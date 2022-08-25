GOP Lawmaker Fears Reducing Student Debt Will Keep Poor Kids From Joining Military

A Republican member of Congress fears Joe Biden ’s plan to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans could have a devastating effect on the U.S. armed forces.

Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) lamented Thursday on Twitter that relieving crushing debt for low-income Americans paying off student loans could reduce the number of people who join the military to fund their higher education.

“ Student loan forgiveness undermines one of our military’s greatest recruitment tools at a time of dangerously low enlistments,” he wrote.

Not surprisingly, Banks’ suggestion made a lot of people fighting mad.

One person lamented that Banks’ tweet could have a devastating impact on one particular demographic: satirists.

