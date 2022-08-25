Read full article on original website
Aaron Judge closing in on home run history: Yankees star on pace to break Roger Maris' record after 49th blast
Back in spring training, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge rejected a very reasonable seven-year contract extension worth $213.5 million. It was a bold decision, no doubt about it, and Judge has responded this season by doing what seemed impossible: he's made himself more money. Some players would crack under that pressure. Judge hasn't. He's thrived.
Cardinals' Juan Yepez: Sent back down
Yepez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Saturday. Yepez was called up Friday and went hitless in his lone at-bat as a pinch hitter Friday against Atlanta. The 24-year-old will head back to the minors after Nolan Arenado was reinstated from the paternity list Saturday.
Astros' Jake Meyers: Sent to Triple-A
Meyers was optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Meyers has struggled to a .190 average with one RBI, one stolen base and two runs scored over 18 games in August, likely prompting his demotion. The Astros have yet to announce a corresponding move.
Mariners' Ty France: Ejected in return to action
France (calf) went 0-for-2 with a strikeout in Saturday's loss to the Guardians before being ejected in the bottom of the fifth inning for arguing balls and strikes. France was making his return from a one-game absence due to a calf bruise, but he only got about half his usual allotment of at-bats. The Associated Press reports France was unhappy with the called third strike that ended his second plate appearance in the fourth inning and argued with plate umpire Lance Barrett immediately thereafter, and while coming back to the dugout at the conclusion of the top of the fifth as well. Assuming he had no residual effects with the calf from his time on the field Saturday, France is likely to be back in the lineup for Sunday afternoon's series finale.
White Sox's Yoan Moncada: Placed on injured list
Moncada was placed on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain Saturday, retroactive to Aug. 26. Moncada exited Thursday's matchup against the Orioles due to a hamstring issue, and the injury will ultimately sideline him for at least a week and a half. It's not yet clear when the White Sox expect him to return, but Josh Harrison and Romy Gonzalez are strong candidates to see increased playing time at third base, particularly after Leury Garcia (back) was reinstated from the injured list Saturday.
Mets' David Peterson: Officially recalled Saturday
Peterson was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Saturday's start against the Rockies, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. Peterson started the second game of a doubleheader against the Phillies last Saturday and gave up three runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six in 4.2 innings to take the loss. He'll make at least one more turn through the rotation, and it's possible that he remains with the big-league club until Carlos Carrasco (oblique) is cleared to return.
Brewers' Rowdy Tellez: Pulled early
Tellez was removed in the fourth inning of Monday's game against the Pirates after appearing to suffer an injury on the bases, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Tellez scored from first base in the bottom of the third inning on a double to right field, and he was replaced at first base for the top of the fourth. The nature of the injury is unknown at this time.
Mets' James McCann: Out of lineup
McCann will not start Saturday's game against the Rockies. McCann has now been on the bench for three of the last four games. With his .193/.246/.277 slash line, it's hard to argue he deserves more playing time. Tomas Nido will start behind the plate.
Orioles' Kyle Bradish: Shines in longest career start
Bradish (2-5) gave up two hits and two walks while striking out six over eight shutout innings to earn the win in a 2-0 victory over the Astros on Friday. Bradish put together the best start of his young career, and it came on the road against a tough Astros lineup. Bradish threw his slider 51 percent of the time and 67 of his 96 pitches were strikes. The 25-year-old rookie right-hander lowered his ERA to 5.63 with the unexpected performance and has a K:BB of 79:29 across 80 innings this season. It is worth monitoring to see if Bradish can build on this career-best start his next time on the mound, which tentatively lines up for next week at Cleveland.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols: Blasts homer No. 694
Pujols went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer, two runs scored and a walk in Monday's 13-4 victory over Cincinnati. After going deep seven times in a 10-game span, Pujols had been stuck in a six-game homerless stretch entering Monday's game. He then knocked a two-run shot in the third inning, giving him 15 on the year and 694 in his historic career. Pujols has caught fire this month in his quest for 700 home runs; he's now 22-for-54 (.407) with eight homers and 16 RBI through 21 August appearances.
