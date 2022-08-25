ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Markets closed lower again on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 1% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Big Lots, Inc. BIG, Best Buy Co., Inc....
