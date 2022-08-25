Read full article on original website
WLKY.com
Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
WLKY.com
Kentucky's oldest community theatre returning from long pandemic break for 2022-23 season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky's oldest community theatre, CenterStage, is returning for the 2022-23 season after a long break due to the pandemic. It's coming back in a brand new space as well. CenterStage has a brand new theatre along with all of the other spaces at the new Trager...
WLKY.com
Louisville to host "Big Table" potluck to bring people together
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Would you rather break a world record or make new friends all while enjoying all the food you can eat? Well, what if you could do both?. The Big Table is bringing back its annual event after taking a two-year hiatus. The event is a potluck dinner, held just outside of the Iroquois Amphitheater.
WLKY.com
Louisville city government orders emergency demolition of former bourbon rickhouse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The city of Louisville has ordered emergency demolition of the deteriorating rickhouse at Distillery Commons. The property is on six acres at the intersection of Lexington Road and Payne Street. According to Louisville Business First, the inspector said the building could collapse at any moment and...
WLKY.com
Louisville developer has sights set on building 24-bed hotel in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It would be a first in west Louisville, but one local developer said he's ready to make history. Gill Holland has announced he plans to bring a two-story hotel to the Portland neighborhood. The hotel, called the Devonian, a 24-bedroom, two-story, 17,000 square-foot structure on Lytle...
WLKY.com
UK running back not available for home opener
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When the University of Kentucky opens its football season this Saturday, the Cats will be without their starting running back. Chris Rodriguez will not be available for the season opener. Rodriguez was arrested and pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in July. UK head coach Mark...
WLKY.com
Kentucky State Police win 'Best Looking Cruiser' for 2nd year in a row
FRANKFORT, Ky. — The Kentucky State Police are back-to-back winners. KSP has won the title of having the best-looking cruiser in all of the United States for the second year in a row. The title was awarded after a public vote was held online to choose from a variety...
WLKY.com
MSD working to address complaints of strong odor across Louisville communities
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metropolitan Sewer District has received several odor complaints, and workers are trying to address the issue. In older parts of the city, catch basins are connected to one underground pipe that carries storm and wastewater away. However, when the weather is hot and dry, an odor may start to build up.
WLKY.com
New NIL collective officially launches for UofL student-athletes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new collective in Louisville hoping to maximize Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for University of Louisville student-athletes. The collective, 502 Circle, officially launched at midnight on Monday. "Our focus has been on building something sustainable, and that people can get behind and be proud...
wdrb.com
7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
wdrb.com
Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
WLKY.com
UNCF hosts annual luncheon at Galt House
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of the United Negro College Fund hosted its annual luncheon Friday at the Galt House. The event brought together business, civic and education leaders. The UNCF raises money to provide scholarships to minority students. "I love any program that provides financial assisted, kids...
spectrumnews1.com
Residents rejoice as Louisville's Beecher Terrace enters new phase
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The new phase of a brand new neighborhood in Louisville just opened recently. For people who call the new area home, it means so much more than a new place to live. What You Need To Know. Beecher Terrace was originally built in 1939, but was...
WLKY.com
New Albany retailer to close after more than 30 years in business
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A longtime southern Indiana retailer will close its doors soon,according to Louisville Business First. Ben Franklin Crafts, located at 420 New Albany Plaza off of State Street in New Albany, Indiana, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Sunday. The post has more than 1,500 shares and hundreds of comments from the store's customers, who were saddened to hear the news.
WLKY.com
Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
WLKY.com
Cinema in Radcliff that charged $5 for all movies has closed
RADCLIFF, Ky. — A locally owned movie theater, which charged $5 for everyone for new releases, has closed its doors. Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff announced Sunday, Aug. 28, was their final day of operation. The theater charged $5 per ticket all day, every day. They said in a Facebook...
WLKY.com
LMDC is looking for candidates to fill officer and civilian positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro's jail is now offering two new hiring incentives in hopes of expanding its staff. Looking to fill both officer and civilian positions, Louisville Metro Corrections held a hiring event Saturday at their training center. LMDC has created several new positions to be staffed by...
foxlexington.com
Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
wdrb.com
Plans call for west Louisville's only hotel to be built on vacant lot in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville builder Gill Holland said he wants to build a hotel on Lydia Street in west Louisville. Holland's plan calls for "The Devonian" to be built on a currently empty lot between 16th and 17th streets in the Portland neighborhood. For now, the design is a...
WLKY.com
Friends and family release balloons in honor of civil rights activist prominent in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Friends and family honored the life of a prominent local activist on Friday. A balloon release was held in Chris Wells' honor at Gospel Missionary Church. The 33-year-old was one of the key voices in Louisville during the racial justice protests over the death of Breonna Taylor.
