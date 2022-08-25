Read full article on original website
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity receives a $30, 000 grant from Wells Fargo to help build 2 homes in St. Lucie CountyK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
St. Lucie Habitat for Humanity welcomes home the Martin familyK2 Photo MarketingFort Pierce, FL
4 beautiful but underrated beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian Daily Annual City Candidates Forum
Seven candidates are running in this year’s Sebastian City Council election for two open seats. Councilman Ed Dodd seeks re-election, while Mayor Jim Hill will not run for another term. Among the seven are some very experienced candidates, and some newcomers. And, of course, there is that father/son duo,...
Florida Man Sentenced To 30 Years For Defrauding Homeowners In Pool Scheme
More than a hundred victims gave Brian Washburn and his wife thousands of dollars in down payments on pools and wound up with either unfinished construction, leaving giant holes in their yards or never even heard from the company again.
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
sebastiandaily.com
Fellsmere Police Department mourns the loss of a volunteer
Former Fellsmere Police Department volunteer Bill Lawrence passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a volunteer for approximately four years, from 2014 to 2018. Lawrence was trained in traffic direction and control, basic patrol procedures, house checks, pedestrian safety, and courier services, and...
WESH
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: August 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
sebastiandaily.com
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County
The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
wqcs.org
Recycling Will Resume in Port St. Lucie the Week of Sept. 5
Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 25, 2022: Curbside recycling will resume in the City of Port St. Lucie beginning the week of September 5. Recycling materials will be collected once a week on the same day as garbage and yard waste. The City is working with FCC Environmental Services...
visitindianrivercounty.com
Luxury StayCation at Caribbean Court Boutique Hotel
Hey everyone! You guys know me best as The Treasure Coast Foodie and also the host and producer of a show called Holy Grail Eats. We’re gonna try a new video series called Luxury Staycation right here in Vero Beach. Over the last two years, nobody’s traveled much, and...
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida
Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
spacecoastdaily.com
Brevard Sheriff Wayne Ivey Issues Artemis 1 Launch Day Traffic Alert, Blastoff Set Monday at 8:33 a.m.
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – As we approach Monday’s exciting Artemis launch and return to the moon, our agency, in partnership with the Brevard County Emergency Operations Center, wanted to provide our citizens with some traffic information that will help their Monday morning commute to work and school. The...
Central Florida fentanyl overdose numbers on the rise among elderly
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Hundreds of people across central Florida are overdosing on fentanyl. But it’s not people who party or younger teenagers who make up the majority of the numbers — it is senior citizens. Last year, the Orange County medical examiner’s annual report shows, there...
veronews.com
Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools
My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
WPBF News 25
Rocket-watchers in Vero Beach excited for the next Artemis 1 mission launch opportunity
VERO BEACH, Fla. — What started out as a busy boardwalk day ended up being pretty quiet for most of the Monday morning in Vero Beach after theArtemis 1 mission was scrubbed. The postponement of the Artemis 1 mission launch caused guests to pack up their bags and wait for the next time.
msn.com
Students briefly evacuated from Croton Elementary School in Melbourne following bomb threat
Support local journalism. Unlock unlimited digital access to floridatoday.com Click here and subscribe today. Students at Croton Elementary were briefly evacuated from their classrooms Monday afternoon following an apparent remark from a student referring to a bomb, Melbourne police and Brevard Public Schools reported. The incident began shortly after noon...
Click10.com
Woman critically wounded in South Florida road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – A woman managed to drive all the way into Martin County after being shot and critically wounded in a West Palm Beach road rage incident, according to police. The 44-year-old Royal Palm Beach woman was following the suspect who shot her, West Palm Beach...
veronews.com
In Memory: Aug. 26
Ivory N. Kizzy Jr., born on May 7th, 1975, in Fresno, California to Jean Young and Ivory Kizzy Sr., passed away at the age of 47 on August 22, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach after a challenging battle with cancer. Ivory was a hardworking man and provider. He...
cw34.com
Woman reported missing in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
850wftl.com
New speed limit for all residential areas in Port St. Lucie
City leaders in Port St. Lucie have implemented a new speed limit for motorists traveling through residential areas. On Wednesday the speed limit was dropped from 30 to 25 mph. The move is part of a big project to make neighborhoods safer:. “Speeding is our number one complaint in the...
click orlando
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say
ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
