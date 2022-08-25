Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
PlayStation 5 Revised Model To Be Released on September 15, 2022 According To Recent Leak
The PlayStation 5 is easily the most popular console on the planet and this because of all the next-gen upgrades, the DualSense controllers and marginalised availability of the console. Recently we learned that Sony has decided to increase the prices of the PlayStation 5 and stated the reason for this move as "continued inflation and other global economic troubles". This move hasn't been appreciated by the players as the competition, Xbox and Nintendo have stated that they have no intentions of increasing their pricing.
IGN
Daily Deals: Grab a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S Today
Whether PlayStation, Nintendo, or Xbox is your thing, there's a console in stock for you today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. The Xbox Series X is also in stock at Best Buy and Walmart. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
IGN
Daily Deals: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Special Edition Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED All In Stock
If you missed it over the weekend, right now you can secure new video game consoles from Sony, Microsoft, and Nintendo. First, the PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. The Xbox Series X is also in stock at Best Buy and Walmart. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like a discount on the Apple AirPods Pro, the Elgato game capture card, and more.
IGN
Daily Deals: PlayStation 5 Bundle In Stock, Get an Xbox Series S with Forza Horizon 5 or Elden Ring Included
There are a lot of deals for folks looking to buy a new console today. First, the still hard-to-find PS5 is in stock at Walmart, with Horizon Forbidden West included. Xbox fans can check out the deal on an Xbox Series S that comes included with a select game of your choice, including Elden Ring or Forza Horizon 5. And, the Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon Edition is now orderable on Amazon. Plus, check out more deals like the lowest price ever on a 65" LG C2 OLED 4K TV, a GeForce RTX 3080 GPU for $699.99, or the latest Apple iPad for only $279.99, and more.
IN THIS ARTICLE
India Blew Up Apartments Worth $87 Million to Send a Message
There were countdowns, livestreams, and even viewing parties. Photographers camped outdoors for hours to get the perfect shot. On Sunday, thousands in India turned up in Noida city’s Sector 93A, some 50 kilometres from the capital New Delhi, while millions were glued to their TV screens, as two mammoth buildings – nicknamed the “Twin Towers” – exploded.
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
IGN
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review
Samsung effectively runs the foldable smartphone market with its Galaxy Z Fold line of tablet-turned-smartphone behemoths and its Galaxy Z Flip line of pocket-friendly throwbacks. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the latest from the latter camp. Four generations of foldables in, and the Z Flip 4 isn’t doing anything terribly new. So, for a $1,000 phone, let’s get to the bottom of what it actually has to offer.
Tesla Stock Split: 3 Stock-Split Stocks That Are Far Better Buys Than Tesla
With the Tesla stock split now complete, three other recent stock-split stocks look considerably more attractive from an investment standpoint.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iPhone 14 Pro line could get a massively upgraded ultra-wide camera
So far, most iPhone 14 Pro camera rumors have focused on the main sensor, which will reportedly jump from 12MP on the iPhone 13 Pro to 48MP this year, but it sounds like the ultra-wide snapper could be in for a major upgrade too. According to Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in...
US Stock Futures Higher Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade as investors digested comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. Markets closed lower again on Monday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 1% in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Big Lots, Inc. BIG, Best Buy Co., Inc....
IGN
Wearhard Industrial Clothing
Welcome to IGN's Saints Row clothing store guide, where we'll show you every clothing store location found in the game. On this page, you'll find all the clothing items as well as prices for Wearhard Industrial Clothing, located in Smelterville East.
Vue Cinemas Get Lender Approval For New $88 Million to Support Recapitalization
European cinema chain Vue International has received approval from its lenders to receive a further £75 million ($88 million) to fund recapitalization of the company. Its lender syndicate unanimously approved the move, which is expected to be completed later this year. According to the cinema chain: “This will enable Vue to implement the new money financing on a fully consensual basis with those lenders, such that the scheme of arrangement that was underway in connection with the transaction has been discontinued.” Vue was keen to emphasise that landlords, suppliers and employees would not be impacted by the transaction. “We are delighted to have gained...
IGN
Continue Plus
Continue Plus is a feature that imports certain aspects from an NG+ clear data into a non-NG+ save file. This includes recruited characters, stats, and growth stars among others. It becomes available soon after loading your clear data, and is used primarily to recruit characters without starting more than one New Game Plus playthrough.
IGN
The (Unsurprising) Cancellation of Netflix's Resident Evil Series - IGN The Fix: Entertainment
Coming as a complete shock to no one, Netflix has canceled its take on the Resident Evil franchise. While the Capcom survival horror show debuted in the Top 10 Netflix ranking, the series fell off in the following weeks. #ResidentEvil on #Netflix might have had potential, but it seemingly didn’t resonate with fans. In other entertainment news, the Peacock Twisted Metal live-action series has wrapped production. And a message from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Comments / 0