The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
visitoverlandpark.com
5 Must-Try Fall Date Nights
As the heat backs off and everyone starts to cozy up, Overland Park offers a host of options for a great fall date. Dinner and a movie is always nice but so is some friendly competition or seriously beautiful photo backdrops. It says it all on the sign: Craft Putt...
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include family fun
CLAY COUNTY — While Northland farmers markets continue to bustle on Saturday mornings in Kearney, Gladstone and Liberty, there are plenty of other things to try as well over this weekend. On Saturday morning, it’s time for Dunkin’ Dogs at the outdoor pool in Gladstone, 7011 N. Holmes St....
Alan Jackson’s concert postponed Saturday in Kansas City
Country singer Alan Jackson's concert at T-Mobile Center Saturday night is being postponed.
KCTV 5
Alan Jackson’s T-Mobile Center concert appearance postponed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Country music fans awaiting Alan Jackson’s appearance at T-Mobile Center will have to keep waiting. The country music star announced Saturday afternoon that he’d be postponing his appearance scheduled for Saturday evening in Kansas City, due to a positive COVID-19 test. “I’m so...
msn.com
Exotic pets available for adoption in Kansas City
Compiled a list of exotic pets available for adoption near Kansas City, Missouri on Petfinder. Birds, barnyard animals, horses, and reptiles were included in the list if available.
KCTV 5
KC Streetcar to extend services during Labor Day weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In anticipation of a busy Labor Day weekend, the KC Streetcar will modify its operational hours during the holiday weekend.. With downtown Kansas City hosting events including KC Irish Fest at Crown Center, First Fridays in the Crossroads Arts District and KC Chalk and Walk Festival at the City Market, the streetcar will extend Sunday service.
fox4kc.com
Zip Trip Detours: Don’t miss these stops in Wyandotte County
Featured during FOX4’s Zip Trip to Bonner Springs, check out these nearby detours. In Kansas City, Kansas, the Strawberry Hill neighborhood is full of hidden gems like the Strawberry Hill Museum and Cultural Center. “The museum is an 1887 home that was built for Margaret and John Cruise-Scroggs. They...
KCTV 5
New Week, New You: Healthy eating at school
KCTV5 and Optum Care - Kansas City are helping you start the week on the right foot with New Week, New You. Tune in every Monday for tips to keep your health on track. Sponsored by Optum Care - Kansas City.
kcur.org
One of Kansas City's favorite cookie spots is getting a fine dining restaurant
Classic Cookie by day; Wild Rose Bistro by night. Two dining concepts will share the same space in Waldo as Chef Bryan Sparks builds a new menu — and business — from his obsession with food and growth. “It doesn’t really make sense for us to get another...
Kansas City firm selected as finalist in HGTV’s Designer of the Year Awards
Kansas City design firm McCroskey Interiors is vying to be HGTV's 2022 Designer of the Year after being named a finalist for a recent renovation.
Millions in rental help available for struggling KC families
Kansas City counties have millions of dollars available to help families behind and struggling to pay rent.
KCTV 5
More than 500 without power in River Market area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 500 customers in the River Market area are without power tonight. Evergy’s outage map says the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m. The exact cause of the outage is unknown, but they did find downed power lines in the area of W. 3rd Street and Delaware Street.
KCTV 5
Washburn School of Law welcomes most diverse class ever
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University School of Law has reached a historic milestone as it welcomed its most diverse class of students ever. Washburn University announced on Monday, Aug. 29, that it has reached a historic milestone this year as it welcomed its newest students. Out of the 103 new students in the School of Law, it said 43% self-reported as a member of at least one under-represented population - including ethnic identity, gender identity and sexual orientation.
KC Man Killed in Pontoon Accident at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City man was killed in a boating accident that occurred Saturday afternoon at Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2019 Sylvan pontoon boat, driven by 31-year-old Favian Estrada of Kansas City, was at mile marker 13 of the main channel around 4:30 p.m., when the vessel struck a wake, ejecting 29-year-old Daniel E. Cortez of Kansas City. The vessel then struck Cortez.
smeharbinger.net
Craving Cava: Review of a new Mediterranean-style restaurant
Whenever I think of burrito bowls, I think of Chipotle, standing in line to order your food, paying upfront and grabbing your fork and drink to sit down. But I decided to get out of my groove and try out what many consider the new Chipotle — Cava. Cava...
Wayside Waifs takes part in NBC’s 'Clear the Shelters' campaign
Shelters around the United States are hoping to “Clear the Shelters” this weekend, including Wayside Waifs here in Kansas City.
Range USA plans to bring new indoor gun range to Lenexa
Range USA intends to build a new indoor shooting range at the corner of Santa Fe Trail Drive and West 107th Street.
kcur.org
A Kansas City land trust is working to reduce blight and stabilize a disinvested neighborhood
There are hundreds of houses for sale right now in Kansas City. Only one of them — a blue, three-bedroom ranch in the Marlborough neighborhood in southeast Kansas City — is priced below market value and is only available to people whose income is 80% or less of the area’s median family income.
Blue Springs, Gravois Mills women die in Friday evening UTV crash
Two women died and three others were injured in a crash Friday evening on Avalon Way in Gravois Mills, Missouri.
kshb.com
The chance of rain goes down and the temperatures cool off a bit
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. Tonight: There may be an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be dry in most areas tonigt. Wind: N 5-10 mph. Low: 65°. Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a big drop in humidity. Wind: N-NE 5-10 mph. High: 84°. Wednesday: Mostly sunny and...
