Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Related
wvlt.tv
Steamy with isolated storms today, ahead of a front’s scattered, stronger storms tomorrow
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s another hot, humid day creating isolated storms, but a front moves in more storms Tuesday and then will move down the humidity. We have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday, due to the risk of some damaging wind. Join us on the...
wvlt.tv
First Alert Weather Day for some stronger storms on Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A cold front arrives Tuesday bringing scattered downpours and storms. A few of those storms could produce damaging wind gusts, so we have a WVLT First Alert Weather Day. The cold front doesn’t cool us down, so much as rip away the humidity. The forecast for the Vols season opener is warm but totally dry.
wvlt.tv
Tracking spotty to scattered storms as a cold front arrives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our heat continues to roll on as we head into Monday with a few stray showers and storms. Better rain chances are on the way for Tuesday as we await the arrival of our next cold front. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app...
wvlt.tv
Spotty rain chances this afternoon, otherwise sunny and hot
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Welcome to the weekend! Overall, this weekend has sunshine being the biggest winner. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
What items are prohibited at the Smoky Mountain Air Show?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show is quickly approaching, and those attending will need to take careful inventory of what they plan to bring. The show will feature demonstrations from the Blue Angels, United States Army Parachute Team and even the Budweiser Clydesdales. Some items are prohibited...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
wvlt.tv
Tanasi Golf Club back open less than two days after clubhouse fire
LOUDON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tanasi Golf Club opened Monday morning after a clubhouse fire at the facility Saturday evening. Officials have not determined a cause for the fire, but said it started in the kitchen area. The golf course was not a place Bob Herrick expected to be Monday...
wvlt.tv
One elevator repaired at Summit Towers, repair crews on site
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Neither elevator at Summit Towers, an elderly living facility in downtown Knoxville, was working Sunday afternoon, resulting in some residents being unable to leave. A Knoxville Fire Department spokesperson said that both of the elevators were initially down but that one had been fixed. As of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
wvlt.tv
NIL possibilities expand with football season around the corner
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the 2022 College Football season in full gear, the University of Tennessee football team will soon hit Shields-Watkins Field. The ‘22 football team is expected to perform at a high level and the UT campus feels it. ”It’s really a buzz on campus,” said...
wvlt.tv
You can support Knox County Schools by dining at these restaurants Tuesday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 19th annual “Dine Out for Education” event aimed at raising money for Knox County Schools will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 30. Every year, KCS asks folks in the community to dine out at participating restaurants to raise money for the “Partners in Education” program, which helps students and teachers in a variety of ways.
wvlt.tv
Car breaks down in Morristown, woman disappears
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Morristown Police Department investigators are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday after her car broke down Saturday. Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47, told a friend that her car had broken down in south Morristown on Saturday, police said. However, when the friend arrived to help, Ivy was gone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wvlt.tv
Woman missing after visiting dying relative in Knoxville, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Valley Crimestoppers are searching for a woman who has been missing since June 30. Denise Renee Patterson, 51, was in town to visit a dying family member, Crime Stoppers officials said. She was staying at KARM on North Broadway. Police said Patterson called her...
wvlt.tv
Vols eager to open football season Thursday night
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Game week has arrived on Rocky Top as the Tennessee football team kicks off the 2022 campaign Thursday night in Neyland Stadium. After a month of fall camp and preseason training, the squad has begun implementing game preparations for the long-awaited season opener against Ball State.
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
Firefighters help deliver baby at a Knoxville home
Knoxville Firefighters responded to a run of the mill call that ended with them helping to deliver a baby.
1 Killed In Fatal Plane Crash At Tennessee Airport
Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton confirmed one person died as a result of the crash.
wvlt.tv
THP: Man dies in motorcycle accident in Sevier County
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man died on Friday night after he lost control of his motorcycle on West Union Valley Road in Sevier County, according to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. James Clabo, 50, of Knoxville, was driving eastbound on his motorcycle when he lost control...
wvlt.tv
“Hoops for Hope” makes a triumphant return
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, “Hoops for Hope” has officially returned, and the Tennessee Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams couldn’t be more excited. Saturday’s event benefited the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee. It was all smiles...
wvlt.tv
Just short of finishing Appalachian Trail, this is what stopped a Morristown man
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roger Lamb, a Morristown man, has been hiking the Appalachian Trail. He said the hike was not just a “bucket list item; it’s the whole bucket.”. Lamb planned to reach the summit on Aug. 22, but he helped a stranger who fell on the trail. Now, he will be heading back to Maine next month to finish the additional mile and a half he missed.
Comments / 0