Rays' Garrett Cleavinger: Recalled by Rays
Cleavinger was recalled from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Cleavinger was traded from the Dodgers to the Rays at the beginning of August, and he posted a 1.00 ERA and 0.56 WHIP in nine innings over nine relief appearances at Durham over the last several weeks. The southpaw should serve mainly as a middle reliever with the major-league club.
White Sox's Jake Burger: Dealing with fractured wrist
Burger is expected to miss several weeks due to a non-displaced left wrist fracture, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. Burger dealt with a hand issue earlier this season and sustained his most recent injury when he was hit by a pitch Aug. 20. The 26-year-old was placed on the 7-day injured list this week but will likely need to spend more than the minimum amount of time on the shelf prior to returning to action at Triple-A Charlotte.
Pirates' Kevin Padlo: Designated for assignment
Padlo was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Saturday, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Padlo was sent to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, and he'll lose his spot on the 40-man roster after Robert Stephenson was claimed off waivers from the Rockies on Saturday. Padlo has slashed .270/.345/.484 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 41 runs and 10 stolen bases over 67 games at the Triple-A level this year.
Rays' Brandon Lowe: Sitting again Sunday
Lowe (elbow) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports. Lowe will remain on the bench for the second consecutive game after exiting Friday's contest with a right elbow contusion. Lowe was reportedly available as a pinch hitter Saturday, though he wasn't utilized, and he figures to available in a similar capacity Sunday. Isaac Paredes is starting at the keystone in the series finale at Boston.
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Sits amid slide at plate
Molina is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Reds, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. Since returning from a two-day stint on the restricted list one week ago, Molina has gone cold at the dish, falling into an 0-for-17 slump over his past five starts. Andrew Knizner, who sports an .842 OPS since the All-Star break, will replace Molina behind the plate Monday and is making a case for becoming part of a true timeshare at catcher with the 10-time All-Star.
Dodgers' Tony Gonsolin: Shelved with forearm strain
The Dodgers placed Gonsolin on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain. One of the National League's leading Cy Young Award candidates after going 16-1 with a 2.10 ERA and 0.86 WHIP over his first 23 starts, Gonsolin has already blown past his innings count from 2021 (128.1 in 2022, up from 68.1), but his move to the IL looks to be more than a means of workload management. Given his diagnosis of a forearm strain, Gonsolin could well be in danger of missing extended time, though a team source doesn't believe the injury is anything that will affect his availability for the postseason, per Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times. On a more fortunate note for the Dodgers, Clayton Kershaw (back) looks on pace to return from the 15-day IL this week, but Los Angeles will first turn to Triple-A Oklahoma City pitcher Michael Grove to step into Gonsolin's spot in the rotation Monday in Miami.
Rays' Francisco Mejia: On bench again
Mejia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Mejia will take a seat for the second game in a row while Christian Bethancourt gets another turn behind the plate. The two backstops may be moving into a timeshare at the position after Mejia went 0-for-12 across his last three starts.
Yankees' Luke Bard: Optioned to Triple-A
Bard was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Sunday's loss to the Athletics. Bard will return to Triple-A after he pitched one scoreless inning Sunday versus Oakland. The relief pitcher has produced a 1.80 ERA and 0.93 WHIP with eight strikeouts over 15 innings in nine appearances with the Rays and Yankees this season. Bard will remain a top candidate to be promoted down the stretch.
Giants' Joey Bart: Leaves contest early
Bart was removed from Monday's game against the Padres due to an undisclosed injury, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports. Bart took a foul tip to the mask early in the game and was spotted being checked out by the training staff before the start of the fourth inning, but he remained in the game until the bottom of the fifth. He's likely headed back to the clubhouse for further testing. Austin Wynns replaced Bart behind the dish.
Diamondbacks' Jordan Luplow: Sent down Monday
Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Monday, Theo Mackie of The Arizona Republic reports. Luplow's playing time decreased over the last several weeks, and he'll lose his spot on the big-league roster after Corbin Carroll was called up Monday. Luplow has slashed .163/.261/.376 with 11 home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs and five stolen bases over 73 games in the majors this year, and he should see more consistent playing time with the minor-league club.
