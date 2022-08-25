ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
Fox News

Russia transfers heavy military equipment to Crimea as fighting intensifies in Donetsk

A Russian convoy transporting heavy military equipment is headed for Crimea, reports said Saturday, in an apparent effort by Moscow to beef up its offensive in Ukraine. The equipment was reportedly seen being transported near Kerch Bridge, also known as the Crimean bridge, which connects the Crimean Peninsula with Russia for rail and vehicle transport.
MILITARY
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Kherson counterattack begins as Kyiv tells Russian troops to flee

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has told Russian soldiers to flee over the border, after his troops launched a counteroffensive around the southern city of Kherson."If they want to survive - it’s time for the Russian military to run away. Go home," Mr Zelensky said in his nightly address on Monday. "Ukraine is taking back its own," he added.The president’s comments came as Ukraine claimed its forces had broken through Russian lines in several areas near the Black Sea city of Kherson, which was captured by Moscow early in the war.Oleksiy Arestovych, one of Mr Zelensky’s senior advisers, said Ukraine’s...
POLITICS
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Vice

India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message

There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
INDIA
nationalinterest.org

America’s Next War Will Be Urban

In the future, adversaries will seek to engage NATO in battles for cities. Cities have remained a center of gravity for most conflicts and conventional wars, though they became a focal point in strategic planning only at the beginning of the twenty-first century. The Russo-Ukrainian War has reignited the debate on the future of modern warfare and the trends that continue to point toward its urban nature. Battles raging in the major cities highlight the importance of strategic control. In the context of political optics, there is no better example than the intense battles which occurred in Mosul, Aleppo, and Raqqa between 2011 and 2018 to retain control as part of broader politico-military objectives.
MILITARY
Fox News

Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal remains catastrophe of American weakness a year later

On Aug. 30, 2021, Gen. Christopher Donahue stepped onto a U.S. military C-17 aircraft, due to take off from Kabul in just a few minutes. Gen. Donahue was the last member of the U.S. military to leave Afghanistan, and his exit closed the book on a complete debacle that had seen the Taliban, which had previously been driven out into the hilly southern region of the country, take all of Afghanistan within a few days. Tragically, it also saw 13 American service members killed in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Solomon Islands Bans U.S. Navy Ships From Ports After China Security Deal

The Solomon Islands has created a moratorium on U.S. Navy vessels entering its ports, American officials said Tuesday. The ban, which was revealed by the U.S. embassy in Australia, comes after a U.S. Coast Guard vessel, the Oliver Henry, was prevented from making a routine stop at a port last week when the local government would not answer a request to refuel. The Solomon Islands has seen its relations with the U.S. deteriorate this year after signing a security alliance with China in the spring. Western allies have been concerned about what the deal could mean for Beijing’s influence in the Pacific. “On Aug. 29, the United States received formal notification from the Government of Solomon Islands regarding a moratorium on all naval visits, pending updates in protocol procedures,” the U.S. embassy in Australia said in a statement Tuesday.Read it at Reuters
MILITARY
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Green New Deal means poverty

As we've often noted on this show, because it's hard not to notice, we are living in one of those moments where so much is happening all at once and information about it all is so tightly controlled that huge history changing events can occur and in fact are occurring right now and nobody seems aware of them. It's pretty unsettling, actually. Here's one example. Europe is descending into poverty. Did you know that? Had someone told you that?
ADVOCACY
Fox News

Progressive candidate Maxwell Frost hit by pro-Palestinian group, accused of shifting stance on Israel

Progressive congressional candidate Maxwell Alejandro Frost is being criticized by a pro-Palestinian group that accused him of lying to them about his stance on Israel. Frost made national headlines last week when he won the Democratic primary in Florida's 10th district in Orlando and is poised to fill the solid blue seat in the November midterms as Rep. Val Demings hopes to unseat Republican Sen. Marco Rubio. If elected, the 25-year-old activist could make history as the first Gen-Z lawmaker in Congress.
FLORIDA STATE
Fox News

Former U.S. Attorney says the DOJ is not providing enough transparency in regards to the Trump raid

A former U.S. attorney derided the Department of Justice for not providing enough transparency on the controversial raid of former President Trump's home. John P. Fishwick Jr, former U.S. Attorney for the Western district of Virginia, appeared on "CNN Newsroom With Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto" and said the DOJ has not been transparent enough with the American people regarding its investigation into Trump.
POTUS
