Washington County, WI

washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | Enjoy summer and spend a day at Lake Lenwood

West Bend, WI – One of the hidden gems in Washington County is Lake Lenwood, 7053 Lenwood Drive, just east off Highway 144. Look for the big yellow sign. Beach opens daily at 10 a.m. Lake Lenwood is a daily recreational spot. If you don’t want to camp, you...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Chime in with your rainfall total in Washington County, WI

August 29, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – Farmers across Washington County, WI are busy pulling another cutting of hay off the fields, the corn is high as are the sunflowers and another round of storms swept through the area on Sunday. Chime in with your rainfall totals...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

School picture day

Washington Co., WI – Students across Washington County are back to school and having their pictures taken. It is a rite of passage. Can you identify some of the local community leaders from their grade school photos?. Remember those days of school photos? Can you identify this kid?. Washington...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Reassessments, Main Street and a possible utility increase in the Village of Newburg | By David DeLuka

August 29, 2022 – Village of Newburg, WI – I love summer and all it brings to the Village. Take time during this warm weather to enjoy the Milwaukee River, go to community picnics, or enjoy the bands in our surrounding communities. There is much to see and do and, in today’s busy world, our locale is the best place to rest, recharge, and invest time in our friends and families.
NEWBURG, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Lizard Mound State Park in Town of Farmington to receive $290,000 grant for improvements | By Ricky Kubicek

Town of Farmington, WI – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will receive a $290,000 grant from the National Park Service Semiquincentennial Grant Program for site enhancements at Lizard Mound State Park in Washington County. The Semiquincentennial Grant Program commemorates the 250th anniversary of the founding of the...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

BBQ Porker is Eaton’s August Pizza of the Month

West Bend, WI – Eaton’s Fresh Pizza, 830 E. Paradise Drive, in West Bend and Grafton announce the BBQ Porker as August’s Pizza of the Month. The pizza starts with Eaton’s delicious barbecue sauce and juicy pulled pork. Next, add creamy macaroni and cheese. Then, finish it off with Eaton’s famous mozzarella and cheddar cheese.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Roger Ethan Sacia, 77, of West Bend, WI

August 28, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Roger Ethan Sacia, 77, of West Bend, WI passed away on August 20, 2022, in Madison, WI. He was born on March 15, 1945, in West Bend, WI, the son of Katherine (Niles) and Roger Sacia. He is survived by...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hootie Fest kicks off Slinger school year | By Delaney Braun

Slinger, WI – The Slinger Student Council and Slinger DECA held its third annual Hootie Fest and Corn Roast on the Slinger High School campus on Friday, August 27, 2022. The festival benefits the activities of the Student Council and DECA in their service events throughout the school year.
SLINGER, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Hartford to hold Open Book on recent reassessments | By Steve Volkert

Hartford, WI – The 2021-22 revaluation process in Hartford, WI is on schedule for a Fall release. After doing the walk around inspections on all of the residential and commercial properties throughout the City, they will now build their models on market rates for the given properties. All property...
HARTFORD, WI

