The Solomon Islands has created a moratorium on U.S. Navy vessels entering its ports, American officials said Tuesday. The ban, which was revealed by the U.S. embassy in Australia, comes after a U.S. Coast Guard vessel, the Oliver Henry, was prevented from making a routine stop at a port last week when the local government would not answer a request to refuel. The Solomon Islands has seen its relations with the U.S. deteriorate this year after signing a security alliance with China in the spring. Western allies have been concerned about what the deal could mean for Beijing’s influence in the Pacific. “On Aug. 29, the United States received formal notification from the Government of Solomon Islands regarding a moratorium on all naval visits, pending updates in protocol procedures,” the U.S. embassy in Australia said in a statement Tuesday.Read it at Reuters

