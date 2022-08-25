ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Trail of Little Debbie wrappers helps cops crack string of thefts, Virginia police say

By Alison Cutler
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Little Debbie played a big role in helping police arrest an accused burglar in Virginia, officials announced.

The Virginia Beach Police Department got a call at 7:40 a.m. Aug. 15 about an unsecured door at an endodontics building, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived, they learned that someone had entered the building and stolen several items, including food, the Aug. 25 release said.

During the investigation, police found a “trail” of Little Debbie wrappers leading to a secretive location nearby. It was there they found the accused burglar with most of the stolen items, according to the release.

The accused burglar, identified as a 52-year-old man , was also found in possession of stolen property from a bakery’s vehicle, police said.

The man was arrested on charges of burglary, auto tampering, auto tampering-destruction and two counts of possession of stolen property, according to the release.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101.

Comments / 20

YePPeRs
4d ago

I went to school with a guy that him and his buddy’s broke into a store to steal beer and his sugar was low so he stole a bag of marshmallows and when they got caught it was in the newspaper that he stole marshmallows but not the beer lol

Reply
7
