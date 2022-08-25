ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prairie Village, KS

visitoverlandpark.com

5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights

As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include family fun

CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
KEARNEY, MO
KCTV 5

Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’m so...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend.. With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County

Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

New Week, New You: Healthy eating at school

KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New Week, New You. Tune in every Monday for tips to keep your health on track. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

More than 500 without power in River Market area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 500 customers in the River Market area are without power tonight. Evergy’s outage map says the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m. The exact cause of the outage is unknown, but they did find downed power lines in the area of W. 3rd Street and Delaware Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Washburn School of Law welcomes most diverse class ever

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University School of Law has reached a historic milestone as it welcomed its most diverse class of students ever. Washburn University announced on Monday, Aug. 29, that it has reached a historic milestone this year as it welcomed its newest students. Out of the 103 new students in the School of Law, it said 43% self-reported as a member of at least one under-represented population - including ethnic identity, gender identity and sexual orientation.
TOPEKA, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks

A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
KANSAS CITY, MO
kshb.com

The chance of rain goes down and the temperatures cool off a bit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be dry in most areas tonigt. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65°. Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 84°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Community Policy