ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Organizers call 118th Kentucky State Fair a 'success'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Louisville to host "Big Table" potluck to bring people together

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Would you rather break a world record or make new friends all while enjoying all the food you can eat? Well, what if you could do both?. The Big Table is bringing back its annual event after taking a two-year hiatus. The event is a potluck dinner, held just outside of the Iroquois Amphitheater.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Louisville, KY
Government
City
Crestwood, KY
Louisville, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WLKY.com

UK running back not available for home opener

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When the University of Kentucky opens its football season this Saturday, the Cats will be without their starting running back. Chris Rodriguez will not be available for the season opener. Rodriguez was arrested and pleaded guilty to a DUI charge in July. UK head coach Mark...
LEXINGTON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Pins#Kdf#The Pegasus Pin
WLKY.com

New NIL collective officially launches for UofL student-athletes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There's a new collective in Louisville hoping to maximize Name, Image and Likeness opportunities for University of Louisville student-athletes. The collective, 502 Circle, officially launched at midnight on Monday. "Our focus has been on building something sustainable, and that people can get behind and be proud...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

7 people shot near Lexington baseball stadium

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating a shooting near Wild Health Field after multiple people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning, according to a report from Lex 18. A shots fired call came in just before 2 a.m. at 207 Legends Lane, the address for the baseball...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man killed in motorcycle accident on Outer Loop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 55-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident late Saturday night. Louisville Metro Police believe a motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Outer Loop Road approaching New Cut Road, when a car trying to make a left turn onto New Cut Road, hit the motorcycle in the intersection around 11:15 p.m.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

UNCF hosts annual luncheon at Galt House

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville chapter of the United Negro College Fund hosted its annual luncheon Friday at the Galt House. The event brought together business, civic and education leaders. The UNCF raises money to provide scholarships to minority students. "I love any program that provides financial assisted, kids...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WLKY.com

New Albany retailer to close after more than 30 years in business

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A longtime southern Indiana retailer will close its doors soon,according to Louisville Business First. Ben Franklin Crafts, located at 420 New Albany Plaza off of State Street in New Albany, Indiana, announced the closure in a Facebook post on Sunday. The post has more than 1,500 shares and hundreds of comments from the store's customers, who were saddened to hear the news.
NEW ALBANY, IN
WLKY.com

Barry's Cheesesteaks in Louisville is moving – and rebranding

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A popular restaurant in Old Louisville is making some big changes. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More announced it will soon be moving and rebranding. If you've never heard of Barry's, it has quite the story. Back in 2019, owner Barry Washington used his business to help mentor teens in the community who were getting in trouble.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Cinema in Radcliff that charged $5 for all movies has closed

RADCLIFF, Ky. — A locally owned movie theater, which charged $5 for everyone for new releases, has closed its doors. Showtime Cinemas in Radcliff announced Sunday, Aug. 28, was their final day of operation. The theater charged $5 per ticket all day, every day. They said in a Facebook...
RADCLIFF, KY
WLKY.com

LMDC is looking for candidates to fill officer and civilian positions

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro's jail is now offering two new hiring incentives in hopes of expanding its staff. Looking to fill both officer and civilian positions, Louisville Metro Corrections held a hiring event Saturday at their training center. LMDC has created several new positions to be staffed by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
foxlexington.com

Rescued animals from eastern Kentucky waiting to be adopted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Humane Society has just arrived from Floyd County with 23 animals that survived the deadly floods. The Kentucky Humane Society in Louisville has taken the lead in rescuing animals from eastern Kentucky and reached out to the Lexington branch to help the Floyd County Animal Shelter.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy