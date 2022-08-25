August 29, 2022 – Village of Newburg, WI – I love summer and all it brings to the Village. Take time during this warm weather to enjoy the Milwaukee River, go to community picnics, or enjoy the bands in our surrounding communities. There is much to see and do and, in today’s busy world, our locale is the best place to rest, recharge, and invest time in our friends and families.

