, but on Monday, he will be known for another mission. Commander Moonikin Campos, named after the Laredo native will be on board Artemis I. For his daughters, Lety, Deanna and Yvette they couldn’t be prouder of...
kgns.tv
Laredo Utilities Department to start water treatment chlorine conversion
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - If your water smells like chlorine in the next several days, the City of Laredo says that it’s part of a regular treatment they will be conducting. The city announced that starting on Saturday and lasting about 30 days, they will use a regular water treatment known as free chlorine conversion.
freightwaves.com
Borderlands: Kansas City Southern set to build $75 million rail bridge in Laredo
Kansas City Southern ready to build $75M rail bridge in Laredo. Kansas City Southern is set to begin construction on a second international rail bridge at the Laredo, Texas-Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, border crossing. Construction is scheduled to begin in October or November and expected to be completed by the end...
kgns.tv
Placards to help prevent migrant deaths along the river
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In an effort to bring down the number of deaths along the river, agents placed its first water rescue placards at the river. As part of the Laredo Sector Border Patrol’s Missing Migrant Program, the placards were put in place with the approval of the International Boundary and Water Commission.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kgns.tv
Five-year-old drowns during pool party in Rio Bravo
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A family gathering in Rio Bravo ends in tragedy over the weekend after a five-year-old drowns during a pool party. The incident happened on Saturday night close to midnight when the Rio Bravo Fire Department heard frantic knocking at their door. At the same time, the...
kgns.tv
KGNS bids farewell to Lorena Ibarra
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - It’s a bittersweet moment as the KGNS team bids farewell to one of its own. Lorena Ibarra has been with KGNS-News and Telemundo Laredo since 2018 and is now moving on to pursue other career opportunities. Lorena has been known to do the weather for...
kgns.tv
Rain Chances Return Beginning Tuesday
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A weak disturbance from Mexico, along with wind shift boundaries to the north will approach our area by Tuesday. Another disturbance will approach from the gulf next weekend, all of this bringing increasing chances of showers for a number of days. The atmosphere will be quite moist above, and will lead to the possibility that some of the showers (not all) midweek on through next weekend may be heavy.
The Best Whataburger In Texas Might Surprise You
A new report shows the best and worst Whataburgers in the state of Texas based on Google reviews.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feds seize meth worth $2.4M at Texas-Mexico crossing
PROGRESO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection recently seized liquid methamphetamine worth an estimated $2.4 million at the Progreso International Bridge in Texas. “Our frontline CBP officers continue to remain dedicated to carrying out CBP’s border security mission, and this significant seizure of liquid methamphetamine perfectly exemplifies that commitment,” Albert Flores, director of the Laredo Port of Entry, stated in a news release.
KSAT 12
$11.8 million worth of cocaine seized at Laredo port of entry
LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized $11.8 million worth of cocaine at a Laredo port of entry. The seizure happened at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge on Friday, when a CBP officer referred a 2016 Stoughton trailer, which manifested as a shipment of baby wipes, for a secondary inspection. The truck was referred for a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, resulting in the discovery of 1,935 packages containing 1,532.65 pounds of cocaine, a news release said.
$390K in fentanyl seized at Texas-Mexico border
LAREDO (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 29 pounds of fentanyl worth $390,000 from a car entering Texas from Mexico. "This is a significant seizure of fentanyl and our officers took appropriate care, utilizing personal protective equipment during the seizure to minimize potential exposure given the high potency and dangerousness of the narcotic," said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry.The narcotics were seized at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo on Aug. 23.Border agents said a Mexican citizen was driving the Volkswagen Jetta, which has the drugs hidden inside. The car and driver were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.
28-Year-Old Man Killed, 1 Person Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident In Laredo (Laredo, TX)
The Laredo Police Department is investigating a severe tractor-trailer collision that claimed the life of one man and left another injured. The motor vehicle accident took place on Tuesday at around noon at the 8300 block of [..]
All or nothing: $250,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in South Texas
Jackpot! No matter the size jackpots are one of the greatest words associated with winning big and that's true for a Texas resident Wednesday morning.
kgns.tv
Laredo Police still on the lookout for man wanted for murder
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is still on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. 44-year-old Fabricio Perez has an active arrest warrant for murder. The case began on Thursday, August 18 when Laredo police officers responded to the intersection of Guadalupe Street and Texas Avenue where they found a deceased man inside a white car. Investigators determined this case was a murder and the suspect was identified as Fabricio Perez.
kgns.tv
Webb County Sheriff’s Office investigation results in two arrests
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A search warrant executed by the Webb County Sheriff’s Office results in two arrests. On Friday morning at around 7:30 a.m. the Webb County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team searched a property at the 9300 block of Highway 359.
kgns.tv
Fatal accident reported on Killam Boulevard
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating a fatal vehicle accident that happened Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened at the 8300 block Killam Industrial Boulevard. According to Laredo Police, the accident was between two tractor trailers. Both trucks were loaded with cargo at the time of the crash. Clean up...
Comments / 0