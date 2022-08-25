ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Tricycle San Francisco

Our Definitive Guide to the Best Pizzerias in the Bay Area

Whether you prefer sourdough crust, deep dish, Detroit-style, or topped with Indian flavors, the Bay Area pizza scene really delivers. Fresh dough, gooey cheese, and just the right amount of sauce—pizza is a recipe for deliciousness for parents and kids alike. The Bay Area pizza scene offers lots of options for little foodies like the curry chicken masala pizza of Curry Pizza House and the potato-topped pizza from Escape from New York Pizza. We won’t say which is our ultimate favorite (because that’s like choosing a favorite child) but you’ll find top spots from Point Reyes to San Jose, perfect for a lazy night with no cooking needed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

Dine & Dish: Dogpatch Souvla

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis visits the fast, casual Greek cuisine, Souvla in SF’s Dogpatch neighborhood. This marks the fifth location to open up in San Francisco. Other Souvla locations in SF include Hayes Valley, NoPa, Mission and the Marina.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
7x7.com

Oakland's new Vegan Trail maps the Town's best plant-based eats

Oakland has flirted with vegan food for generations. Popularized within the African Diaspora alongside the rise of the Black Panther and Black Muslim movements in the 1960s, and further crystallized by influxes of immigrant communities from India and Southeast Asia who avoided animal products, the East Bay was one of the first places in the country to embrace meat-free cuisine.
OAKLAND, CA
mommypoppins.com

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids

Apple Picking Near San Francisco: Best Bay Area Orchards to Visit With Kids. While California has a reputation as the land of lemons and avocados, there are actually plenty of places to go apple picking near San Francisco! There is just something about the fall season and bringing the kids to an open orchard to pick apples: It’s where memories are made, traditions get started, and Instagram pics get snapped.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Atlas Obscura

Vivid Images Capture A Stunning Shift in San Francisco’s Salty South Bay

This story originally appeared in bioGraphic, an online magazine about nature and sustainability powered by the California Academy of Sciences, and appears here with permission. Perhaps unsurprisingly, taking photographs from a doorless helicopter was proving more difficult than San Francisco Bay Area photographer joSon had anticipated. Bundled in ski apparel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

This Ultra-Popular Arab Bakery is Opening in the Ferry Building

Though Cowgirl Creamery has sliced its last cheese at San Francisco’s historic Ferry Building (and in Point Reyes Station) the space left by the cheesemongers will not go to waste. Reem Assil, James Beard-nominated restaurant owner, is taking her mana’eesh and pastries into the vacant space, one of many smaller kiosks the entrepreneur hopes to open in the near future. New dishes exclusive to the Ferry Building will be on the menu, too. The San Francisco Chronicle reports Assil is inspired by street corner shops in Syria and Lebanon with the new venture.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TheDailyBeast

San Francisco’s Hottest New Attraction Is on Top of a Highway

They say youth is wasted on the young, but what about a playground with a view? That, after all, is what the youth of San Francisco have been given at the newest major addition to a national park—Presidio Tunnel Tops. Now, every day, hundreds of children will clamber, run, fall, and splash with the Golden Gate Bridge wreathed in fog as a backdrop.I was in San Francisco for the first time since the pandemic to check out a host of things old and new. My home was one of the city’s more storied properties, the former Francis Drake Hotel, now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
idesignarch.com

Classic Silicon Valley Home with Luxury Modern Touches

The renovation of this Mediterranean style home in Los Altos, California created an eclectic mix of modern, midcentury and traditional elements. Susie Novak Interiors was commissioned for the project which focused on bridging the features of the older home with an edgy California modern aesthetic. The result is a modern...
LOS ALTOS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman beaten, robbed while leaving Vallejo fast food restaurant

VALLEJO, Calif. - A woman of Asian descent was robbed and beaten as she left a Vallejo fast food restaurant, her family said Monday. Enelia Prez, 71, is being treated at a hospital after she was attacked after leaving the Jollibee Filipino restaurant at Vallejo Plaza near Sonoma Boulevard and Redwood Street at about 7 p.m. Sunday.
VALLEJO, CA
KRON4 News

Too early? Costco in Bay Area selling Christmas decorations

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — How early is too early? The answer to that question may depend on who you ask. With August coming to an end, Christmas is less than four months away. One Costco in the Bay Area is already gearing up for the holidays. Frosty the Snowman and Christmas trees are currently […]
NOVATO, CA
Robb Report

This $13 Million San Francisco Mansion Comes With a Custom Rooftop Sauna and Views of Golden Gate Bridge

It’s almost as if this San Francisco abode was designed with wellness in mind. The Russian Hill residence, which has just hit the market for $12.9 million, comes equipped with a ton of features to please the health and wellness set. (We’re looking at you, Gwyneth.) The sprawling four-floor pad sports a serene wood-clad interior that gives a good dose of zen, plus a rooftop deck with a custom sauna. Spanning 4,818 square feet, the living quarters comprise four en suite bedrooms and five and a half baths. It also offers some 1,300 square feet of outdoor space. The Greene Street property...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

