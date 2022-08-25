Read full article on original website
Signs of the season as fall starts creeping into the landscape in Washington County, WI
Washington Co., WI – Thursday, September 22, 2022, is the official arrival of the Autumnal Equinox but neighbors in Washington County are already starting to see signs of the fall season. Some orange and reds are dotting the trees on the block. Folks are donning sweatshirts and sweaters during...
VIDEO | Enjoy summer and spend a day at Lake Lenwood
West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI
August 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Farmers across Washington County, WI are busy pulling another cutting of hay off the fields, the corn is high as are the sunflowers and another round of storms swept through the area on Sunday. Chime in with your rainfall totals...
Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn
West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
Celebration of Life posted for West Bend, WI man killed in rollover last week in Ozaukee County
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Details on the celebration of life for Kevin J. Mason, 45, of West Bend, WI have been posted. Mason was the man killed in a single vehicle crash that occurred Tuesday evening, August 23, 2022 on I-43 northbound at STH 60 in neighboring Ozaukee County.
School picture day
Washington Co., WI – Students across Washington County are back to school and having their pictures taken. It is a rite of passage. Can you identify some of the local community leaders from their grade school photos?. Remember those days of school photos? Can you identify this kid?. Washington...
Reassessments, Main Street and a possible utility increase in the Village of Newburg | By David DeLuka
August 29, 2022 – Village of Newburg, WI – I love summer and all it brings to the Village. Take time during this warm weather to enjoy the Milwaukee River, go to community picnics, or enjoy the bands in our surrounding communities. There is much to see and do and, in today’s busy world, our locale is the best place to rest, recharge, and invest time in our friends and families.
Lizard Mound State Park in Town of Farmington to receive $290,000 grant for improvements | By Ricky Kubicek
Town of Farmington, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will receive a $290,000 grant from the National Park Service Semiquincentennial Grant Program for site enhancements at Lizard Mound State Park in Washington County. The Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the...
BBQ Porker is Eaton’s August Pizza of the Month
West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and Grafton announce the BBQ Porker as August’s Pizza of the Month. The pizza starts with Eaton’s delicious barbecue sauce and juicy pulled pork. Next, add creamy macaroni and cheese. Then, finish it off with Eaton’s famous mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
Village of Newburg new Deputy Clerk/Treasurer Brandy Loveland Selow | By Deanna Alexander
August 27, 2022 – Village of Newburg, WI – The Village of Newburg welcomes Deputy Clerk/Deputy Treasurer Brandy Loveland Seelow, who started with the village in July of 2022. Loveland Selow recently worked as an office manager for a sales company and has previously worked in bookkeeping and...
Important data for Washington County taxpayers on ARPA funding and November 8, 2022 referendums
Washington Co., WI – As local government bodies prep for multiple referendum tax increases on the November 8, 2022 ballot, neighbors are asking for the data on American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. The money was distributed across the U.S. by the federal government. Click HERE for a link...
Obituary | Roger Ethan Sacia, 77, of West Bend, WI
August 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Roger Ethan Sacia, 77, of West Bend, WI passed away on August 20, 2022, in Madison, WI. He was born on March 15, 1945, in West Bend, WI, the son of Katherine (Niles) and Roger Sacia. He is survived by...
Hootie Fest kicks off Slinger school year | By Delaney Braun
Slinger, WI – The Slinger Student Council and Slinger DECA held its third annual Hootie Fest and Corn Roast on the Slinger High School campus on Friday, August 27, 2022. The festival benefits the activities of the Student Council and DECA in their service events throughout the school year.
Hartford to hold Open Book on recent reassessments | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The 2021-22 revaluation process in Hartford, WI is on schedule for a Fall release. After doing the walk around inspections on all of the residential and commercial properties throughout the City, they will now build their models on market rates for the given properties. All property...
