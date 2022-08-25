Read full article on original website
Several Local Libraries Tabbed For Emergency Connectivity Fund
More than 20 of Kentucky’s public libraries are part of $1.2 million commitment from the Emergency Connectivity Fund — a federal program to help schools and libraries provide tools and services needed for communities to better experience remote learning. Among those libraries includes the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library,...
Cadiz Man Charged After Calloway County Pursuit
A Cadiz man was charged after a pursuit with Calloway County law enforcement that led to a wreck Monday morning. Calloway County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop 61-year-old Charles Sikes on Kentucky 641 and he fled crossing into Marshall County and back into Calloway County before spike strips were deployed.
Trigg Relay Survivor Dinner Slated For October
The Trigg County Relay for Life will celebrate 25 years of supporting cancer survivors and research efforts during this year’s survivor dinner in October. Tammy Phillips with the Trigg County Relay for Life says they are excited to celebrate 25 years of relay efforts. Phillips says the date has...
Two Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
A wreck on Pennyrile Parkway in Hopkinsville sent a man and woman to the hospital Monday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say just before 2 pm a southbound SUV hydroplaned and crossed the median hitting a northbound car at the Russellville Road exit. Both drivers were taken by ambulance...
Gas Prices Continue Downward Trickle Toward Labor Day
Gas prices are continuing their tumble in west central Kentucky, and just in time for Labor Day Weekend. Per AAA’s East Central Gas Report, prices dipped three cents over the last week — down to a $3.35 per gallon average from last Monday. Unleaded self-serve gasoline in Paducah...
Clark Store, Harmony Grove A Focus For Boil Water Advisory
The Christian County Water District has issued a boil water advisory for its customers from:. — 4020 Clark Store Sinking Fork Road to 2864 Clark Store Sinking Fork Road;. — from 5173 Harmony Grove Road to 7550 Harmony Grove Road;. — and for everyone on Dudley Boyd Road and O’Daniel...
Deputies Search For Escapee In Todd County
Authorities are looking for an Elkton man after he ran away from them while being transported to a drug rehab center Friday. Todd County Sheriff’s deputies say William Wilder ran away from the Todd County Detention Center parking lot while he was being transferred to a drug rehabilitation center.
Woman Flown To Hospital After Dog Attack
A woman was flown to a Nashville hospital after a dog attack on Stone Lane in Christian County Monday morning. Christian County emergency personnel say they were called to Stone Lane for a woman that was attacked by a dog and suffered severe injuries to her arms and leg. The...
Dove Season Opens In Kentucky September 1
Dove season will open on its traditional date of Sept. 1, and the outlook for the season is good. The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources will be offering 90 public fields with more than 1,000 acres on which to hunt doves this year. The daily dove bag limit...
Woman Charged After Report Of A Missing Child
A Christian County woman was charged after her child was reported missing on Julien Road Sunday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say they were called to the area for a missing child and located 30-year-old Alyssa Welch whose child was missing and after further investigation, it was found she had put the child in danger by not properly watching the child.
Man Flown To Nashville With Severe Injuries After Crash
A man was flown to a Nashville hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Monday night. Hopkinsville Police say just before 11 pm a man was walking in the area when he was hit by a westbound car at the intersection of Croft Street.
Hopkinsville Woman Reports Car Stolen
A Hopkinsville woman reported her car stolen on East 23rd Street in Hopkinsville Sunday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say sometime between Thursday and Friday someone took a gray 2012 Kia Sorento without the owner’s consent. The car is valued at $15,000. No arrest has been made.
Man Injured In Hopkinsville Single-Vehicle Crash
A man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Fort Campbell Boulevard near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say just after 6 am an SUV was northbound when the driver had some kind of medical issue and struck a guardrail. The driver was...
Hopkinsville Man Charged With Attempted Rape On Rail Trail
A Hopkinsville man was charged with attempted rape and kidnapping on the Hopkinsville Rail Trail near West 9th Street Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say they went to the area after getting a 911 call with a woman screaming “he is going to kill me”. After locating the man...
VIDEO – Summer Salute 2022
It was a fabulous weekend in downtown Hopkinsville at Summer Salute 2022, capped off by K.C. and the Sunshine band. Take a look back at the weekend in this clip.
Police Investigate Fire On Thomas Street As Arson
A fire at the Parks and Recreation building on Thomas Street in Hopkinsville has led to an arson investigation Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say around 7 pm a juvenile set fire to a trash can inside a bathroom damaging a towel dispenser and the wall. Hopkinsville Fire Department Spokesman Payton...
Huge Crowds Rocks Downtown Hopkinsville With K. C. And The Sunshine Band
A large crowd grooved to the sounds of the K. C. and the Sunshine Band Saturday night in downtown Hopkinsville to bring to a close the Hopkinsville Summer Salute festival. Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Director Tab Brockman says the show was one that everyone on hand could enjoy. Brockman says...
Man Charged With Assaulting Police Officer
A Hopkinsville man was charged with assaulting a police officer after a disturbance on South O’Neal Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say they were called to the area for a disturbance involving a man possibly armed with a gun and located 56-year-old Timothy Bingham. Bingham reportedly walked...
