Fort Worth, TX

CultureMap Fort Worth

1883 star Faith Hill to receive prestigious award from Cowgirl Hall of Fame in Fort Worth

Country superstar and actress Faith Hill will receive the Patsy Montana Award from the National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame in Fort Worth this fall. The museum made the announcement in a news release about the 2022 Hall of Fame inductees. The 46th Annual Induction Luncheon and Ceremony will take place Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Dickies Arena.
CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 9 best things to do in Fort Worth this weekend

This weekend in and around Fort Worth will feature country musicians from different generations — one near the start of his career, one in the middle, and one coming to an end. Other choices include screenings of a new film, an arty dog celebration, a stand-up comedian, nature set to classical music, theater from across the pond, and a theatrical tribute to a local media legend.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Barbecue lovers will go hog wild for new BBQ festival in Arlington

The world of Texas barbecue will get even bigger when Q BBQ Fest, dubbed "America’s biggest barbecue festival," comes to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, November 4-6. According to a release, the Q BBQ Fest, a partnership with the Dallas Cowboys and Miller Lite, will gather 10-plus pitmasters from across Texas and throughout the country to dish out smoked meats to barbecue lovers at Miller LiteHouse at AT&T Stadium. The festival will feature 30,000 pounds of brisket, chicken, pulled pork, and ribs.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Eat, drink, or boutique in the Hill Country's Leander

Just 30 miles north of downtown Austin, historic Leander is a go-to destination that’s part of the beautiful Texas Hill Country. The charming Old Town district boasts a unique collection of shops along with local flavor in the form of dining destinations, distilleries, and more. You can even ride the rails when you’re in town — or you may even stumble across a hometown event or festival.
CultureMap Fort Worth

Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin

It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
CultureMap Fort Worth

CultureMap Fort Worth

