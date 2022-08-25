ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison Heights, MI

CBS Detroit

4 suspects in drive-by shooting arrested after police chase

REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Four people connected to a drive-by shooting were arrested following a police chase that ended in Redford Township on Sunday evening. At about 7:50 p.m., Brighton troopers contacted the Detroit Regional Communication Center and reported that a suspect vehicle was entering Wayne County. Police say Metro South troopers located the pursuit near I-94 Freeway and Greenfield.The suspect vehicle exited at Telegraph and Brighton troopers caught up to the vehicle and conducted a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit at the intersection of Fenton and Westgate in Redford Township. According to police, the suspect vehicle crashed into another vehicle. Two women stayed inside the suspect vehicle and two men fled on foot. All suspects were taken into custody.No one was injured.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man, 34, charged in fatal shooting on Maine Street

(CBS DETROIT) - A 34-year-old Detroit man has been charged after shooting another Detroit man several times, fatally wounding him, according to Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.Larnell Fredrick Smith has been charged with one count of second-degree murder, one count of felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of felony firearm.   The incident happened on Aug. 25 at about 8:05 p.m. at a residence in the 17840 block of Maine Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Dijon Nelson, 32, also of Detroit, with several gunshot wounds to his upper body.Medics arrived and pronounced him dead at the scene.Police say allegedly Smith and the victim were having a brief conversation when Smith pulled out a gun, and fired several shots at Nelson, fatally wounding him.Smith was arraigned on Aug. 28 and given a $500,000 cash bond.His probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 8 and his preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 15.
DETROIT, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Detroit, MI
Midland, MI
Madison Heights, MI
Detroit, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
Oakfield Township, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police arrest suspect in 'random' murder spree that left 3 dead

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Many questions remain after a day of terror in Detroit when a gunman allegedly killed three people and injured a fourth person before he was arrested by police Sunday. The shootings, which happened within a few blocks of each other Sunday morning, were considered "random" and...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

18-year-old Indiana man drowns in Oakland County lake

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Indiana man drowned while swimming with friends Sunday evening in Milford Township. According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, Joshua David Auxier, 18, and two friends were trying to reach a floating swimming platform on Sears Lake shortly after 8 p.m. The platform was about 25 feet from the shoreline.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

5 injured in suspected building explosion as fire engulfs building

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit Fire crews responded to a suspected building explosion and blaze that left five people injured on the city's west side Monday. Firefighters were called to the 16000 block of Schoolcraft between Greenfield and Southfield at about 7:20 p.m. When first responders arrived, the building was engulfed in flames and the fire was declared a Level One Hazmat situation.
DETROIT, MI

