Houston, TX

At least 1 detained after leading HPD officers on pursuit that ended in Fifth Ward

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4869ll_0hVMOWJN00 An attempt to stop a wanted person's vehicle turned into a chase that ended with at least one person being arrested after fleeing on foot in east Houston.

On Thursday, Houston police said an officer tried to stop a vehicle on Silber at Katy Freeway. The person was allegedly wanted for an ongoing police investigation.

The suspect reportedly took off during the attempted stop, ensuing in a chase. Officers followed the suspect into east Houston, where they ran off along Gregg Street in the Fifth Ward area.

Police said they have at least one person in custody.

Details regarding the suspect's name or the investigation they were wanted for were not immediately provided.

