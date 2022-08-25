Read full article on original website
4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase
REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
Detroit police provide update after shooting spree that killed 3, injured 1
Detroit police say the suspect in a deadly shooting spree on Sunday morning is in custody. The search for the suspect left a west side neighborhood on edge for hours.
Officials detail what unfolded during Detroit shooting spree that left 3 dead
Detroit police, city officials and other leaders held a press conference on Monday after a shooting spree Sunday left three dead and one injured.
Detroit man, 34, charged in fatal shooting on Maine Street
(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged after shooting another Detroit man several times, fatally wounding him, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.Larnell Fredrick Smith has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm. The incident happened on Aug. 25 at about 8:05 p.m. at a residence in the 17840 block of Maine Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Dijon Nelson, 32, also of Detroit, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.Police say allegedly Smith and the victim were having a brief conversation when Smith pulled out a gun, and fired several shots at Nelson, fatally wounding him.Smith was arraigned on Aug. 28 and given a $500,000 cash bond.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 15.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police arrest suspect in 'random' murder spree that left 3 dead
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many questions remain after a day of terror in Detroit when a gunman allegedly killed three people and injured a fourth person before he was arrested by police Sunday. The shootings, which happened within a few blocks of each other Sunday morning, were considered "random" and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in Detroit while riding in car with woman who was talking to shooter on phone, police say
DETROIT – A man was shot and killed in Detroit while riding in a car with a woman who was talking to the suspected shooter on the phone, police said. The incident happened at 9:53 p.m. Friday (Aug. 26) at 7 Mile Road and Sherwood Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities.
Mother of 5 is one victim of what Detroit Police call 'random' shooting rampage
Dr. Dass says Lari Brisco was one of three people who Detroit police say a shooter randomly decided to kill Sunday morning. She worked at her Oak Park Practice as a medical receptionist.
fox2detroit.com
18-year-old Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake
MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana man drowned while swimming with friends Sunday evening in Milford Township. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, and two friends were trying to reach a floating swimming platform on Sears Lake shortly after 8 p.m. The platform was about 25 feet from the shoreline.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect tied to multiple stolen snowmobiles and trailers in Monroe County flees traffic stop
MONROE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Monroe County Sheriff deputies are looking for a man behind several crimes over the past four weeks, including the thefts of multiple snowmobiles and trailers in Dundee Township. Police believe they encountered the man during a traffic stop this weekend when they pulled over...
Man shoots at restaurant worker, claims she got his order wrong
Police in Detroit, Mich., are seeking information about a suspect who fled from Hollywood Coney Island restaurant on the 20200 block of Grand River two weeks ago.
fox2detroit.com
Man walking dog survives random shooter in Detroit
John Palik was taking his dog for a walk in Detroit on Sunday morning when a man shooting random people opened fire. Both Palik and his pet were shot.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect behind random shootings arrested • MSP stop marijuana blood tests • First day of school in Detroit
MONDAY NEWS HIT - Many questions remain after a day of terror in Detroit when a gunman allegedly killed three people and injured a fourth person before he was arrested by police Sunday. The shootings, which happened within a few blocks of each other Sunday morning, were considered "random" and...
fox2detroit.com
5 injured in suspected building explosion as fire engulfs building
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Fire crews responded to a suspected building explosion and blaze that left five people injured on the city's west side Monday. Firefighters were called to the 16000 block of Schoolcraft between Greenfield and Southfield at about 7:20 p.m. When first responders arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and the fire was declared a Level One Hazmat situation.
Detroit police searching for suspect in four Sunday morning shootings all believed to be random; suspect said to be armed and dangerous
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
WNEM
Charges filed following body of 16-month-old boy found in ditch
MONTROSE TWP., Mich. (WNEM) – A 39-year-old man is facing several felony charges in the death of an infant. The body of the 16-month-old boy was found in a ditch Thursday on Morrish near Dodge Road in Genesee County’s Montrose Township. Investigators say his body was wrapped in...
fox2detroit.com
16-year-old accused of murdering Detroit teen over iPhone ordered to undergo competency evaluation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 16-year-old Detroit boy accused of murdering another teen over an iPhone was ordered Monday to undergo a competency evaluation. Ryan Mcleod, 16, is charged as an adult in connection with the July 26 murder of 14-year-old Joe Nankervis. McLeod was arraigned on charges of one...
Detroit police arrest suspect in string of 'random' shootings that left three dead, one injured
A manhunt for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning has reportedly come to an end. The suspect is accused of killing three people and injuring another.
Detroit police searching for armed and dangerous suspect in two deadly shootings
The search is on for a suspect in multiple deadly shootings on Detroit’s northwest side early Sunday morning. Police officials have scheduled a press conference for Sunday afternoon.
The Oakland Press
Police: Woman who crashed car killing own child had blood alcohol content over 3 times legal limit
An Inkster woman accused in a wrong-way drunk driving crash that killed one of her six children in Farmington Hills will be released on personal bond once she can be fitted with an alcohol monitoring tether, a magistrate decided. Shelby Symone Ellis, 29, was arraigned Monday before 47th District Magistrate...
Man suspected of killing 3 'terrorized' Detroit, chief says
DETROIT — (AP) — A 19-year-old man suspected of randomly killing three people on Detroit streets over roughly two hours may have been emboldened when he didn't encounter police after the first shooting, the mayor said Monday. The victims included a single mother of five children who was...
