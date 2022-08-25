ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
talentrecap.com

Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding

Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
Outsider.com

LOOK: Tom Cruise’s Son Reels in Massive Fish Bigger Than Him

It looks like mega movie star Tom Cruise’s son, Connor is a big fish in his own right. Well, he’s reeling them in at least!. In a recent Instagram post, the son of Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise and his ex-wife, Being The Ricardo’s star Nicole Kidman showed off a massive catch. It’s a fish that is even bigger than the 27-year-old fisherman, sending Connor and his fellow fisherman into a whirl of excitement as they celebrate the massive Warsaw.
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’ Star Shonka Dukureh’s Cause of Death Revealed

Last month, as moviegoers flooded theaters to watch Baz Luhrmann’s take on the iconic singer Elvis Presley, blues singer Shonka Dukureh suddenly passed away at her apartment in Nashville. According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the actress shared her residence with her two children, who found their mother and called the authorities. At the time, the police ruled out foul play. Portraying Big Mama Thornton in Elvis, fellow cast members showered the family with their love and support through the difficult time. Recently, US Weekly acquired a coroner’s report noting that the star died from “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.”
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

