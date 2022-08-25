ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rostraver Township, PA

Man found stabbed in Rostraver Township shopping center parking lot

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b5on4_0hVMMoB900

Man found stabbed in Rostraver Township shopping center parking lot 00:15

ROSTRAVER, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found stabbed in the parking lot of a Rostraver Township shopping center Thursday morning, police said.

Officers said they found a 36-year-old man with an apparent stab wound after they were called to the Tri-County Plaza around 7 a.m. Investigators believe he was stabbed sometime during the overnight hours.

Police said the man was taken to the hospital, where he had to undergo emergency surgery because of the severity of his injuries. There was no update on his condition.

Rostraver Township police are asking anyone who may have information to come forward.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Man injured in Hempfield road rage incident

A man was hurt Friday after a witness said he tried to stop a motorist from leaving what was described as a road rage incident in a Hempfield shopping plaza, according to court papers. State police made an arrest within 20 minutes after finding the suspect in Hempfield Plaza along...
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA
explore venango

Pickup Truck Collides with Motorcycle Stopped on Side of Road

CONCORD TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released the details of a crash in which a Kennerdell man’s motorcycle was struck while he was stopped on the side of the roadway in Concord Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:15 p.m. on Friday, August...
CONCORD TOWNSHIP, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Rostraver Township, PA
Rostraver Township, PA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoppping Mall#Police#Emergency Surgery#Violent Crime#Kdka Tv#Kdka Com
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Charges withdrawn against man suspected in Unity woman's disappearance

Criminal charges in three unrelated cases were dismissed against a man authorities have labeled a “person of interest” in a Unity woman’s disappearance. Charges of attempted burglary, forgery and tampering with evidence stemming from arrests in 2018 and 2019 were withdrawn against Thomas Stanko, 52, of Unity this month. Those cases never progressed to a preliminary hearing and have been stagnant for years, according to court records.
UNITY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Dormont officer shot in line of duty shares story: 'It makes you grateful to be here every day'

DORMONT, Pa. (KDKA) - A Dormont police officer shot in the line of duty is sharing his story for the first time only with KDKA. Officer Robert Barnes was shot when he and his partner responded to a call for backup after a Mt. Lebanon man had just shot and killed his parents.After a year of recovering, Dormont police officer Robert Barnes is back on the force. The suspect used an AR-15. He tells KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso a ballistics expert told him he's very fortunate to be alive. "He said pretty casually, 'bro, let me tell you something.' I said 'yeah, go...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Car show, networking events and more in Pine, Richland

Hampton Presbyterian Church is hosting its fourth Car Show 2-6 p.m. Sept. 10. All makes and models are welcome. The grill will be hot, the sodas will be cold and the tunes will be spinning. Feel free to bring your own tables, chairs and EZ-ups for family friendly fun, music by DJ, Denny Dutko, vintage cars and snacks. The church is located at 2942 East Hardies Road in Gibsonia. For details or questions, email at hamptonpresoutreach@gmail.com or call the church office at 724-443-3201. More information can be accessed online at hamptonpresbyterian.net.
GIBSONIA, PA
cranberryeagle.com

PennDOT plans road work

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s Butler County maintenance crews are planning a number of road projects beginning Monday, Aug. 29. The projects include pipe installation on Franklin Road in Cranberry Township; milling and pothole filling on Evans City Road in Forward Township; patching on Winfield Road in Winfield Township; drainage work on Herman Road in Summit Township; patching on Pittsburgh Road in Penn Township; rock lining on Oneida Valley in Oakland Township; bridge repair on Muddy Creek Road in Muddy Creek Township; patching on Glade Mills Road in Franklin Township; and patching on New Castle Road in Muddy Creek Township.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility going up for adoption

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Great news for some of the 21 beagles who were rescued by local organizations after a breeding facility in Virginia was forced to surrender them. RELATED: 21 beagles from Virginia breeding facility arrive in PittsburghAnimal Friends said the first few of the pups are going up for adoption this weekend, making the announcement on Friday. For those interested in adopting a rescued beagle, you can get more information right here. Animal Friends and Humane Animal Rescue were two of the five local shelters that took in beagles from the Envigo Facility. Some of those beagles even visited us on Pittsburgh Today Live! Envigo was shut down after multiple animal welfare violations were found and 4,000 dogs needed to be rescued. Groups around the country have been stepping up to make sure the dogs find their "fur-ever" homes.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia Turnpike reopens after crash, chemical spill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Turnpike reopened Thursday evening after a tractor-trailer crashed and spilled a chemical, forcing all lanes to be closed for most of the day just north of Pax, the state Transportation Department saidThe crash happened in the northbound lanes just after midnight when the driver lost control, jackknifed and crossed the barrier wall, the agency said.The truck was carrying a minimum of 12 275-gallon totes of a cleaning agent, the state Division of Environmental Protection Agency said. A contractor cleaned up the spill. Dead fish were observed along nearby Paint Creek, the DEP said in a statement.Turnpike director Jeff Miller said the truck's driver was arrested on a drunken driving charge, WCHS-TV reported.A detour had been set up, including one that took drivers far north on Interstate 79 and from the south on U.S. Route 19 through Summersville.The crash pushed back the West Virginia National Guard's planned assistance with flooding cleanup in the Gauley Bridge area of Fayette County until Friday, WOWK-TV reported.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Pittsburgh

West Virginia taking applications for controlled deer hunts

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Applications are being accepted for controlled deer hunts at four state parks in West Virginia.Hunters have until Wednesday to apply for the hunts this fall at Beech Fork, Cacapon Resort, North Bend and Twins Falls Resort state parks, the Division of Natural Resources said in a statement.A drawing will be held on Thursday. Successful applicants will be notified between Sept. 6 and Sept. 16, the statement said.The hunts are aimed at controlling the local deer population.Applications for the hunts must be submitted online at wvhunt.com. Each entry costs $15. A DNR identification is required to enter the lottery.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Travel Maven

Feast On Delicious Home-Cooked Food At This Unassuming Roadside Stop In Pennsylvania

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Pennsylvania. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Keystone State is known for its comfort food. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which food establishments are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Joe Beretta Foundation helps care for the caretakes

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In this week's KD Sunday Spotlight, one organization is caring for the caregivers in Pennsylvania and Tennessee.The Joe Beretta Foundation provides help and hope to families whose loved one is trying to survive heart failure.Founder Lillian Beretta said she's giving back in honor of her husband, Joe. "He was a real renaissance man," said Lillian.  "[He] loved family, loved farming, very funny, very witty and very smart, and he was a big bald Italian man." But Lillian said her husband Joe had an even bigger heart.Sadly, it unexpectedly started to weaken in 2016."As we moved forward, we came to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

President Biden to lay out $37 billion policing and crime prevention proposal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- President Biden will be heading to Pennsylvania today to talk about a new proposal he has for Congress aimed at fighting crime and reducing the amount of violence cities across America are seeing. Here in Pittsburgh and in Pennsylvania as a whole, there has been a slight rise in crime.As of July 31, the last data map provided by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office shows there have been 73 homicides in the county since the start of this year, which began 241 days ago.Ages of those homicides range from six months old to 78 years old. The plan...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Greater Milwaukee Today

Love Frank Lloyd Wright? Visit Pennsylvania for a house tour or two

In 1935, famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright designed what was to become his masterpiece, Fallingwater. Situated in the Laurel Highlands just south of Pittsburgh, it’s his most masterful melding of home and environment. It’s a bucket-list destination and, along with his other homes, a UNESCO World Heritage travel site....
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
67K+
Followers
30K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy