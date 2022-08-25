ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP Lawmaker Fears Reducing Student Debt Will Keep Poor Kids From Joining Military

By David Moye
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

A Republican member of Congress fears Joe Biden ’s plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans could have a devastating effect on the U.S. armed forces.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) lamented Thursday on Twitter that relieving crushing debt for low-income Americans paying off student loans could reduce the number of people who join the military to fund their higher education.

“ Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments,” he wrote.

Not surprisingly, Banks’ suggestion made a lot of people fighting mad.

One person lamented that Banks’ tweet could have a devastating impact on one particular demographic: satirists.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 17

Arturo Limon
2d ago

we need all of the offspring of the filithy rich to have mandatory two year service in the armed forces period let's turn the tables ....that have left the poor children out to dry in the battle fields .

Reply
4
Viva Satire!
4d ago

Translation: Republicans want poor Americans to join our Military as they are expendable to them.

Reply(4)
13
Terrill Wolfe
2d ago

Oh so what he is saying its ok for poor kids to be cannon fodder for the Rich Republicans

Reply
8
