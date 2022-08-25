Read full article on original website
Vacancy In Office Of Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Discussed
Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce announced his resignation from office to focus on his gubernatorial race as his name is one of the top four to advance to the November General Election, which will be decided through Ranked Choice Voting. Mayor Pierce’s resignation will become effective 5:00 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022.
Troopers Increase Patrols Through Labor Day Holiday
The Alaska State Troopers have joined the national campaign with high-visibility patrols on Alaska’s highways through the Labor Day holiday to prevent fatal and serious-injury crashes. Troopers will be focusing on DUI enforcement for both alcohol and drugs, in addition to keeping an eye out for aggressive driving, distracted driving, speeding and people not wearing their seatbelts.
Fatal Collision Kills Oregon Resident In Turnagain Pass Thursday Evening
A motor vehicle collision alerted authorities on Thursday evening at 7:35 p.m. at mile 71 of the Seward Highway, which is located near the Seward Highway Falls in Turnagain Pass. Alaska State Troopers and emergency medical personnel responded to the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford SUV was...
