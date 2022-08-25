Read full article on original website
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
LOOK: ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Star Mariska Hargitay Posts Incredible Throwback From Her Wedding Day
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay and her husband Peter Hermann have been by each other’s sides for nearly two decades now. The couple met all the way back in 2001 on the set of the popular NBC crime-drama TV series when Hermann joined the SVU cast as defense attorney Trevor Langan.
‘Little House on the Prairie’s Melissa Gilbert Posts Heartwarming Pics With Youngest Granddaughter
Melissa Gilbert got her very first role at the young age of three. Seven years later, she became a full-blown child star with her role as Laura Ingalls Wilder in the classic TV series Little House on the Prairie and remained entrenched in the Hollywood lifestyle for the next four decades.
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Norman Lear, TV Producing Legend, Reveals He Has 23 Projects in the Works at 100 Years Old
Turning 100 years old is a feat for anyone but Norman Lear, who is best known for shows like All in the Family, is still working. That’s right. Lear reportedly has 23 projects in development right now with Brent Miller. For those who may not know, Miller is Lear’s business partner and president of Act III, Lear’s production company.
LOOK: Tom Cruise’s Son Reels in Massive Fish Bigger Than Him
It looks like mega movie star Tom Cruise’s son, Connor is a big fish in his own right. Well, he’s reeling them in at least!. In a recent Instagram post, the son of Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and his ex-wife, Being The Ricardo’s star Nicole Kidman showed off a massive catch. It’s a fish that is even bigger than the 27-year-old fisherman, sending Connor and his fellow fisherman into a whirl of excitement as they celebrate the massive Warsaw.
Paramount Points to Major Real-Life Detail as Reason ‘Top Gun’ Lawsuit Should Fail
It was recently revealed that a lawsuit was opened against Paramount for the new film Top Gun: Maverick. The company has moved to dismiss the suit on the grounds that the film is fact, therefore not protected by copyright laws. Top Gun: Maverick, which stars Tom Cruise and Miles Teller,...
‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh’s Cause of Death Revealed
Last month, as moviegoers flooded theaters to watch Baz Luhrmann’s take on the iconic singer Elvis Presley, blues singer Shonka Dukureh suddenly passed away at her apartment in Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the actress shared her residence with her two children, who found their mother and called the authorities. At the time, the police ruled out foul play. Portraying Big Mama Thornton in Elvis, fellow cast members showered the family with their love and support through the difficult time. Recently, US Weekly acquired a coroner’s report noting that the star died from “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”
Outsider.com
