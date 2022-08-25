ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallandale Beach, FL

Comments / 9

Jordan Watson
4d ago

I was at the hospital this morning and was inside while he explained his plight and loss of his son, and the generous strangers that have raised over a hundred thousand dollars for him. He seemed so kind and gracious.

Reply
2
Jacqueline Holloman
4d ago

God bless you this is one of the saddest stories I have read praying for strength and healing Carlos

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Man electrocuted while working in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A worker has been injured after facing a dangerous situation while on the job. On Monday, the man was doing electrical work when he got shocked. He was working in the attic space of an LA Fitness in Fort Lauderdale. Firefighters found him conscious and...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Funeral mass for FDLE Special Agent Jose Perez set to take place today

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The community prepared to say a final farewell to a South Florida police officer. A funeral mass will be taking place for Florida Department of Law Enforcement Special Agent Jose Perez at Saint Kevin Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m., Monday. Many in the community will...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

South Florida family bond over unique sport

(WSVN) - A sport known to combine tennis, badminton and ping pong; can you guess the name?. Pickleball is a sport that is growing in popularity worldwide, and three members of a South Florida family take this sport very seriously: the Johnsons of Boynton Beach, where a mother, son and daughter are among the best players in the world of pickleball.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Broward County, FL
Society
County
Broward County, FL
City
Hallandale Beach, FL
Local
Florida Society
Hallandale Beach, FL
Society
Click10.com

Fire forces forces family from home in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters rushed into action on Sunday to battle a blaze in Broward County. Multiple units were left damaged inside a Deerfield Beach multiplex apartment complex located along Northeast 5th Terrace. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke but were table to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes of...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Rosalind Osgood

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The grand jury report that blasted the Broward County School Board recommended five board members be suspended. Four were, though one is no longer on the board. Rosalind Osgood, who was the chair, resigned last year to run for state senate. She was elected in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Parkland shooter trial expected to resume

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The sentencing trial for the Parkland shooter is set to continue today. Last week jurors heard testimonies from psychiatrists who treated Nikolas Cruz in the past. The defense is trying to prove Cruz had a long history of mental health issues that were never fully...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Objectionable odors,’ fly in juice maker, rodent droppings on cans: 8 South Florida restaurants forced to close

The state ordered eight South Florida restaurants to temporarily close last week after inspectors found violations including “objectionable odors,” rodent droppings, and live flies on clean cutting boards, a knife handle and napkins. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prosthetic Legs#Grieving#The Local 10 News#Jeep
Click10.com

Judge awards $70M to attorneys in $1B Surfside condo collapse settlement

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A Miami-Dade judge has awarded more than $70 million to the more than 130 attorneys and staff who aided in class-action litigation related to the Surfside condominium collapse. This represents the attorneys’ share of the more than $1 billion class action settlement that was reached earlier...
SURFSIDE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
WSVN-TV

1 in custody, 1 at large after crash in Miami involving parked car, bailout

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody and continue their search for another following a crash and bailout in a Miami neighborhood. Surveillance video captured the moment a car slammed into another vehicle parked in front of a home before driving into the yard near Northwest 11th Avenue and 43rd Street, Sunday afternoon.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

70-year-old Riviera Beach man wins $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot

PALM BEACH – A 70-year-old Riviera Beach man has claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot.David James chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $2,263,300.18. James bought his jackpot-winning ticket from the Publix located at 228 Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach. The next Florida Lotto drawing will be held Wednesday at 11:15 p.m. with an estimated $7.75 million jackpot.CBS News Miami is your official Lottery station.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Deerfield News

Dirty in Deerfield- Food Inspection Reports-WAWA Met Requirements But Has Violations

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-More food establishment inspection reports from Florida Department of Agriculture. First up is Wawa on Hillsboro and S.W. 12th Ave. Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Division of Food Safety. FOOD SAFETY INSPECTION REPORT. Chapter 500, Florida Statutes. (850) 245-5520. Print Date: April 14, 2022. Visit...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy