Sebastian, FL

sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian Daily Annual City Candidates Forum

Seven candidates are running in this year’s Sebastian City Council election for two open seats. Councilman Ed Dodd seeks re-election, while Mayor Jim Hill will not run for another term. Among the seven are some very experienced candidates, and some newcomers. And, of course, there is that father/son duo,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Fellsmere Police Department mourns the loss of a volunteer

Former Fellsmere Police Department volunteer Bill Lawrence passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the age of 80. He was a volunteer for approximately four years, from 2014 to 2018. Lawrence was trained in traffic direction and control, basic patrol procedures, house checks, pedestrian safety, and courier services, and...
FELLSMERE, FL
Brevard County man indicted on identity theft, fraud charges

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The U.S. Department of Justice says a man from Brevard County has been indicted in connection to identity theft and fraud charges. A 32-year-old Titusville man, Carmel Linot, faces charges for mail fraud, bank fraud, two counts of aggravated identity theft and two counts of false representation of a Social Security number, court officials say.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Arrests In Brevard County: August 28, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Woman charged with credit card fraud in Indian River County

The Sebastian Police Department arrested a 30-year-old woman for unauthorized credit card charges at various businesses in Indian River County and Brevard County. Police said the owner of a property maintenance company asked his partner why they were making so many credit card charges. The partner then discovered that her business credit card was missing.
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Luxury StayCation at Caribbean Court Boutique Hotel

Hey everyone! You guys know me best as The Treasure Coast Foodie and also the host and producer of a show called Holy Grail Eats. We’re gonna try a new video series called Luxury Staycation right here in Vero Beach. Over the last two years, nobody’s traveled much, and...
VERO BEACH, FL
Red Wave Sweeps School Board Races Across Florida

  Florida school boards in five counties flipped to conservative majorities on Tuesday with help from Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis’ endorsements. Miami-Dade County, Sarasota County, Duval County, Martin County, and Clay County held their school board elections on Aug. 23. The conservative school board
FLORIDA STATE
Sheriff shoots off mouth about guns in schools

My first thought while watching Sheriff Eric Flowers talk about school security during an interview with a TV news reporter from a West Palm Beach-based CBS affiliate earlier this month?. What in the name of Barney Fife is he doing?. There was Flowers – sounding too much like the bumbling...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
In Memory: Aug. 26

Ivory N. Kizzy Jr., born on May 7th, 1975, in Fresno, California to Jean Young and Ivory Kizzy Sr., passed away at the age of 47 on August 22, 2022 at his home in Vero Beach after a challenging battle with cancer. Ivory was a hardworking man and provider. He...
VERO BEACH, FL
Woman reported missing in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
STUART, FL
New speed limit for all residential areas in Port St. Lucie

City leaders in Port St. Lucie have implemented a new speed limit for motorists traveling through residential areas. On Wednesday the speed limit was dropped from 30 to 25 mph. The move is part of a big project to make neighborhoods safer:. “Speeding is our number one complaint in the...
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
20-year-old injured in Rockledge crash, fire officials say

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. – A 20-year-old man was injured in a Rockledge crash that partially blocked Brevard County roads Monday afternoon, according to fire rescue officials. Crews said they responded to a two-vehicle crash in the area of U.S. 1 and Scott Lane around 1:15 p.m. [TRENDING: NASA scrubs Artemis...
ROCKLEDGE, FL

