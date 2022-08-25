LOUISVILLE, Ky. — While the Kentucky State fairgrounds look much different Monday than they did just 24 hours prior, organizers call it a successful 118th year. "One of the ways I measure success is where the people come from and this is where Kentuckians come together so we had people here from Pikeville to Paducah," president and CEO if Kentucky Venues David Beck said. "All 120 counties from Kentucky were represented."

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 12 HOURS AGO